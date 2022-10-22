Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Who The Hell Is To Blame For Sky High Grocery Bills?DONNA STERLINGDayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Attention: All Artist with a heart for the City. Dayton, Ohio is looking for artists to create a Memorial.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Monroe, Ohio Locals Can Avoid Checkout LinesCadrene HeslopMonroe, OH
Biggby Coffee, a new location coming to Huber Heights, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Huber Heights, OH
wnewsj.com
EC volleyball rallies to win sectional crown
NORWOOD — Rallying from the brink of elimination, East Clinton defeated Cincinnati Country Day 23-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-21, 16-14 Tuesday in a Division II Southwest South 2 Sectional championship match at Norwood High School. East Clinton, 21-2 on the year, will play Saturday afternoon for the one of three...
wnewsj.com
County trio headed to regional races in Troy
Wilmington’s Taylor Noszka, Clinton-Massie’s Malea Beam and East Clinton’s Molly Seabaugh will run at this week’s Southwest Regional Cross Country Championships in Troy. Noszka played soccer much of the season but Saturday the Hurricane senior extended her cross country season. Running at the Division II District...
wnewsj.com
Purple Raiders, Quakers play to 3-3 draw
Wilmington — The Wilmington College men’s soccer team scored two second-half goals in its 3-3 draw against the University of Mount Union on Senior Night at Townsend Field Saturday night. The battle for third place in the OAC reached an inflection point Saturday evening. The teams were not...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington City Schools board honors WMS students, crossing guards, and longtime reporter
From left, Jackie White, Tiera Robinson, Angel Rieger, and Ian Wood were given special recognition for their work as crossing guards. Wilmington City School Superintendent Jim Brady, right, presents a special recognition to Gary Huffenberger at Monday’s Wilmington school board meeting for his years of covering Wilmington City Schools. Huffenberger, a WHS graduate, recently retired after more than 28 years with the News Journal.
wnewsj.com
DQ partners with Laurel Oaks FFA
The Wilmington Dairy Queen Grill & Chill partnered with the Laurel Oaks FFA to hold a fundraiser night at the store. Fans could come to DQ to eat in or carry out from 4-9:30 p.m. Sept. 21 and DQ donated 15 percent of all sales to the FFA — a total of $600. The funds will help with scheduling and holding more leadership conferences. From left are: Sumer Payne and Autumn Newdigate, DQ managers; Rylee Ward, FFA vice president; Lexi Denney, FFA president; and Liz Huston, FFA Secretary.
earnthenecklace.com
Erica Collura Leaving WKRC-TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?
For a decade, Erica Collura has been Cincinnati’s favorite source for weather updates. But now she is stepping back for personal reasons. Erica Collura announced that she is leaving WKRC-TV in October 2022. Local 12 viewers naturally had questions about the announcement. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she is staying in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fortunately for her viewers, Erica Collura answered most queries about leaving WKRC-TV.
Catholic Central School faces 2nd false threat in a month
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield Catholic school went into lockdown Tuesday morning after police received a hoax call concerning an active shooter. Catholic Central School posted on Facebook Tuesday saying that Springfield police were called to the school for a lockdown situation around 9:56 p.m. Within two minutes of the initial call, police were […]
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Meghan Mongillo from WKRC-TV Local 12 News?
Meghan Mongillo is one of the top news anchors in Cincinnati, which is why her absence at the WKRC-TV studio is being felt. Local 12 viewers want to know what happened to Meghan Mongillo and if she is leaving WKRC-TV. Her viewers can rest easy because the journalist is not going anywhere. She is on temporary leave for health reasons and will return soon. If you’ve followed Mongillo online and on Local 12, you’d know she’s a breast cancer survivor spreading awareness about the disease. Here’s what she said about her absence from WKRC-TV.
Cleveland Jewish News
Vandals overturn Hillel’s sukkah at Miami University
In an email to its constituents, the Hillel at Miami University in Oxford released security camera video of three young men intentionally overturning its sukkah just before 2 a.m. Oct. 15. According to MU Hillel Executive Director Whitney Fisch, the three vandals jumped the Hillel building’s fence. She said the...
wnewsj.com
Local Briefs: Metro Housing board to meet
The Board of Commissioners of Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority will meet in regular session at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 27 in the Board Room at 478 Thorne Ave., Wilmington. This meeting is open to the public, and you may be placed on the agenda by calling Kathy Collins at 937-382-5749,...
How German Is Cincinnati Really?
YouTube and podcast star “Feli from Germany” compares German and American culture, habits, and language from her perch in the Queen City. The post How German Is Cincinnati Really? appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Free community dinner at Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, October 27 in the fellowship hall. All are welcome for potato soup, vegetable soup, sloppy joes, chips, desserts and drinks. The church is on the corner of Center & Wright Streets.
WKRC
Local author takes a deep dive into Cincinnati's mob past in 'Not in Our Town'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When you think of a city run by the mob, Cincinnati doesn't usually come to mind. But a new book by a local author takes a deep dive in the Tri-State's criminal past. Peter Bronson talks about his new book "Not in Our Town".
‘Historical Walk’ set be hosted in Xenia today
XENIA — The City of Xenia Tree Committee, Woodland Cemetery, and Mausoleum are set to host a Historical Walk today. Starting at 2:00 p.m., guests will be able to take a guided tour through the historic Woodland Cemetery and Mausoleum. >>City of Xenia announces fall leaf collection schedule. Tree...
dayton247now.com
Hooning or driving recklessly is becoming a big problem in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Hooning or driving recklessly is becoming a big problem in Dayton, and now the city is cracking down, with speed tables going up along Gettysburg Avenue in West Dayton. There have been several accidents over the last several years, including one that killed four people. The...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Wilbraham Road in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Wilbraham Road in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Princeton Road in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Princeton Road in the City of Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
wnewsj.com
Fashion & fun fundraiser at Aging Up Center
WILMINGTON — The 1st Annual Fall Fashion Gala was held Saturday afternoon at the Clinton County Aging Up Senior Center. The ticketed fundraiser featured a fall collection presented by Strength & Dignity Boutique as well as goodie bags, door prizes and special guests, including emcee Tom Breckel. — —...
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following town to your list.
wnewsj.com
2 promoted at Wilmington Savings Bank
WILMINGTON — Erica Allen has been promoted to the position of Controller at Wilmington Savings Bank. Allen is a graduate of Wilmington College and has been in banking for 11 years. For the past three years, she has been the manager of the Lending Operations Department and the Accounting Department at Wilmington Savings Bank. During this time, she has made a substantial contribution of knowledge and leadership to the bank.
