EBR Sheriff’s unit involved in minor Scotlandville crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say an East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s (EBRSO) unit was involved in a Tuesday, (October 25) afternoon crash in the Scotlandville area. The incident occurred around 12 noon on Brigadier General Isaac Smith Avenue, near Ensign Jesse Brown Drive and Veterans...
Breaux Bridge woman killed in crash between Lafayette and Maurice

A Breaux Bridge woman was killed in a Monday night crash between Lafayette and Maurice. Tylor Nicole Girard, 24, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Veloster east on Bourque Road when she failed to yield at the stop sign and drove into the path of a 2007 Dodge Dakota driving south on U.S. 167, Louisiana State Police Trooper Derek Senegal said in a statement.
Inmate Escapes from Lafayette Ochsner Medical Center

ORIGINAL: (10/25/22) Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Valerie Ponseti says that a female inmate escaped custody while at Lafayette Ochsner Medical Center according to KLFY. Officials say the female inmate would be wearing an orange jumpsuit and would be handcuffed in the front. Ponseti says the female inmate has tattoos.
Artisan Market

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Hearts in Service of Acadiana makes handcrafted items of all forms from dessert to decor. This group of Christian women will be hosting an Artisan Market on Nov. 4 & 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds this year will go to Foster the Love.
55 years of family deliciousness at Dezmeaux’s

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– A recipe that started with the grandfather of the family has kept Dezmeaux’s Boudin going for years. This Saturday, Oct. 29 Dezmeaux’s will be in the Scott development for Acadiana Eats Festival. DEXMEAUX’S BOUDIN. 720 E. Vine St. (337)-678-1740. HOURS. Tuesday- Saturday 8...
