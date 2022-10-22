Read full article on original website
Louisiana Town Named One Of The Best Christmas Towns in America
It's almost the most wonderful time of the year. The Christmas season is in sight, and in the state of Louisiana that means our attention turns to one city. It turns out, we're not the only ones who know about it either. We're of course talking about the annual Natchitoches...
KPLC TV
Crossties in DeRidder celebrates grand opening
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Crossties, an outreach program in DeRidder, celebrated its grand opening today. Since the beginning of the year, 7News has been following along as the foundation was poured, the beams were placed, and now the doors are finally open. “It is just, you know I give God...
Opelousas Mayor candidates: mission, story, and x-factor
News 10 spoke with candidates for Opelousas Mayor to learn their story, their mission, and their x-factor.
kalb.com
Pedestrian killed on Hwy 28 West
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man died after being hit by a vehicle on Hwy 28 West near Stovall road on Tuesday morning. According to Louisiana State Police, David W. Paige, 58, of Alexandria, was walking on the road around 5 a.m. when he was struck by an eastbound 2019 Ford Fiesta. Paige was pronounced dead at the scene.
NOLA.com
Ending the cycle of poverty in St. Landry Parish: Hope for Opelousas is molding a new generation
A sign that reads, “& above all else love” hangs on the wall in Loren Carriere’s home as he discusses the organization Hope for Opelousas. Fourteen years ago, Carriere founded the nonprofit in his hometown with the intention to do just that — love. “We began...
Louisiana man returns to Fort Polk as U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer of the Year
Sgt. Garrett Paulson, combat medic from Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, returns to the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana as the U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer of the Year following the inaugural Best Squad Competition Sept. 29 through Oct. 7 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
St. Landry Charter School closed due to electrical outage
St. Landry Charter School will be closed today Tuesday October 25, 2022, due to an electrical outage officials say.
kalb.com
Alexandria woman battling stage four cancer, fights to receive Social Security benefits
COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - Hundreds of thousands of people applying for Social Security Disability benefits are having to wait up to 10 months to hear back on the status of their application. That wait is wasting time and money for families dealing with health concerns that could ultimately be the difference between life and death.
Natchitoches Times
Pink Out-Wipe Out! Tigers on top
The Tigers are hotter than a summer day in Louisiana! 4A Peabody High School of Alexandria was no match for St. Mary’s at their annual Pink-Out game as they fell 58-6 to give the Tigers their seventh win of the season. One aspect of the game that left everyone...
klax-tv.com
The Homeless React as Community Rallies to Donate Blankets to Salvation Army
During the winter months, homeless people can be more susceptible to freezing to death. The Salvation Army provides shelter and supplies for the. The Food Service Department and the Rapides Parish School Board came together to donate 150 blankets so every homeless person can have a soft blanket for the winter.
Road Closed as Louisiana State Police, Hazmat Work Gas Line Leak Near Opelousas
Louisiana State Police are working with hazmat crews and St. Landry Parish officials.
Two Separate Crashes Claim Three lives in St. Martin and Evangeline Parishes
Two people from Morgan City, and one person from Bunkie, died in two accidents that happened Sunday evening.
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Louisiana
If you're a fan of mouthwatering cheeseburgers or chicken sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain will be opening another new location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more.
evangelinetoday.com
Gazette to publish names of locals owed money by state
In an upcoming Ville Platte Gazette, you’ll find a list of Evangeline Parish residents owed money by the state of Louisiana. The state currently has millions of dollars it wants to return to its rightful owner, but first it has to locate those to whom money is owed, according to State Treasurer John M. Schroder Sr.
kalb.com
Leesville Man Killed in Vernon Parish Crash
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a one-vehicle crash in Vernon Parish that claimed the life of a 39-year-old man on Oct. 20. According to LSP, 39-year-old Clemente Bellah was driving a Toyota SUV eastbound on LA-1146. For reasons unknown, Bellah veered off the road into a ditch, then hit a tree. The vehicle then became engulfed in flamed and Bellah was pronounced dead on the scene.
Pineville PD officer placed on administrative leave
The Pineville Police Department was made aware of an allegation of a theft of evidence from within the police department.
beauregardnews.com
Brother convicted in newspaper carrier’s attack
A second man was convicted last week for his role in the December 2021 attack of an American Press newspaper carrier as he was delivering papers in Rosepine. On Thursday, a Vernon Parish jury found Dillon Matthew James, 24, guilty of second-degree battery for the attack that left 67 year-old Woodie Blanks permanently blind in one eye.
kalb.com
Marksville fugitive arrested, accused of attempted 2nd-degree murder
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Marksville man has been arrested after being accused of attempted second-degree murder, according to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office. APSO said Chadrick L. James, 18, is also accused of the illegal carrying and discharge of weapons in Mansura. APSO said James committed these offenses...
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Thursday, October 20, 2022, shortly before 6:00 a.m., LSP Troopers assigned to Troop E began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 71, just south of Cox Road. Kristin Stephens, 38, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
kalb.com
APD: Fatal traffic incident ruled ‘accidental’
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department said that a traffic incident that resulted in the death of an Alexandria man on Saturday has been ruled an accident. Initially, it was thought that Donald Lair, Jr. died from a hit and run incident on October 15 around 3:30 a.m. However, following an investigation with witness interviews and surveillance footage, it was determined that Lair, Jr. had been lying in the road at the time of the incident and no other vehicle was involved. The driver of the vehicle who struck him had stopped and contacted police right away.
