Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Breaux Bridge house fire leaves family without home to live in
In late Sept., Breaux Bridge resident Junius John Joseph and his family's whole life turned upside down when their kitchen oven caught fire.
brproud.com
EBR Sheriff’s unit involved in minor Scotlandville crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say an East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s (EBRSO) unit was involved in a Tuesday, (October 25) afternoon crash in the Scotlandville area. The incident occurred around 12 noon on Brigadier General Isaac Smith Avenue, near Ensign Jesse Brown Drive and Veterans...
theadvocate.com
Breaux Bridge woman killed in crash between Lafayette and Maurice
A Breaux Bridge woman was killed in a Monday night crash between Lafayette and Maurice. Tylor Nicole Girard, 24, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Veloster east on Bourque Road when she failed to yield at the stop sign and drove into the path of a 2007 Dodge Dakota driving south on U.S. 167, Louisiana State Police Trooper Derek Senegal said in a statement.
Three injured in shooting in Abbeville
Three victims were sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting Monday night.
Carencro Police search for missing teen
The Carencro Police Department are looking for a missing/runaway teen.
Video shows handcuffed prisoner escape hospital custody in Lafayette
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies are still searching for a 22-year-old female inmate who escaped while being treated at Ochsner Lafayette General
Lafayette Mother Recalls Violent Kidnapping From Her Home, Cop Who Unknowingly Saved Her Life on ’48 Hours’
Lafayette, Louisiana was featured on a recent episode of '48 Hours' as Schanda Handley recounted events before and after a violent kidnapping for the first time since the harrowing incident unfolded back in 2017. Handley and her daughter Isabella sat with CBS Lead Correspondent David Begnaud and "48 Hours" to...
Inmate Escapes from Lafayette Ochsner Medical Center
ORIGINAL: (10/25/22) Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Valerie Ponseti says that a female inmate escaped custody while at Lafayette Ochsner Medical Center according to KLFY. Officials say the female inmate would be wearing an orange jumpsuit and would be handcuffed in the front. Ponseti says the female inmate has tattoos.
UPDATE: Missing teen located
If you have seen this young man, or you know where he is, you are asked to call Carencro Police at 337-896-6132.
LPSO: Inmate escapes from Lafayette General
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Valerie Ponseti, confirmed that an inmate escaped from Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center Monday evening.
Pedestrian killed after being struck by intoxicated driver on I-10
An Arnaudville man was arrested on a DWI first offense charge after he struck a pedestrian on I-10.
KLFY.com
Artisan Market
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Hearts in Service of Acadiana makes handcrafted items of all forms from dessert to decor. This group of Christian women will be hosting an Artisan Market on Nov. 4 & 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds this year will go to Foster the Love.
KLFY.com
55 years of family deliciousness at Dezmeaux’s
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– A recipe that started with the grandfather of the family has kept Dezmeaux’s Boudin going for years. This Saturday, Oct. 29 Dezmeaux’s will be in the Scott development for Acadiana Eats Festival. DEXMEAUX’S BOUDIN. 720 E. Vine St. (337)-678-1740. HOURS. Tuesday- Saturday 8...
Lafayette's First-Ever Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Runs Nov. 24 Through Dec. 24
Christmas at Bridge Point will surely be a new family tradition for countless families around Acadiana.
One person dies in Monday night crash
Troopers say the accident happened at the intersection of U.S. 167 and Bourque Road Monday night at around 8 p.m.
One person injured in Lafayette shooting
Police are asking for information from the public to help solve the crime. The victim is a juvenile, police say.
'Similarities are horribly striking': Nightmare for abused Houston twins began in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. — Warning: Contains graphic content. KHOU 11 Investigates is learning more about the twins in Cypress who described horrific abuse last week when they ran away from home looking for help. They told the woman who helped them that they were beaten, burned, forced to drink bleach and urine and eat feces.
Two Separate Crashes Claim Three lives in St. Martin and Evangeline Parishes
Two people from Morgan City, and one person from Bunkie, died in two accidents that happened Sunday evening.
UPDATE: Warrants issued for two suspects in Monday night Abbeville shooting
Three people were wounded in the shooting, which happened near the intersection of S. St. Charles and Ninth streets.
One dead, another in jail after fight
Both men are from Lafayette. One is dead after he hit his head, another is booked with murder; police say the men were fighting.
Comments / 0