ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnewsj.com

Fashion & fun fundraiser at Aging Up Center

WILMINGTON — The 1st Annual Fall Fashion Gala was held Saturday afternoon at the Clinton County Aging Up Senior Center. The ticketed fundraiser featured a fall collection presented by Strength & Dignity Boutique as well as goodie bags, door prizes and special guests, including emcee Tom Breckel. — —...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Free community dinner at Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, October 27 in the fellowship hall. All are welcome for potato soup, vegetable soup, sloppy joes, chips, desserts and drinks. The church is on the corner of Center & Wright Streets.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Wilbraham Road in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Wilbraham Road in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
wnewsj.com

Local Briefs: Metro Housing board to meet

The Board of Commissioners of Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority will meet in regular session at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 27 in the Board Room at 478 Thorne Ave., Wilmington. This meeting is open to the public, and you may be placed on the agenda by calling Kathy Collins at 937-382-5749,...
WILMINGTON, OH
WDTN

Firefighter injured in Springfield house fire

The firefighter, who has not been identified, was hurt while escaping the attic of the house. The firefighter fell down the stairs and hurt his back. He was then transported to Springfield Medical Center in non-life-threatening condition.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
wnewsj.com

Murphy’s Monster Mash set for Saturday is free for all

WILMINGTON — The Murphy Theatre will host The Murphy’s Monster Mash — a free Dance Party & Halloween Celebration — noon-4 p.m. this Saturday, October 29. The event will feature activities throughout the theatre – games, pumpkin decorating, a reading corner, crafts, and trick-or-treating at each station, with candy and non-food items.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Williams Drive in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Williams Drive in Franklin. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
FRANKLIN, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters in Ross Co. battle large brush fire

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio —- Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a large brush fire in Ross County. The call came in shortly before 3 p.m. in the 12000 block of Route 50 West. Additional assistance was requested from all available fire departments. The cause of the blaze...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Hooning or driving recklessly is becoming a big problem in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Hooning or driving recklessly is becoming a big problem in Dayton, and now the city is cracking down, with speed tables going up along Gettysburg Avenue in West Dayton. There have been several accidents over the last several years, including one that killed four people. The...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton’s largest downtown hotel to close Monday

DAYTON — Dayton’s largest downtown hotel is expected to close in less than a week. The Radisson, formerly known as the Crown Plaza on Fifth Street, is a critical piece of the Dayton Convention Center redevelopment block. Sandy Gudorf is the president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, a...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘Historical Walk’ set be hosted in Xenia today

XENIA — The City of Xenia Tree Committee, Woodland Cemetery, and Mausoleum are set to host a Historical Walk today. Starting at 2:00 p.m., guests will be able to take a guided tour through the historic Woodland Cemetery and Mausoleum. >>City of Xenia announces fall leaf collection schedule. Tree...
XENIA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy