mike
3d ago
the people that don't want the govt to tell them what to do seems to want to be in govt so they can tell other people what to do 😳
11
Cyrus Blackmirror
3d ago
take that s*** to California where they want to make that mainstream. speaking as a former California
9
mike
3d ago
sooooo, don't tread on their rights while they continue to tread on others rights 🙄
13
Proponents say amendment to ban slavery in Tennessee Constitution not just symbolically important
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee’s constitution still allows “slavery and involuntary servitude” as punishment for crime, and advocates for an amendment to “forever prohibit” them without exception say the measure is important both symbolically and practically. “Amendment 3” has the active support of the Johnson City Ministerial Association, a coalition of predominantly Black churches, […]
utdailybeacon.com
A dive into recent anti-LGBTQ Tennessee laws
The state of Tennessee is becoming a less hospitable place for LGBTQ people to live after a suite of legislation has limited education, healthcare and basic human rights. In a ranking by USA Today comparing the best and worst states for LGBTQ people, Tennessee ranked 42 out of 50. The...
Tennessee GOP leaders vow to ban transgender youth care
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Top Tennessee Republicans on Friday vowed to push for some of the strictest anti-transgender policies in the United States at a rally Friday, where hundreds of people cheered in support as LGBTQ rights activists yelled back in protest. The rally comes nearly a month after video surfaced of a doctor at […]
Alabama Big 10 Mayors conference urges Alabama voters to support Aniah’s Law
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Several Alabama mayors from across the state held a conference supporting the family of Aniah Blanchard’s family and urging Alabamians to vote in support of Aniah’s Law. Blanchard, whom the law is named after, was only 19 years at the time of her death on Oct. 23, 2019. Blanchard was kidnapped […]
State Rep. Barbara Cooper, oldest-serving legislator in Tennessee dies
Cooper represented Memphis in the Tennessee House of Representatives since 1996. She was running for re-election to represent District 86.
Alabama voters have the chance to vote out racist language in state constitution
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama voters will be able to vote on a recompiled, reorganized state constitution in the upcoming election. The new recompiled constitution will remove all racist language, delete repeated provisions, and reorganize sections by county. Drafted in 1901, the Alabama State Constitution is known to be the longest in the world with […]
Tuberville: Millennials, Gen X need to get to work
Appearing in Mobile on Tuesday, Sen. Tommy Tuberville celebrated local industry, shared a few insights into his time in office so far and blamed a failing education system and a couple of lazy generations for a “crisis” pushing the country to the brink of socialism. Tuberville was the...
apr.org
Oklahoma's Democratic candidate for governor uses education policy to build momentum
Education has become a major political issue in the U.S. and one that Republicans tend to use to their advantage. But in Oklahoma, a Republican stronghold, things might start to favor Democrats. News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend...
Amendment 1: What it means for Tennessee’s ‘Right to Work’
What Amendment 1 would mean for Tennessee's "right to work" laws, unions in the state, and more.
Washington Examiner
Why slavery is on the ballot in five states this year
Nearly 157 years after the 13th Amendment was ratified to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude, five states will ask voters to decide on measures banning slavery — in the form of prison labor. Advocates who petitioned to add such questions to the ballots in Alabama , Oregon , Louisiana...
Lifelong Republican endorses a Democrat in the 5th Congressional Race
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In 2006, as then-political director of the Tennessee GOP Randy Stamps sat under a portrait of Ronald Reagan, as he shared the party platform with a NewsChannel 5 reporter. But now, he's putting distance between himself and a Republican nominee for Congress. In a letter...
Tennessee governor candidate arrested after disturbance call at voting site
An independent Tennessee governor candidate was arrested at a Hamilton County voting site Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.
County by county sample ballots for Middle Tennessee
Tennessee election commissions post sample ballots before each race for voters to review.
wvtm13.com
Everything you need to know about Alabama's 2022 general election
Midterm elections are on Nov. 8. In Alabama, several major races will be decided, including the race for governor and U.S. Senate. Additionally, there are hundreds of big community-impact races on the ballot, including the race for Jefferson County sheriff. Ten constitutional amendments will also be on the ballot for voters to consider statewide.
apr.org
We go door to door in Akron, to hear what issues are on the minds of Ohio voters
Ahead of November's midterms, we're listening to voters who will decide which party controls Congress. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to voters in Akron — part of Ohio's 13th Congressional District. News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on...
kcur.org
Election deniers in Missouri are bombarding officials with requests for voting records
Like most people, McDonald County Clerk Kimberly Bell had never heard of a “cast vote record” before this summer. It’s not a report she’s ever generated after an election in the small county in southwestern Missouri, where she has administered elections for eight years. But like...
Alabama AG immune to lawsuit from Jeffco sheriff’s brother in illegal bingo case, appeals court rules
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall cannot be sued for seizing $240,000 in a bank account belonging to the brother of Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway in connection with an illegal gambling investigation, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday. Marshall has qualified immunity, which prevents him from being sued in his...
Alabama among states with the highest flu activity in the country, according to Walgreens
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Alabama has some of the highest flu activity in the country, according to a report from Walgreens announced Monday. Walgreens launched its 2022-23 Walgreens Flu Index to help communities track flu activity in their areas. The Walgreens Flu Index shows that the overall flu activity is 10 times higher nationwide […]
California Gov attacks Texas again saying they are "doubling down on stupid"
“I love all this energy stuff. They pay higher electricity bills in Texas, in Florida, in Indiana than they do in the state of California. We’ve seen energy costs go through the roof in those states. They’re doubling down on stupid.” California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
apr.org
We go door to door in Beaver Falls, to hear the issues on the minds of Pa. voters
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with voters in Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional District, a former manufacturing hub, home to one of the country's most competitive House races. News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
