ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPLC TV

Crossties in DeRidder celebrates grand opening

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Crossties, an outreach program in DeRidder, celebrated its grand opening today. Since the beginning of the year, 7News has been following along as the foundation was poured, the beams were placed, and now the doors are finally open. “It is just, you know I give God...
DERIDDER, LA
kalb.com

Pedestrian killed on Hwy 28 West

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man died after being hit by a vehicle on Hwy 28 West near Stovall road on Tuesday morning. According to Louisiana State Police, David W. Paige, 58, of Alexandria, was walking on the road around 5 a.m. when he was struck by an eastbound 2019 Ford Fiesta. Paige was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Natchitoches Times

Pink Out-Wipe Out! Tigers on top

The Tigers are hotter than a summer day in Louisiana! 4A Peabody High School of Alexandria was no match for St. Mary’s at their annual Pink-Out game as they fell 58-6 to give the Tigers their seventh win of the season. One aspect of the game that left everyone...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Gazette to publish names of locals owed money by state

In an upcoming Ville Platte Gazette, you’ll find a list of Evangeline Parish residents owed money by the state of Louisiana. The state currently has millions of dollars it wants to return to its rightful owner, but first it has to locate those to whom money is owed, according to State Treasurer John M. Schroder Sr.
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Leesville Man Killed in Vernon Parish Crash

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a one-vehicle crash in Vernon Parish that claimed the life of a 39-year-old man on Oct. 20. According to LSP, 39-year-old Clemente Bellah was driving a Toyota SUV eastbound on LA-1146. For reasons unknown, Bellah veered off the road into a ditch, then hit a tree. The vehicle then became engulfed in flamed and Bellah was pronounced dead on the scene.
VERNON PARISH, LA
beauregardnews.com

Brother convicted in newspaper carrier’s attack

A second man was convicted last week for his role in the December 2021 attack of an American Press newspaper carrier as he was delivering papers in Rosepine. On Thursday, a Vernon Parish jury found Dillon Matthew James, 24, guilty of second-degree battery for the attack that left 67 year-old Woodie Blanks permanently blind in one eye.
ROSEPINE, LA
kalb.com

Marksville fugitive arrested, accused of attempted 2nd-degree murder

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Marksville man has been arrested after being accused of attempted second-degree murder, according to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office. APSO said Chadrick L. James, 18, is also accused of the illegal carrying and discharge of weapons in Mansura. APSO said James committed these offenses...
MARKSVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree

Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Thursday, October 20, 2022, shortly before 6:00 a.m., LSP Troopers assigned to Troop E began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 71, just south of Cox Road. Kristin Stephens, 38, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

APD: Fatal traffic incident ruled ‘accidental’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department said that a traffic incident that resulted in the death of an Alexandria man on Saturday has been ruled an accident. Initially, it was thought that Donald Lair, Jr. died from a hit and run incident on October 15 around 3:30 a.m. However, following an investigation with witness interviews and surveillance footage, it was determined that Lair, Jr. had been lying in the road at the time of the incident and no other vehicle was involved. The driver of the vehicle who struck him had stopped and contacted police right away.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy