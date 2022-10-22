ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coal Township, PA

Prisoner allegedly attacks two guards

By Brett Crossley
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DmM64_0ijD4eLw00

Coal Township, Pa. — An incarcerated man is facing two felony counts for spitting on corrections officers.

Dakota Raymond Brodie allegedly taunted one officer in particular after spitting on his upper right brow, police said. The 23-year-old Brodie allegedly said, “You got spit on. You got spit on.”

Officer Travis Hartman flushed his eyes out after the incident, according to the affidavit. He was then taken to Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital for a blood test.

Brodie lunged at Hartman and Captain Raymond Kisbaugh as they attempted to transport him within SCI-Coal Township, police said.

Kisbaugh was able to avoid Brodie’s attempts to spit on him. Brodie turned toward Hartman and spit on his face after the miss, police said.

Kisbaugh gave State Police investigators surveillance video of the incident. Trooper Michael Adams viewed Brodie spitting in Hartman’s face, according to the affidavit.

Brodie was charged with third-degree felony harassment by a prisoner. Brodie will remain incarcerated at SCI-Coal Township until a preliminary hearing is scheduled.

Brodie was has a theft case and two assaults cases pending. All three were filed against Brodie in 2019.

Docket sheet

Comments / 3

John Richard
3d ago

This is the type person Fetterman wants to put back on the streets....

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Minor arrested for allegedly threatening Muncy school on social media

Muncy, Pa. — A minor was arrested Sunday in Muncy Creek Township for allegedly making a threatening post on social media regarding the Muncy schools. State police at Montoursville say they were notified of the threat shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. The minor allegedly made the threatening post on Yik Yak regarding the Muncy Junior/Senior High School. Police took the juvenile into custody and transferred them to juvenile...
MUNCY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man used weapon to threaten woman

Shamokin, Pa. — A Shamokin man is facing several charges for allegedly threatening a woman with a baseball bat. John Cartmell approached officers as they arrived near the 400 block of S. Pearl Street. The 47-year-old Cartmell told the accuser he would kill her as Officer Benjamin Busko took him to a patrol vehicle in handcuffs. Cartmell allegedly waited for the woman to come home from work and used a...
SHAMOKIN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged thief caught on tape

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A woman allegedly stole another customer's purse off a counter at a tea shop, but told police she did it to "teach them a lesson." Melissa Anne Temple, 40, swiped a Coach wristlet from the counter at Ding Tea, 6 W. Main Street, on April 23 at 3 p.m., according to charges. A customer had accidentally left the wristlet behind when she took it to the counter to pay for her order, Bloomsburg Officer Shawn Hill said. ...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local man charged for grabbing cop’s taser

Williamsport, Pa. — A Cogan Station man is facing felony charges for allegedly attempting to grab a taser off the belt of a Williamsport Police Officer. Police responded to a domestic call near the 1000 block of High Street when a neighbor reported screaming on the night of Oct. 19. Officers met with Maurice Jules Thomas, according to the affidavit. The 33-year-old Thomas told police, “I didn’t do anything wrong”...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. city wants to ban those convicted of violent crimes from renting property for 7 years

SUNBURY – Individuals with felony drug convictions already are not welcome in rental housing in Sunbury and those convicted of a crime of violence might soon join them. City council is scheduled to vote Nov. 14 on an amendment to a seldom-enforced 2012 ordinance that prohibits renting to those individuals for seven years after “conviction and the expiration of any applicable appeal period.”
SUNBURY, PA
FOX 43

3 Harrisburg men sentenced for straw purchasing firearm scheme

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that three Harrisburg residents were sentenced to prison for conspiring to purchase guns for felons. Antonio Godbolt, 37, pleaded guilty to conspiring with three other individuals to purchase firearms for felons and weapons...
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Police identify infant found dead in Nanticoke home

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have identified the one-month-old girl that was found dead inside a Nanticoke home, Monday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 10:00 a.m. Monday troopers were called to assist the Nanticoke City Police Department with a death investigation at 167 West Green Street. PSP states the victim, Avaya Jade […]
NANTICOKE, PA
Daily Voice

Harrisburg Homeowners Shoots Burglar Armed with Knife: Police

A man armed with a butcher's knife was shot by a homeowner with a gun during an attempted robbery on Friday Oct. 21, authorities say. Keon Washington, 32, of Palmyra, kicked down the door of a home in the area of Disbrow and Carnation streets on Oct. 21 at around 4:45 p.m., according to the release by the Harrisburg police.
HARRISBURG, PA
wkok.com

State Police: New Columbia Man Jailed on Rape Charges

NEW COLUMBIA – A New Columbia Man is jailed on rape charges. Milton state police say 31-year-old Michael Diggan is jailed in Union County Prison on $75,000 bail for the October 8 incident involving a 24-year-old female. Troopers say Diggan was charged with rape, sexual assault, and two counts of aggravated indecent assault.
NEW COLUMBIA, PA
WBRE

PSP investigating infant’s death in Nanticoke

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Police confirm that an investigation is underway into the death of an infant at a home in the 100 block of West Green Street in Nanticoke. A spokesperson for PSP tells Eyewitness News that this is a joint investigation involving Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office and Nanticoke Police. Neighbors […]
NANTICOKE, PA
WBRE

One in custody after Williamsport drug bust

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man in Lycoming County they say was in possession of at least one and a half ounces of crack cocaine. Officials say Terrance Powell, 56, from Williamsport, was arrested on October 20 during a drug bust. Police said they approached Powell as he was exiting his car […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Mom threatened daughter, police, before 3-hour standoff, police say

JIM THORPE, Pa. - A Carbon County mom is facing charges after police say she threatened her daughter and then police. Kathleen Kattner, 52, barricaded herself inside her Jim Thorpe home after threatening her juvenile daughter with a knife Sunday night, police said in a news release Monday. When police...
JIM THORPE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Mom pleads guilty to marijuana treat mishap

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman was ordered to surrender her medical marijuana card after admitting she didn't keep THC-laced treats out of reach of children. That's the first time a defendant has been ordered to surrender a medical marijuana card after an arrest in Lycoming County, according to District Attorney Ryan Gardner. Heather Ann Smith, 42, pleaded guilty Monday morning to misdemeanor disorderly conduct and was ordered to...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Driver going wrong way was allegedly drunk

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A woman stopped for driving the wrong way on a one-way street had more than three times the legal limit of alcohol in her system, police say. Billee Jane Kvedrowicz, 46, allegedly admitted she drank three White Claws and "numerous rum and Cokes" before trying to drive on Oct. 2 at 5:45 p.m. Kvedrowicz told police she is an alcoholic and can't control her drinking without help, arrest papers say. ...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WOLF

Officials investigate death of one-month-old baby

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — State Police, Nanticoke City Police, and the Luzerne County Detectives Unit are investigating the death of a one-month-old infant. On Monday around 10 AM, PSP-Wilkes-Barre was contacted by Nanticoke City Police to assist with a death investigation in the 100 block of West Green Street in Nanticoke.
NANTICOKE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Judge sets bail at $75,000 for man accused of rape

New Columbia, Pa. — A Union County district judge set bail at $75,000 after a New Columbia man was arrested for an alleged rape on Oct. 8. State police at Milton say Michael Lee Diggan, 31, of New Columbia, was involved in the alleged rape of a 24-year-old woman at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 8. District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe arraigned Diggan on felony charges of rape, sexual assault, and aggravated assault. Diggan remains in Union County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 25 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch. Court records show Diggan previously was convicted in Montour County of statutory sexual assault of a 14-year-old on Sept. 6, 2014. Docket Sheet Court Summary
NEW COLUMBIA, PA
WBRE

Police investigate USPS mailbox break-ins

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are warning residents about a rash of break-ins at United States Postal Services (USPS) drop boxes. Law enforcement describes these thieves as bold and brazen as several of the boxes were actually broken into in front of post offices. Luckily, the drop box at the Wilkes-Barre Post Office was not […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy