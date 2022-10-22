ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Minutes of Pregame Banter for Saturday Night's UW-Cal Football Outing

By Dan Raley
Discussion centered around the free flow of points, both offensively and defensively.

Through seven games, Kalen DeBoer's imprint on the University of Washington football team has drawn plaudits and questions.

How do the Huskies score so many points and why do they give them all right back?

Almost every UW game so far has resembled a pinball machine, with bells ringing against a backdrop of noisy clicks, metal balls ricocheting off  walls and the glass, and people wanting to pick up and shake this thing out of glee or frustration.

In trying to explain it all to the Cal Sports Report, our sister site in the FanNation/Sports Illustrated network, we mainly delved into three areas that heavily influence DeBoer's first team in Montlake.

NFL quarterback-in-training Michael Penix Jr.

DK Metcalf impersonator Rome Odunze, the skinny version.

And the legions of players who have treated the Husky secondary like match.com, desperately looking for relationships that work.

Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report said the Golden Bears suffer from major defensive secondary issues, as well, which could lead to all kinds of completions.

But watch out for Jadyn Ott, maybe the best freshman in the Pac-12, a guy who wen 72 and 73 yards to score against Arizona. The Huskies' longest run against the Wildcats was Cam Davis' 19-yard touchdown run.

In other words, get ready for another point-producing shootout where anything goes and tongues are expected to be hanging out when everything's done.

Included here are seven minutes of banter with Faraudo, who I've known since he spent decades at the Oakland Tribune and I worked even longer at the Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

If you've got a few minutes, check it out.

