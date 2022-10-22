ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled

The US Education Department has officially launched the Biden administration's online student-loan forgiveness application, enabling millions of borrowers to apply to have up to $10,000 in student loans wiped away -- or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants. More than 8 million people have already applied to have their debt canceled, President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House.
IOWA STATE
CNET

Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?

Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
Washington Examiner

Social Security payment: $1,657 direct check for October to be sent out Wednesday

Several Social Security recipients will receive their regular monthly payment worth an average of $1,546 per check on Wednesday. Those born from the first through the 10th of their birth months will receive their regular payments on Wednesday, according to the Social Security Administration. Recipients with birth dates after the 10th will receive their checks later in the month.
money.com

The Government Is Emailing 8 Million Student Loan Borrowers Who Automatically Qualify for Forgiveness

Check your email. The Department of Education is beginning to notify millions of federal student loan borrowers who qualify for automatic loan forgiveness. The department started emailing certain borrowers Tuesday to let them know that they won’t need to apply to have up to $20,000 of federal debt forgiven. In total, some 8 million borrowers will automatically qualify for President Biden’s forgiveness plan without needing to fill out the student loan forgiveness application.
Business Insider

Biden's Education Department is notifying 8 million student-loan borrowers that they do not need to apply for debt cancellation and their relief will be automatically processed

The Education Department is telling 8 million borrowers they're automatically eligible for relief. Those borrowers will not need to apply, but those who want to opt out must do so by November 14. Those eligible for automatic relief can also submit a form if they want it processed sooner. Millions...
INDIANA STATE
Business Insider

The student-loan forgiveness application is officially live, and your debt relief is now being processed

Student-loan borrowers can now officially apply for President Joe Biden's one-time debt relief. On Monday, Biden announced that the site to apply for student-loan forgiveness is officially live, following a beta test of the website conducted over the weekend. This means that the Education Department will begin processing applications as borrowers apply for up to $20,000 in debt relief through a form on studentaid.gov that requires just basic information, like a borrower's name, email address, and Social Security number.
CNET

Social Security Payments in October: When Is Your Money Coming?

All but one of the Social Security payments for October have been sent to beneficiaries. And while you won't see a benefits increase on your check this month or for the rest of 2022, you can expect a higher amount on your checks starting in 2023. Those who receive Supplemental Security Income will see an increase starting in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works.
CNET

Student Loan Forgiveness Gets a New Date: Today's Update and What to Know

The Department of Education is now looking at Oct. 23 as the soonest it can start canceling student loan debt. The possible new date appears in a court document for a lawsuit by six Republican-led states to stop the student loan relief program. The Education Department also offered a preview this week of the application form for students will use to file for debt relief.

