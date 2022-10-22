ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

How Long Will it Take for Christian McCaffrey to Gel in the 49ers Offense?

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
All49ers
All49ers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A2tD6_0ijD4h0700

There is going to be some time before Christian McCaffrey is fully acclimated to the 49ers offense.

Christian McCaffrey is going to do a ton for the San Francisco 49ers.

Given how mediocre the offense has been for the majority of this season, his addition will only lift up the ceiling. Gaining the ultimate "queen chess piece" and pairing him up with Deebo Samuel is only going to benefit the 49ers offense.

“I don't think there's anything he can't do," said Kyle Shanahan. "Just whether it's in the pass game, the run game, blocking, I think he's a very talented player. And just watching how he plays, he’s a very smart player. He always gets to the right hole, is very smooth, and we’ve seen that at every level he's played in.”

Can't blame Shanahan for wanting McCaffrey in his offense and for how excited he is to have him. Any offense would. However, midseason trades are always tricky. There is going to be some time before the newly acquired player will be able to fit into the team given the new playbook and teammates. McCaffrey is entering a complex system with the 49ers after all.

How long will it take for McCaffrey to gel in the 49ers offense?

I expect him to be perfectly embedded into the offense by the time the 49ers face the Chargers in Week 10. By that time, McCaffrey will have had two games under his belt, assuming he is up for Week 7 against Kansas City, and a Bye Week to acclimate himself. That is adequate time for him to be the clear-cut starter and be an impact player all around.

It all starts with Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs. McCaffrey more than likely will play, but I don't see more than around five snaps for him. A couple of snaps will probably be him acting as a decoy in ghost motion, so not every snap is about him getting the ball. That is the point of his acquisition -- the 49ers do not need to force feed him the ball.

The everlasting point into trading for McCaffrey was what he can do for the offense in totality. He can make an impact without the ball in his hands and that will do wonders for the offense. Right now, only Deebo Samuel has that impact, which is why defenses are selling out to stop him. The 49ers do not have anyone else to pick up the slack to make defenses pay for that.

So with McCaffrey, he should begin to take advantage of the attention Samuel is getting by the Chargers game. The next two weeks against the Chiefs and Rams will be teasers of what is to come the rest of the way. I just wouldn't bank on McCaffrey fully gelling with the offense yet until Week 10.

And if he is able to do it sooner, then say a prayer for the Rams.

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele

Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has 3-Word Message For Packers Fans

The Green Bay Packers dropped to 3-4 on the season following Sunday's surprising loss to the Washington Commanders. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense have looked pretty mediocre - at best - all season long. But we've seen Rodgers and the Packers go on big runs before. Can it happen...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Gisele On Sunday

The wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has reportedly split from her legendary husband. While a divorce hasn't been finalized yet, Bundchen has reportedly hired a prominent attorney. She and Brady have reportedly been living separately for a while now. Sunday, the Bucs are struggling against the Panthers...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
TAMPA, FL
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Raiders’ Derek Carr returns to play after crushing hit left him down vs. Texans

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr took a big hit early in the Week 7 clash against the Houston Texans and was down on the field while trainers came to examine him. The injury occurred on the Raiders’ opening drive of the game, and while Carr was able to get up and jog off under his own power, backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham entered the game to replace him, according to Vincent Bonsignore.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Cowboys vs. Lions Call

The Cowboys are back on track against the Lions, taking a 10-6 lead following an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown in the third quarter. Dallas got possession following a Trevon Diggs interception on a terrible Jared Goff pass. But did Diggs catch the ball?. The NFL World is debating the controversial ruling...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Aaron Rodgers' Performance Sunday

What's going on with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers this year?. Green Bay is leading Washington at halftime, but Rodgers and the Packers' offense have failed to get much going. Rodgers has just 38 yards of total passing. "Aaron Rodgers currently only has 38 yards against the Commanders,...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Shanahan explains what frustrated him most from 49ers' loss

Kyle Shanahan believes that the 49ers inflicted too much damage to themselves, resulting in the 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Although the Chiefs' offense exploded in the second half, racking up 30 points, the 49ers coach pointed out that San Francisco's mistakes disappointed him the most in the lopsided loss.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Willis diagnoses what went wrong for 49ers' defense vs. Chiefs

The 49ers' (3-4) Week 7 matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday did not go the way fans might have hoped. In the 44-23 loss, San Francisco's defense was shredded by Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense throughout all four quarters. Legendary 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis, who was on hand for the 2012 team reunion, revealed what he saw after the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
All49ers

All49ers

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

All49ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis, Draft, Free Agency surrounding the San Francisco 49ers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/49ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy