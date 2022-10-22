ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
talk'n2myself
3d ago

I've replaced a motor and a transmission on vehicles I've had, both were money well spent, plus you should factor in the resale value of a working vehicle and a brick

harold hass
3d ago

In my state the sales tax on a new truck is $6000.00 I would replace the transmission and keep a truck that I know isn't going into a bunch of recalls like most of the new ones.

Chris
2d ago

replacing a bad part in a truck is always "worth it". 7k for new transmission that will last another 200k+ miles vs 70k on a new truck. do preventive maintenance, keep it in working order, fix/replace when needed and you don't need to spend 70k+ for a new truck. same with a car.

