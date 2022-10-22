ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Page Insisted Led Zeppelin Sign With Atlantic Records So He Didn’t Have to Share a Label With Eric Clapton’s Band

By Jason Rossi
 3 days ago

Jimmy Page did things his own way with Led Zeppelin. The band rarely released singles, and didn’t put out any in England after Page heard a butchered version of one song . Page footed the bill for Zep’s first album, which gave him 100% ownership of the music and let him shop around for a record label. When it came time to sign, Page insisted that Led Zeppelin sign with Atlantic Records so he didn’t have to share a label with Eric Clapton’s band.

Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page | Michael Putland/Getty Images

Jimmy Page recorded the first Led Zeppelin album, and the group scored a major payday

Page constructed Led Zeppelin in the late summer of 1968 after the Yardbirds fell apart. Zep started working on their debut album by early fall. It came together incredibly quickly, and Page paid for the first record out of his own pocket.

The band felt they had something special, and Atlantic Records agreed. Led Zeppelin received the biggest advance Atlantic ever gave to a rock group, the equivalent of roughly $1.5 million.

Atlantic operated several imprint record labels under its umbrella. Still, Page insisted on signing with Atlantic so he didn’t have to share a label with Eric Clapton’s band or Sonny and Cher.

Page insisted Led Zeppelin sign with Atlantic so they didn’t have to share a label with Eric Clapton’s band, Cream

Atlantic Records housed artists such as Ray Charles and Aretha Franklin when Led Zeppelin sought a record label. Rubbing shoulders with highly-regarded and well-established artists was a priority for Page, he told Guitar World (via George Case in Led Zeppelin FAQ ):

“I made it very clear to them that I wanted to be on Atlantic rather than their rock label, Atco, which had bands like Sonny and Cher and Cream. I didn’t want to be lumped in with those people — I wanted to be associated with something more classic.”

Jimmy Page explains why he insisted Led Zeppelin sign with Atlantic Records

Page knew what he wanted, and he got his way putting pen to paper for Atlantic Records. Atco wasn’t necessarily Atlantic’s dumping ground for lesser acts, though. Artists such as Otis Redding and Buffalo Springfield released albums on Atco in the late 1960s. Page was also a little harsh on Clapton’s Cream, which sent its 1968 Atco album Wheels of Fire to No. 1 thanks to hit songs “White Room” and “Crossroads.”

Page calling out Clapton’s band might have made things awkward between them. After all, Page almost replaced Clapton in his first band.

Page was recruited to replace Clapton in the Yardbirds

Clapton preceded Page to guitar god status by a few years, but he also had a head start.

As Page paid his dues as a session musician, Clapton starred for the Yardbirds. That put Slowhand at the front of one of England’s biggest bands while Page toiled in relative obscurity. Page had a chance to join the Yardbirds when their manager recruited him.

“He [Yardbirds manager Giorgio Gomelsky] had asked me to join the Yardbirds at one point,” Page said during a sit-down at the Fender guitar factory (via YouTube ). “I didn’t feel very comfortable about it because I knew Eric didn’t know.”

Page said a spot in the Yardbirds opened up again, and he declined again. But he didn’t walk away empty-handed as his friend, Jeff Beck, gave Page a gift for recommending him instead.

It all worked out for Page in the end. He eventually earned a spot in the Yardbirds, formed Led Zeppelin, and got his way when he insisted they sign to Atlantic Records.

Comments / 44

Duke Nukem
3d ago

Robert Plant would not be where he is without Jimmy Page and Jimmy Page would not be where he is without Robert Plant...Led Zeppelin is the group that I would stop working and listen to, on the transistor radio. I would save up my money and buy their LP's. They became one of my childhood favorites and still are.

Reply(9)
19
misterluckyS7even
3d ago

back then, late 60s, 70s on the horizon, Atlantic was considered a black label in the hood. I'm black. most of our 45s were from Stax, Motown and Atlantic. there are life image snapshots that stick in my mindlike some kinda life photo album. one in particular that keeps popping up over the last half century passed, is my freshman year at a top tier academic public high school, and a Led Zeppelin album cover in the student lounge, led zep on the jukebox...yeh, 1970 we had a student lounge, a jukebox and a pinball and air hockey, cuz we were top tier academics...black dog and heartbreaker are still blasting today in my mind and mp3 headphones

Reply(1)
7
FOWG
3d ago

Was lucky enough to meet both Page and Plant, and many other greats, when I snuck backstage at the Atlantic Records 4oth anniversary show in NYC in the late 80s. What an event.

Reply
3
