Olympia, WA

The PotatoKing69
3d ago

Biden already supported them and the rest of the middle east. Left weapons and ammo, cash, vehicles, intel. Funneled stolen $ through the Ukraine. Sold oil to every country but America.

Funny Thing
3d ago

Do they think Iran cares if they protest in the US. The answer is a big no. Does absolutely no good. You all need to go to Iran and protest.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
The Oregonian

As Republican Christine Drazan runs for Oregon governor, she’s walking a careful line on the ticket of a party that’s embraced election denial nationally — and locally

Oregon Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan is not an election denier. “There has never been a question for me,” Drazan said at the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association debate in July. “Donald Trump did not win. Joe Biden did. He is our president.”. Still, she has had to...
OREGON STATE
KUOW

The PACT Act and you: what veterans need to know

For years, military veterans and their advocates have been sounding the alarm about the deadly effects of burn pit exposure. That's how the U.S. military got rid of trash in places like Afghanistan, Iraq, and Kuwait: throw it in a hole and burn it. The dust and fumes made lots...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

The Spotlight: Vigilante Justice

You have a right to feel safe in your own home, to know that if you are a victim of crime you will get a prompt response from police and their best efforts to get justice for you. More and more we are hearing stories of people taking the law into their own hands and though that can go wrong quickly, can you really blame them? The Spotlight takes an in-depth look at vigilante justice, plus what law enforcement leaders say needs to change to improve police response and safety in Washington state.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona governor puts more containers along Mexican border

PHOENIX (AP) — The state of Arizona has begun installing shipping containers along another section of the U.S.-Mexico border to fill gaps that aren’t covered by a border wall. The move announced by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday to install stacks of containers in Cochise County in south-eastern Arizona came two weeks after federal officials told him to remove containers he had placed along the border in southwestern Arizona. Ducey sued in federal court on Friday, asking a court to allow the state to keep more than 100 double-stacked containers topped with razor wire in place near the community of Yuma, which sits near the California border. It also mentions U.S. Forest Service land where the new containers are being placed hundreds of miles (kilometers) to the east. The containers near Yuma were placed in August to fill gaps in the border wall as Ducey ratcheted up political posturing against what he called the inaction of the Biden Administration in stopping migrants from entering the state from Mexico.
ARIZONA STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Dems try for first elected secretary of state in 6 decades

The race for Washington's secretary of state is between an appointed Democratic incumbent and a longtime nonpartisan county auditor. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August, which sent current Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson to the general election. Hobbs was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman once she took a key election security job in the Biden administration. Hobbs has not yet faced voters, so November’s election will determine who serves the last two years of Wyman’s term.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXL

Washington Governor Jay Inslee To Introduce Amendment To Make Abortion A Constitutional Right

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington Governor Jay Inslee Friday announced that he’s working on a constitutional amendment to introduce to lawmakers that protects reproductive rights, “Washington state was a pro choice state, Washington state is a pro choice state, and we intend to make it a constitutional amendment so that Washington state will always be a pro choice state.”
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Tyson Foods to pay WA $10.5M in price-fixing lawsuit

SEATTLE - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that Tyson Foods, the largest chicken producer in the country, will pay the state $10.5 million to settle a lawsuit over price-fixing on chicken products. On Monday, Ferguson said this was the third and largest resolution in his lawsuit against 19 producers....
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Heartache, anger in Central Washington over drinking-water wells tainted by ‘forever chemicals’

SELAH — In 2016, Brandi and Brad Hyatt purchased a three-bedroom home with sweeping views of the Cascades, Mount Rainier and Mount Adams. Their house sits more than 4 miles east of this Central Washington community, beyond the reach of Selah’s public water system. So, the couple and their two children relied on a well punched into a basalt lava rock aquifer to quench their thirst, cook, clean and bathe.
SELAH, WA
Tri-City Herald

Another WA state Republican candidate walks back his voter fraud claims

Another Washington state Republican candidate has deleted some of their social media post history about election integrity as the Nov. 8 election day closes in. McClatchy recently spoke with Travis Couture, a candidate for position 2 in the 35th district with the state House of Representatives. As of Monday, one of his tweets in question had been deleted after being available last week, but is still available on a web archive.
WASHINGTON STATE
Crosscut

Polluting WA gold mine broke environmental laws 3,539 times

A federal judge has ruled that Crown Resources, the owner and operator of the now-closed Buckhorn Mountain gold mine in north-central Washington, has committed 3,539 environmental violations. The company will likely be responsible for millions of dollars in fines, but continues to argue a broader case in court. The Washington...
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA

