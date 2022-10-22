Read full article on original website
Related
Vann continues to stay ready for big moments
South Carolina wide receiver Josh Vann is starting to see his targets trend up, after a slow start to the season. Over the last two games, Vann has four catches for 57 yards, after starting the season with three receptions for 13 yards. And even though it has been “a little” frustrating that he isn’t on track to replicate the production from 2021 (43 catches for 679 yards and five touchdowns) he looks at this season as an opportunity to work on some other areas.
PFF has A&M Bryce Anderson as nation's best freshman run defender
Pro Football Focus indicated this week that Texas A&M safety Bryce Anderson is rated the nation's top freshman run defender regardless of position (91.5). He is also the top rated run defender among all safeties regardless of classification and the sixth best run defender regardless of draft status or position.
Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher self-evaluates 2022 coaching performance
Jimbo Fisher has been facing questions during his fourth season at Texas A&M. The Aggies opened the year ranked No. 6 in the AP Top 25 poll but had their national championship aspirations dashed in Week 2 with an upset loss at home to Appalachian State. Following a loss to South Carolina on Saturday, Texas A&M finds itself on a three-game losing streak and sits below .500 on the season for the first time in the Fisher era. Heading into this weekend's matchup with No. 15 Ole Miss, Fisher self-evaluated his coaching performance this season.
Ten thoughts: Texas A&M offense vs Ole Miss defense
Contrary to what most people believe, Texas A&M's offense did some good things the other night versus South Carolina. They got the ball in the hands of their two best playmakers, Devon Achane and Evan Stewart, 33 times out of a possible 80 snaps. They moved quarterback Haynes King around via rollouts and the zone read and used far more RPOs than what we're used to seeing out of them. They took advantages of their defense's ability to force turnovers by scoring ten points off of them and getting themselves back in the game not once but twice when down by double digits.
Desmon Umeozulu's Upside Is Tantalizing
South Carolina edge rusher commit Desmond Umeozulu has all the traits necessary to become an impact defender off the edge in college.
Tuesday afternoon injury update from Beamer
South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Shane Beamer updated the health of several players, including Terrell Dawkins and Corey Rucker. “Corey Rucker won’t play. … Terrell Dawkins practiced today again and is getting closer and closer to playing,” Beamer said. Rucker, who’s played in two games this season,...
Thank goodness South Carolina left the ACC
Last Monday on Inside the Gamecocks The Show, we were joined by a guest that gave a history lesson on South Carolina athletics. David Cloninger of the Charleston Post and Courier recently released this brilliantly written article on the Mike Grosso situation. For those that do not know, Grosso was...
Texas A&M football: Why staff changes are something to watch for Aggies, Jimbo Fisher at season's conclusion
As Texas A&M football’s season continues to spiral out of control in Year 5 of the Jimbo Fisher era, 247Sports’ Josh Pate says things need to be addressed in the long run. The Aggies dropped to 3-4 and extended their losing streak to three games. Pate examined where the program goes from here on the latest episode of Late Kick.
Colorado Commit Updates: Wesley Watson continues to add new offers
As Wesley Watson continues to impress during his senior campaign at College Station (Texas) A&M Consolidated, the young receiver continues to add new scholarship offers. Houston, Kansas State and Oklahoma State have all stepped up to the plate in recent weeks. "I am still locked in with Colorado," said Watson,...
Residents react to coyote and fox sightings
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The sightings of coyotes and foxes are increasing as we approach colder weather in South Carolina. This has some residents in Blythewood worried about their pets. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, coyotes were first introduced to South Carolina illegally by hunters in...
Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
This Is South Carolina's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the best historic fast food spots around the country, including this longtime favorite in South Carolina.
Surprise proposal thrills crowd at South Carolina State Fair
Magic happens every year at the South Carolina State Fair, but several hundred of those in attendance Saturday witnessed a once in a lifetime moment that was not part of the usual shows. At the end of the 4:30 performance of the Circus at the Fair, Steven Murray of Greenwood...
'You gotta count your blessings': Orangeburg County cotton farmer optimistic despite losses
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Historically, cotton has been one of South Carolina's major cash crops. It continues to be a big seller for farmers in Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties. However, damage resulting from Hurricane Ian has farmers on edge about this season. “Starting before the hurricane, I would have...
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina
This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
Officials investigating ground shaking, usual noise near Newberry
NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after reports came in about an unusual incident Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said residents near the city of Newberry felt the ground shake and heard a “loud explosive-type noise.” The sheriff’s office is investigating the source.
Prisma Health announces CEO appointment for two Columbia locations
Prisma Health has announced the appointment of a new chief executive officer for Prisma Health Baptist and Baptist Parkridge hospitals. Anthony Jackson has been appointed to serve as the CEO for the two locations, selected for his 30 years of leadership in the healthcare industry. According to Prisma Health, Jackson...
First home purchased via crypto-currency in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A history-making home-buying experience in Columbia that experts say is just the beginning. For the first time ever, a man bought a home through non-fungible tokens. "This really is the future of how people buy houses," said Adam Slipakoff, a real estate investor. Adam Slipakoff,...
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South
Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
What is the life expectancy of Columbia residents? It all depends on where you live
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Recent data from DHEC shows health disparities in communities across the Midlands. The information was presented at Tuesday's data walk. The purpose of the data walk event, according to Director of Public health Dr. Brannon Traxler, is to connect DHEC to those working toward policy changes in the community, specifically with regard to community health.
