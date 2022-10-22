Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County mulls burn ban, vets program
PRIMGHAR—The burn ban in rural parts of O’Brien County will continue so long as the dry weather conditions persist. The board of supervisors discussed the burning restriction during its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18, and opted to keep it in place. Emergency Management Agency coordinator Jared Johnson was not...
nwestiowa.com
Lonnie Bowden, 75, formerly of Hawarden
WEST LIBERTY—Lonnie Ray Bowden, 75, West Liberty, formerly of Hawarden, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, with his wife by his side after a short battle with cancer. A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Grace Hill Cemetery in Hawarden. A gathering of family and friends...
kiwaradio.com
Cornstalk Bale Fire Fought By Four Departments Destroys Roughly $10,000 In Cornstalk Bales
Rock Valley, Iowa– Over 100 round cornstalk bales were destroyed in a fire that was extinguished by four fire departments on Monday evening, October 24, 2022, near Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 7:15 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to...
kttn.com
Second Iowa school district allows staff to carry guns
Though its campuses have not experienced serious gun violence to date, the Cherokee Community School Board is now the second in Iowa to allow school staff members to carry guns on campus and in classrooms. Kimberly Lingenfelter, superintendent at the school, described the board’s approach to keeping kids safe as...
nwestiowa.com
Wagner: It was what we didn’t know that counted!
It was during the late 1970s and early 1980s that our sons, Jeff and Jay, began taking a serious role in the publication of The REVIEW. Jeff, 16 months older than his brother Jay, began going with me to The Daily Globe in Worthington, MN, each Saturday morning to print The REVIEW. He quickly made friends with the Globe’s innovative band of University of Minnesota-trained photographers.
Iowa DNR move rainbow trout to Bacon Creek
Siouxland anglers just got a few more fish to catch.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Sheldon Business Named Finalist in Iowa’s Big Challenge
Sheldon, IA (KICD) — An O’Brien County Business is in the finals for the annual “Big Challenge” competition sponsored by Iowa’s West Coast initiative and Northwest Iowa Developers. Ashley Nwaokolo says her existing business in Sheldon already photographs businesses for online virtual tours. But she...
nwestiowa.com
Small-town atmosphere draws new doctor to Sibley
SIBLEY—Small-town living may not be for everyone but Dr. Garrett Sterk cannot imagine life any other way. Which made accepting a position as a family medicine practitioner at Avera Medical Group Sibley an easy decision for Sterk and his wife, Cassaundra. Sterk officially started his new role in Sibley...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center marching band last show Thursday
SIOUX CENTER—The Sioux Center High School has received a variety of awards this season for its show sharing the tale of Romeo (Will Hurst) and Juliet (Lupita Martinez De Lira). Here’s a closer look:. StarFest — Third place in 3A and fifth overall for Colorguard Captions. Algona...
Stray of the Day 10/25/22
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Stan, a 1-2 year old, male, blue and white Pitbull. He was found on the 5300 block of Highway 75 North. The shelter says he’s a very nice and laid-back guy, who gets along well with people and other animals. He also […]
Sioux City Journal
5 injured in pair of Clay County crashes
SPENCER, Iowa -- First responders in Clay County were kept busy Saturday, when a pair of crashes sent five people to the hospital. Four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 4:47 p.m. near Royal. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Cole Whiteside, 21, of Greenville, Iowa, was westbound on 420th Street in a Chevrolet Trailblazer, did not stop at a stop sign at the intersection with 170th Avenue and struck a southbound Mazda CX-9 driven by Lisa Shiley, 58, of Royal.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Donovan Ray Walkingeagle, 25, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Oct. 19, 10 years prison. Anthony James Moyle, 44, Sioux City, lascivious acts with a child; sentenced Oct. 18, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Jonathan Paul Krejci, 49, Sloan, Iowa,...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center Health shares pandemic impact
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center Health is working through the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. A big effect was that Sioux Center Health missed its fiscal year 2022 budget by $4.7 million due to several factors. “It’s hard to see the red, but our Board of Directors has been amazing,” said...
Sioux City church hosts trunk-or-treat event ahead of Halloween
Halloween is fast approaching, and many are already getting in the spooky spirit.
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested as fugitive in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—A 32-year-old Ringsted man was arrested about 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in Rock Rapids on charges of fugitive from justice, violation of a no contact/protective order, operating a nonregistered vehicle, no valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of...
kicdam.com
Storm Lake Teens Among Eight in Head-On Crash
Dension, IA (KICD)– Four Storm Lake teenagers are among eight injured in an early morning crash in Crawford County. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Honda Pilot driven by one of the teens was eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 30 shortly after two o’clock Monday morning leading to the collision with an other SUV driven by 50-year-old Cari Segebart of Defiance.
nwestiowa.com
The Mom Event coming Saturday, Oct. 29
SIOUX CENTER—Moms of children high school age or younger are encouraged to come to a new free event in Sioux Center. The Mom Event is set for 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, New Life Church, 232 16th St. SE, Sioux Center. “Moms with young children, whether they stay...
kicdam.com
Paullina Teen Injured in Southwest Minnesota Shooting
Hills, MN (KICD)– Authorities in Southwest Minnesota are investing a weekend shooting incident that is said to have injured a teenager from Paullina. KELO Radio in Sioux Falls reports the incident happened Saturday night in the Rock County community of Hills when shots were reportedly fired from a vehicle occupied by three men who had been told to leave a birthday party shortly before.
Sioux City Journal
MINI: Dumkrieger was right about county jail construction
Remember when people scoffed when Jeremy Dumkrieger said he would hold the county accountable by "taking the screws to the new jail?" Well, had his figure of speech been taken literally, maybe those jail walls wouldn't have blown over. -- Kathie Colling, Sioux City. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial...
nwestiowa.com
Dordt Defender Days Activities Oct. 28-29
SIOUX CENTER—Dordt University will host Defender Days Oct. 28-29. The event is an opportunity for students, parents, and alumni to reunite on campus and attend sporting events, concerts and the fall theatre production. The Schedule of Events is listed below:. Thursday, Oct. 27:. 5:30 p.m. Women’s Basketball vs Presentation...
