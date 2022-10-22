Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasureTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Cooler weather means it's gumbo timeTina HowellLouisiana State
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival is back and filled with lots of music and fun.Tina HowellJean Lafitte, LA
Related
Picayune Item
Hammond man killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash
Hammond – Saturday, shortly before 9:45 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 55 at the U.S. Hwy 51 interchange in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Brandon Whittington of Hammond. The initial investigation revealed the...
Crash kills man on River Road
Louisiana State Police say a man from Houma is dead after a crash in Jefferson Parish early this morning. “Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a fatal crash
30-Year-Old Brandon Whittington Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Hammond (Hammond, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 51 and I-55 around 9:45 p.m. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Brandon Whittington.
WDSU
Gretna Park Apartments residents complain of mold, raw sewage
Residents at Gretna Park are crying out for help from the city. Many have been left to live with molded walls, leaking hot water heaters, backed-up plumbing and raw sewage in their tubs and sinks. Keshawn Harris has lived there since 2020 with her kids, saying, "The toilets have not...
WWL-TV
NOPD: Truck hits, kills woman on Claiborne Avenue
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a traffic accident that left one woman dead. Police say the accident happened near the intersection of Claiborne Avenue and Josephine Street around 9:57 p.m. A 56-year-old-year-old man was driving eastbound on Claiborne Avenue when he hit a female...
Woman punched and pulled from vehicle in violent Algiers carjacking NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS — A woman was assaulted and pulled from her vehicle in a violent carjacking in Algiers and now the New Orleans Police Department is searching for the armed suspect. It happened Tuesday morning in the 3400 block of Vespasian Boulevard. The entire crime was caught on a...
Houma man killed in JP crash
NEW ORLEANS — Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B are investigating a crash in Jefferson Parish that killed a man from Houma early Sunday morning. State police say that 34-year-old Delfino Sanchez-Fernandez of Houma was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 east on River Road near Iris Avenue at round 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The Ford subsequently veered left off the road and hit a flatbed trailer that was sitting on private property.
Metairie woman killed in Assumption Parish crash
A Plaquemine man is an OWI facing charge after the early-Sunday-morning crash killed a 64-year-old woman from Jefferson Parish. The crash remains under investigation.
WLOX
REMINDER: Hwy 49 construction is now underway
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As of Sunday night, two-week construction to replace the crossing on Highway 49 south of I-10 near Creosote Road is officially underway. The construction is to replace deteriorating crossing panels, which would in place make the crossing smoother and safer for drivers. This is expected to take at least two weeks; Kansas City Southern anticipates the project will end on November 5.
NOLA.com
Woman hit, killed by driver while trying to cross Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says
A woman was fatally hit by a vehicle while trying to cross Claiborne Avenue late Sunday, New Orleans police said. Her name and age have not been released. She was crossing Claiborne Avenue around 10 p.m. near Josephine Street (map), when police said a man in a Chevrolet Trailblazer, travelling eastbound, hit her.
Hammond man killed in I-55 crash
Troopers say Brandon Whittington, 30, was driving southbound when his car ran off the road and into a ditch before it hit a tree. Whittington died at the scene.
3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
Unidentified Driver Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16
Unidentified Driver Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – On October 21, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single-vehicle fatal accident on LA Hwy 16 near LA Hwy 25 in Washington Parish soon before 2:45 a.m. An unidentified driver was killed in the incident.
"We have to set up traps and make examples of people" - citizens call for stricter penalties for illegal dumping
NEW ORLEANS — Illegal dumping is continuing across the city. Councilman Oliver Thomas is calling for tougher penalties to be issued for those caught. Michoud Blvd. in New Orleans East is notorious for illegal tire dumping. LA DOTD says they’ve removed 30,000 tires in the last six months. The agency says as soon as they’ve cleared away these tires, people will come back and dump more.
NOLA.com
9-year-old shot by car burglar who was being chased by witnesses in Marrero: report
A 9-year-old boy was shot in the leg Monday night by someone who was trying to burglarize cars in Marrero, according to WWL-TV. The child was taken to a hospital, where authorities said his vital signs were stable. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of...
WWL-TV
NOPD arrests woman accused of firing gun out of moving car on Interstate
NEW ORLEANS — One of the women wanted for allegedly firing a gun out a car window on the New Orleans interstate that was captured on video has been arrested. According to New Orleans police, 20-year-old India Fazande turned herself in on Monday, Oct. 25. She faces one count of illegal discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle.
Pontchartrain Park standoff ends peacefully
The man who led officers on the standoff for nearly 10 hours peacefully surrendered around 11:40 a.m. The infant in the home with him is safe and in the care of its mother.
bogalusadailynews.com
Driver killed in Washington Parish crash
Friday morning, shortly before 2:45 a.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 16 near Louisiana Highway 25 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of an unidentified driver. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as the driver...
WDSU
JPSO investigating after expensive tool stolen from home of family fighting to rebuild
JEFFERSON, La. — A Jefferson family still trying to rebuild their home after Hurricane Ida was hit with another setback. Someone stole a crucial tool worth thousands of dollars from the company rebuilding their home. The Jefferson Parish sheriff’s office is trying to track them down. A large...
Juvenile shot in Marrero as witnesses chased away armed burglary suspect JPSO says
MARRERO, La. — A juvenile was shot in Marrero as witnesses chased a burglary suspect attempting to steal from vehicles in the area. It happened in the 400 block of Avenue L in Marrero at about 7:30 p.m. on Monday. According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff, Joe Lopinto, an unidentified...
WWL
New Orleans, LA
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 1