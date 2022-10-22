Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Who The Hell Is To Blame For Sky High Grocery Bills?DONNA STERLINGDayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Attention: All Artist with a heart for the City. Dayton, Ohio is looking for artists to create a Memorial.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Monroe, Ohio Locals Can Avoid Checkout LinesCadrene HeslopMonroe, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
dayton.com
Middletown’s first Fall Fest offers diverse activities for families
Organizer: ‘You don’t want to give anybody an excuse not to come.’. For the last two months, since Jeri Lewis was hired as coordinator of events and special projects for the city of Middletown, she has planned the city’s first Fall Fest. The end result is a...
wnewsj.com
Fashion & fun fundraiser at Aging Up Center
WILMINGTON — The 1st Annual Fall Fashion Gala was held Saturday afternoon at the Clinton County Aging Up Senior Center. The ticketed fundraiser featured a fall collection presented by Strength & Dignity Boutique as well as goodie bags, door prizes and special guests, including emcee Tom Breckel. — —...
WLWT 5
House in Hamilton creating different skeleton displays everyday this month for Halloween
HAMILTON, Ohio — A woman in Hamilton is creating different skeleton displays each day this month to celebrate Halloween. Dana Adams said she's been doing the daily skeleton displays to bring smiles and entertain neighbors for Halloween. One of the displays shows skeletons taking a bath. Another shows them...
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Free community dinner at Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, October 27 in the fellowship hall. All are welcome for potato soup, vegetable soup, sloppy joes, chips, desserts and drinks. The church is on the corner of Center & Wright Streets.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Wilbraham Road in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Wilbraham Road in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
wnewsj.com
Local Briefs: Metro Housing board to meet
The Board of Commissioners of Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority will meet in regular session at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 27 in the Board Room at 478 Thorne Ave., Wilmington. This meeting is open to the public, and you may be placed on the agenda by calling Kathy Collins at 937-382-5749,...
Firefighter injured in Springfield house fire
The firefighter, who has not been identified, was hurt while escaping the attic of the house. The firefighter fell down the stairs and hurt his back. He was then transported to Springfield Medical Center in non-life-threatening condition.
wnewsj.com
Murphy’s Monster Mash set for Saturday is free for all
WILMINGTON — The Murphy Theatre will host The Murphy’s Monster Mash — a free Dance Party & Halloween Celebration — noon-4 p.m. this Saturday, October 29. The event will feature activities throughout the theatre – games, pumpkin decorating, a reading corner, crafts, and trick-or-treating at each station, with candy and non-food items.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Princeton Road in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Princeton Road in the City of Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Williams Drive in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Williams Drive in Franklin. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters in Ross Co. battle large brush fire
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio —- Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a large brush fire in Ross County. The call came in shortly before 3 p.m. in the 12000 block of Route 50 West. Additional assistance was requested from all available fire departments. The cause of the blaze...
dayton247now.com
Hooning or driving recklessly is becoming a big problem in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Hooning or driving recklessly is becoming a big problem in Dayton, and now the city is cracking down, with speed tables going up along Gettysburg Avenue in West Dayton. There have been several accidents over the last several years, including one that killed four people. The...
Dayton’s largest downtown hotel to close Monday
DAYTON — Dayton’s largest downtown hotel is expected to close in less than a week. The Radisson, formerly known as the Crown Plaza on Fifth Street, is a critical piece of the Dayton Convention Center redevelopment block. Sandy Gudorf is the president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, a...
WLWT 5
Here's why you may see crews pulling cars from the Ohio River this week
Officials have pulled 10 vehicles from the Ohio River as part of a river cleanup operation. Cincinnati police said their criminal investigations section is working at the river to process the cars and make sure none are tied to a crime. The cleanup operation is aimed at helping preserve and...
‘Historical Walk’ set be hosted in Xenia today
XENIA — The City of Xenia Tree Committee, Woodland Cemetery, and Mausoleum are set to host a Historical Walk today. Starting at 2:00 p.m., guests will be able to take a guided tour through the historic Woodland Cemetery and Mausoleum. >>City of Xenia announces fall leaf collection schedule. Tree...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Stillwell Beckett Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Stillwell Beckett Road in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
wvxu.org
For the first time in two decades, Butler County is putting together a transit plan
Butler County's bus service is getting ready to re-envision itself — but it needs residents to weigh in. The Butler County Regional Transit Authority is working to determine where it can make improvements to bus service throughout the region — and how to fund those improvements. The effort...
Stabbing victim walks into Miami Valley; Violent Offenders Unit to investigate
Violent Offenders Unit detectives are actively investigating an incident after a stabbing victim walked into Miami Valley Hospital on Monday morning, according to a release from the Dayton Police Department. On October 24th at approximately 11:20 a.m., Dayton Police Officers were dispatched to Miami Valley Hospital on the report of...
A dozen pit bulls chained behind abandoned house are rescued; Ready for their forever home
It has been nearly one month since agents from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton removed 12 malnourished pit bulls from an abandoned home in Dayton, according to a press release from Jessica Garringer, the Marketing and PR Manager at Humane Society of Greater Dayton. >>1 taken to hospital by...
wvxu.org
Police divers assist in Ohio River clean-up (and maybe solve a cold case in the process)
Local law enforcement officers are helping to clean up the Ohio River and some cold cases this week. Members of the Hamilton County Police Association Dive and Recovery Team are working with Living Lands and Waters to remove vehicles from under the water. Callie Schaser with the nonprofit group says...
Comments / 0