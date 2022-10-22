ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas, OH

Mansfield Art Center to host first Crow Festival Oct. 28-29

MANSFIELD -- Anything that looks like paint produced by crows is usually an unwelcome addition to Mansfield Central Park’s monuments and benches. But Ohio Bird Sanctuary crows CeCe and CoLee painted canvases with their talons to display and sell among human-produced art at the Crow Art Show. Curator of birds Amanda Vanderford gave the crowd treats for stepping on the perch she laid the canvases on, and later introduced water-based paint to the perch for the crows to walk in and spread to the canvas.
MANSFIELD, OH
Danny Evan Adkins

Danny Evan Adkins, age 79, resident of Shiloh, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Mercy Hospital of Willard, in Willard, Ohio. He was born on July 29, 1943 in Shelby, Ohio to the late Avery Adkins and Hala Bea (Kennard) Adkins Toms. A 1961 Plymouth High School...
SHILOH, OH
Luamma June Squires

Luamma June Squires, 87, of Mansfield, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Luamma Squires as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
MANSFIELD, OH
Phillip M. Hergatt

Phillip M. Hergatt, 57, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Born March 22, 1965 in Mansfield, he was the son of Edward Hergatt, Sr. and Laura (Donnely) Hergatt. To plant a tree in memory of Phillip Hergatt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute...
MANSFIELD, OH
Local Modern Woodmen members honor Mansfield's hometown hero

MANSFIELD -- Local volunteer Gay Woodward, of Mansfield, was recently recognized for countless hours of service to the community during a Modern Woodmen of America member event on Oct. 19. Woodward was honored through Modern Woodmen’s Hometown Hero Program for for her countless hours of volunteering at the Humane Society...
MANSFIELD, OH
Inez Armstrong

Inez Armstrong, age 82, resident of Shelby, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at The Willows of Willard. Born December 4, 1939 in Salyersville, Kentucky to George and Nettie (Ray) Montgomery, she had been a Shelby resident the majority of her life. To plant a tree in memory of Inez...
SHELBY, OH
Galion Schools hosting special Thanksgiving mobile food pantry Nov. 9

GALION – The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will host a Thanksgiving Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Second Harvest will be distributing FREE holiday-themed assorted boxes, turkeys, produce, pies, and more...
GALION, OH
Thomas Speelman

Thomas Dale Speelman went to be with his Lord, on Saturday October 22, 2022, at his home with family members by his side. Tom was born in Mansfield on June 19, 1940, to Glen and Catherine (Breen) Speelman. He graduated from Mansfield St. Peter’s High School and briefly attended the University of Dayton. Tom also served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. He and his wife, Laura, were married February 2, 1963, and were parishioners of St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Tom worked as a salesman and had retired from AK Steel, formerly know as Empire Detroit Steel. He served on the board of directors for many years at the Empire Affiliates Credit Union in Mansfield.
MANSFIELD, OH
Laura Mae Woodrow

Laura Mae Woodrow, 93, of Galion passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Avita Health Systems-Galion Hospital. Laura was born in Worthville, Kentucky on January 18, 1929 to the late Joseph and Marie (Hornbuckle) Carr. She married Aulden E. Woodrow on December 27, 1950 and he preceded her in death on May 5, 2004.
GALION, OH
Mansfield announces leaf collection details

MANSFIELD -- Mayor Tim Theaker has announced the start of the 2022 leaf collection program. The City will utilize the Service Complex at 480 Park Avenue East as the leaf collection site this year. The Service Complex is currently accepting leaf drop-offs seven days a week from 7 a.m. to...
MANSFIELD, OH
Buckeye Central falls to Monroeville in Division IV district semifinals

WILLARD — It wasn’t the storybook ending coach Missy McDougal envisioned, but the future is bright for the Buckettes. Playing with a roster that included only one senior, fourth-seeded Buckeye Central fell to No. 2 Monroeville 3-0 in the opening match of a Division IV district semifinal doubleheader Tuesday at Willard High School.
MONROEVILLE, OH
Darlene Swanger

Darlene Swanger, 86, of Mansfield passed away October 21, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Darlene was born October 27, 1935 in Mansfield to Louis and Vera Dillon Crooks. Darlene was a 1953 graduate of St. Peter's High School and a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. She worked at General Motors for over 25 years. Darlene was a loyal friend and a great mom who loved traveling, playing cards and being outside, especially in her bare feet.
MANSFIELD, OH
GALLERY: Lucas vs. Seneca East Volleyball

Top-seeded Seneca East beat No. 6 Lucas 3-0 in a Division IV district semifinal volleyball match Tuesday at Willard High School. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
ATTICA, OH
Gail L. Oxendine

Gail Louise Oxendine, 74, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Thursday, October 20, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Gail Oxendine as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Mansfield Sr. to host Ontario in opening round of playoffs

MANSFIELD — Area high school football fans will have no shortage of options when the playoffs open Friday night. The Ohio High School Athletic Association handed out its postseason invitations Sunday and 12 schools in the Richland Source’s three-county coverage area got the call.
MANSFIELD, OH
