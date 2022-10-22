Read full article on original website
CNET
Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled
The US Education Department has officially launched the Biden administration's online student-loan forgiveness application, enabling millions of borrowers to apply to have up to $10,000 in student loans wiped away -- or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants. More than 8 million people have already applied to have their debt canceled, President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House.
These Student Loans No Longer Qualify For Forgiveness — Is Yours One?
Under President Biden's student loan forgiveness program, individual borrowers who earned less than $125,000 in 2020 or 2021 will see up to $10,000 or $20,000 of their federal student loan debt...
CNET
Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?
Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
Student loan forgiveness: When you’ll receive your relief and 3 other dates to know
(NEXSTAR) – Following months of anticipation, the application for federal student loan forgiveness has officially opened. For the 8 million Americans who have already applied, only one obstacle remains: waiting anxiously for their student debt accounts to shrink, or even drop to zero. The application, which starts the process...
CNBC
Education Department could flag up to 5 million student loan relief applications for review — what to do if yours is among them
Between 1 million and 5 million student loan borrowers who apply for forgiveness may be asked to provide additional information to verify their eligibility. Here's what you need to know if that happens to you. The U.S. Department of Education's application for student loan forgiveness, which officially went live earlier...
One week until Americans get direct payments worth up to $1,657 – your birthday will decide when you get the money
MILLIONS of Social Security recipients can expect to see their next payment in one week. The payments, which average $1,657 a month, will drop into accounts on one of three days, depending on your date of birth. Social Security payments go out on the second, third and fourth Wednesdays of...
What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?
Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income....
Washington Examiner
Social Security payment: $1,657 direct check for October to be sent out Wednesday
Several Social Security recipients will receive their regular monthly payment worth an average of $1,546 per check on Wednesday. Those born from the first through the 10th of their birth months will receive their regular payments on Wednesday, according to the Social Security Administration. Recipients with birth dates after the 10th will receive their checks later in the month.
Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
There is good news for those looking for the chance of receiving another $1,400 stimulus check from the federal government. Beyond the three smaller stimulus checks we are aware of and which will be arriving soon, it appears that other such payments will be made as part of the three remaining Child Tax Credit stimulus checks.
Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now
Since President Joe Biden announced his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualifying Americans last month, people have been wondering: When can I apply? See: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails...
money.com
The Government Is Emailing 8 Million Student Loan Borrowers Who Automatically Qualify for Forgiveness
Check your email. The Department of Education is beginning to notify millions of federal student loan borrowers who qualify for automatic loan forgiveness. The department started emailing certain borrowers Tuesday to let them know that they won’t need to apply to have up to $20,000 of federal debt forgiven. In total, some 8 million borrowers will automatically qualify for President Biden’s forgiveness plan without needing to fill out the student loan forgiveness application.
Biden's Education Department is notifying 8 million student-loan borrowers that they do not need to apply for debt cancellation and their relief will be automatically processed
The Education Department is telling 8 million borrowers they're automatically eligible for relief. Those borrowers will not need to apply, but those who want to opt out must do so by November 14. Those eligible for automatic relief can also submit a form if they want it processed sooner. Millions...
Business Insider
A 44-year-old professor who got $125,000 of student loans forgiven is redirecting his $1,000 monthly payments to build generational wealth
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Kevin Nadal went into six-figure student...
The student-loan forgiveness application is officially live, and your debt relief is now being processed
Student-loan borrowers can now officially apply for President Joe Biden's one-time debt relief. On Monday, Biden announced that the site to apply for student-loan forgiveness is officially live, following a beta test of the website conducted over the weekend. This means that the Education Department will begin processing applications as borrowers apply for up to $20,000 in debt relief through a form on studentaid.gov that requires just basic information, like a borrower's name, email address, and Social Security number.
CNET
Social Security Payments in October: When Is Your Money Coming?
All but one of the Social Security payments for October have been sent to beneficiaries. And while you won't see a benefits increase on your check this month or for the rest of 2022, you can expect a higher amount on your checks starting in 2023. Those who receive Supplemental Security Income will see an increase starting in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works.
Yahoo!
Biden could have 'Plan B' if court stalls student debt forgiveness — more repayment delays
On Jan. 1, a temporary pause on federal student loan repayments is set to expire — meaning millions of borrowers are bracing to repay loans after a nearly three-year reprieve. While the Biden administration called the latest extension the "final" one, some experts predict the pause could be extended...
Application for student loan relief is live, but some borrowers are no longer eligible
The online application portal for President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program officially rolled out Monday. However, some borrowers are not eligible for the one-time relief. In late September, the Biden administration altered its guidance so that borrowers with privately held Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Program loans or...
These two types of student loans aren't eligible for forgiveness, new guidance says
The Biden administration has changed its guidance to eliminate some student loans from eligibility for forgiveness, a major reversal as the Department of Education makes final preparations to launch debt relief applications. As of Thursday, borrowers with student loans through the Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) program and Perkins Loans...
msn.com
Student Loan Payments Now Paused Until 2023: Everything to Know About the Latest Extension
In addition to forgiving up to $20,000 in student debt for qualified borrowers, President Joe Biden announced he was extending the current moratorium on student loan payments and interest until Jan. 1, 2023. Student loan payments have been paused since March 2020, when the CARES Act was passed by Congress....
CNET
Student Loan Forgiveness Gets a New Date: Today's Update and What to Know
The Department of Education is now looking at Oct. 23 as the soonest it can start canceling student loan debt. The possible new date appears in a court document for a lawsuit by six Republican-led states to stop the student loan relief program. The Education Department also offered a preview this week of the application form for students will use to file for debt relief.
