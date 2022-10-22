ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

mike
3d ago

the people that don't want the govt to tell them what to do seems to want to be in govt so they can tell other people what to do 😳

Cyrus Blackmirror
3d ago

take that s*** to California where they want to make that mainstream. speaking as a former California

mike
3d ago

sooooo, don't tread on their rights while they continue to tread on others rights 🙄

Related
WJHL

Proponents say amendment to ban slavery in Tennessee Constitution not just symbolically important

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee’s constitution still allows “slavery and involuntary servitude” as punishment for crime, and advocates for an amendment to “forever prohibit” them without exception say the measure is important both symbolically and practically. “Amendment 3” has the active support of the Johnson City Ministerial Association, a coalition of predominantly Black churches, […]
TENNESSEE STATE
utdailybeacon.com

A dive into recent anti-LGBTQ Tennessee laws

The state of Tennessee is becoming a less hospitable place for LGBTQ people to live after a suite of legislation has limited education, healthcare and basic human rights. In a ranking by USA Today comparing the best and worst states for LGBTQ people, Tennessee ranked 42 out of 50. The...
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS 42

Tennessee GOP leaders vow to ban transgender youth care

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Top Tennessee Republicans on Friday vowed to push for some of the strictest anti-transgender policies in the United States at a rally Friday, where hundreds of people cheered in support as LGBTQ rights activists yelled back in protest. The rally comes nearly a month after video surfaced of a doctor at […]
TENNESSEE STATE
AL.com

Tuberville: Millennials, Gen X need to get to work

Appearing in Mobile on Tuesday, Sen. Tommy Tuberville celebrated local industry, shared a few insights into his time in office so far and blamed a failing education system and a couple of lazy generations for a “crisis” pushing the country to the brink of socialism. Tuberville was the...
MOBILE, AL
Washington Examiner

Why slavery is on the ballot in five states this year

Nearly 157 years after the 13th Amendment was ratified to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude, five states will ask voters to decide on measures banning slavery — in the form of prison labor. Advocates who petitioned to add such questions to the ballots in Alabama , Oregon , Louisiana...
OREGON STATE
wvtm13.com

Everything you need to know about Alabama's 2022 general election

Midterm elections are on Nov. 8. In Alabama, several major races will be decided, including the race for governor and U.S. Senate. Additionally, there are hundreds of big community-impact races on the ballot, including the race for Jefferson County sheriff. Ten constitutional amendments will also be on the ballot for voters to consider statewide.
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

We go door to door in Beaver Falls, to hear the issues on the minds of Pa. voters

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with voters in Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional District, a former manufacturing hub, home to one of the country's most competitive House races. News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
BEAVER FALLS, PA

Community Policy