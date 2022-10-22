Prisoner allegedly attacks two guards

Coal Township, Pa. — An incarcerated man is facing two felony counts for spitting on corrections officers.

Dakota Raymond Brodie allegedly taunted one officer in particular after spitting on his upper right brow, police said. The 23-year-old Brodie allegedly said, “You got spit on. You got spit on.”

Officer Travis Hartman flushed his eyes out after the incident, according to the affidavit. He was then taken to Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital for a blood test.

Brodie lunged at Hartman and Captain Raymond Kisbaugh as they attempted to transport him within SCI-Coal Township, police said.

Kisbaugh was able to avoid Brodie’s attempts to spit on him. Brodie turned toward Hartman and spit on his face after the miss, police said.

Kisbaugh gave State Police investigators surveillance video of the incident. Trooper Michael Adams viewed Brodie spitting in Hartman’s face, according to the affidavit.

Brodie was charged with third-degree felony harassment by a prisoner. Brodie will remain incarcerated at SCI-Coal Township until a preliminary hearing is scheduled.

Brodie was has a theft case and two assaults cases pending. All three were filed against Brodie in 2019.

