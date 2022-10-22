Read full article on original website
Strolling Through Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney, ILBrennon HightowerSidney, IL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State keeps streak alive, wins 12th-consecutive set in sweep over IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Indiana football's full 2023 season schedule revealed
The Indiana football program will face another difficult schedule in the 2023 season as the Big Ten unveiled all 14 teams' full slate ahead of next season. Next season, the Hoosiers' bye week comes in week six following a pair of Big Ten games and three non-conference games. Indiana is also set to play Wisconsin in Bloomington, Illinois in Champagne and Purdue in West Lafayette as part of the cross-division conference games.
Wednesday Rutgers Practice Report
Rutgers hit the practice field again today with Saturday’s clash against Minnesota looming ever so closer. The Scarlet Knights and Golden Gophers are both 4-3 on the season and the winner of this contest will be in a prime position for bowl eligibility. Here is a look at the latest from the practice field today in Piscataway.
Daily Digest | Updated Illini bowl projections; Near-perfect night for Dosunmu
Illinois sophomore sharpshooter Luke Goode will miss a significant portion of the season after suffering a bone fracture in his left foot during Saturday’s scrimmage against Kansas in St. Louis, Illinois announced on Monday. Goode will undergo surgery on Friday, and his return date is “to be determined,” Illinois...
Coordinator quotes: What Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said about Nebraska
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois spent a good amount of time during the second of two open weeks focusing on red-zone offense. The Illini, ranked No. 17 in the country, have a much-improved offense from a year ago under former UTSA offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. But touchdowns in the red zone (13 of 33) have kept some games from appearing closer than they actually were.
'We'll be ready to go,' Husker QB says of matchup against top-ranked Illini defense
Mickey Joseph cited a familiar family line on Tuesday when it came to his thoughts on the Illinois defense. "My dad always says men and women lie – numbers don't," Nebraska's interim head coach quipped. And, yeah, the 6-1 Illinois team that is riding into Nebraska for Saturday afternoon's...
Coordinator quotes: What Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said about Nebraska
CHAMPAIGN — For the first time since 2018 the Illini will head to Nebraska for a game in which fans are in attendance at Memorial Stadium. Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters knows the environment can be tough after learning that while a player at Colorado. He also knows that big plays from the opposing team can silence a crowd.
Bill Self gives his takeaways from KU basketball's scrimmage with Illinois
Over the weekend, the KU basketball team made the trip to the St. Louis area for a scrimmage with Illinois. Behind closed door scrimmages have become more and more popular in recent years and Saturday’s scrimmage gave Bill Self and the KU coaches a chance to watch the team compete against a different, yet equal, competition. Of course, KU will play an exhibition game against Pitt State on Nov. 3, which will serve as the final tuneup before the regular season.
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Nebraska
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois enters the final stretch of the season in control of its own destiny. The Illini (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) are ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press rankings, are on a five-game winning streak, have clinched bowl eligibility, are landing verbal commitments in the Class of 2023 and, most importantly, control their own destiny in the quest for a Big Ten West championship.
No. 23 Illinois puts versatility on display in opener with E. Illinois
No. 23 Illinois gets a chance to reveal a new identity in its season opener with Eastern Illinois. Gone is
Illinois Basketball: Projected Illini lineup for the start of the 2022-23 season
The start of the 2022-23 season for the Illinois basketball program is just two weeks away. If you haven’t been keeping up this offseason, you are going to be shocked at what the Illini will look like in their first game of the season against Eastern Illinois. This is going to be an almost completely new team.
BREAKING: Kickoff time for Michigan at Rutgers announced
Michigan and Rutgers will kick off at 7:30 PM EST on Saturday, November 5, the Wolverines officially announced on Monday morning. The two programs have met every year since 2014. Rutgers won the first meeting between the two programs but have not won since then. The last two seasons have provided interesting matchups, however, as the Wolverines won in overtime during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. Last season, the Scarlet Knights gave the Wolverines a major scare in Ann Arbor as Michigan would prevail in a hotly-contested 20-13 contest.
Report: Illini wing Luke Goode to have foot surgery
CHAMPAIGN — Illini sophomore wing Luke Goode will have surgery on Friday to repair a broken foot, according to a report by Jeff Goodman of Stadium. The program confirmed the injury, saying that Goode suffered a bone fracture in his left foot during Saturday's closed scrimmage against Kansas in St. Louis. His return date is "to be determined", according to Illinois' press release on Monday.
fox5ny.com
Arrest made in murder of high school basketball star in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The NYPD has arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the deadly shooting of a high school basketball star in Brooklyn last month. Malik Bob was arrested Monday and is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. 17-year-old Shayma Roman was shot Sept. 29th while...
Crime Stoppers seeking tips about deadly Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in a homicide investigation stemming from a shooting earlier this month. The shooting happened in the area of Third Street and Beardsley Avenue on Oct. 4. Champaign Police officers determined that three people were standing in the parking lot of an […]
HipHopDX.com
Funk Flex Blasts Brooklyn’s Barclays Center Over Mary J. Blige Concert
Funk Flex has shared his frustrations with Brooklyn’s Barclays Center over the way they conducted themselves during Mary J. Blige‘s show at the venue this week. On Thursday (October 20), the renowned New York DJ was a special guest during the Brooklyn stop of Mary J’s ongoing Good Morning Gorgeous Tour. She also brought out Diddy, Fabolous and Jadakiss throughout the night.
WAND TV
University Police: Man arrested for intentionally setting car on fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – University Police arrested a 27-year-old man for intentionally lighting a car on fire over the weekend in Campustown. According to police, a report came in around 7:19 p.m. last Thursday of a man crouched near a parked car lighting some kind of fluid in the area of Third and Chalmers streets. Witnesses told police the fluid ignited underneath the vehicle and the man walked away from area.
