pix11.com
Outdoor dining on car-free NYC streets big boost to economy: report
Restaurants and bars on car-free strongly outperformed those on nearby “control” streets that maintained vehicular traffic, the report found. Outdoor dining on car-free NYC streets big boost …. Restaurants and bars on car-free strongly outperformed those on nearby “control” streets that maintained vehicular traffic, the report found....
pix11.com
East New York retired teacher decorated NYCHA hallway and help children in need
In a neighborhood where children sometimes can’t always afford new costumes or candy, a Brooklyn great-grandma is a community hero of sorts, decorating her entire hallway and giving costumes and candy to children in her community in need. East New York retired teacher decorated NYCHA hallway …. In a...
pix11.com
Halloween safety
Safety is a top concern for parents this Halloween. Lifestyle expert Victoria Sophia has the checklist for parents to keep kids safe while trick or treating. Safety is a top concern for parents this Halloween. Lifestyle expert Victoria Sophia has the checklist for parents to keep kids safe while trick or treating.
pix11.com
Condense your skincare routine
Clear the clutter from your bathroom counters, and save time and money! Board certified dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali explains why less is more, what to ditch, and what to keep. Condense your skincare routine. Clear the clutter from your bathroom counters, and save time and money! Board certified dermatologist Dr....
pix11.com
Understanding NYC subway crime trends
An assailant punched a 62-year-old man in the back of the head without provocation in a Mott Haven subway station Sunday night, knocking the victim to the tracks in the latest violent crime in New York City’s transit system, police said. Understanding NYC subway crime trends. An assailant punched...
pix11.com
LI girl, 12, missing for days
Suffolk County police asked for the public’s help this weekend to find Madeline Rivera-Cordon, a 12-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday evening leaving her family’s home in Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County. LI girl, 12, missing for days. Suffolk County police asked for the public’s help this weekend to...
pix11.com
Brooklyn mom honors slain with art exhibit at library
Michelle Barnes-Anderson has lived a mother’s worst nightmare; her only child was murdered in Brooklyn nearly five years ago. She's on a mission to heal not only herself but also her community through art. Brooklyn mom honors slain with art exhibit at library. Michelle Barnes-Anderson has lived a mother’s...
pix11.com
Breaking down the governor's race debate between Hochul, Zeldin
Reporter Jeff Coltin of City & State New York joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to break down the previous night's debate between New York gubernatorial candidates Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin. Breaking down the governor’s race debate between …. Reporter Jeff Coltin of City & State...
Paranormal activities and more to explore at Manhattan’s Morris-Jumel Mansion
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — For New Yorkers drawn to the paranormal, the Morris-Jumel Mansion in Washington Heights is a must-see spot. The Manhattan museum is touted as the borough’s oldest-surviving residence. Within its hallowed halls are centuries of history — and possibly ghosts. Adrian Sexton and Megan Lynch, the mansion’s school program manager and […]
2 Plants Closing In New York, Over 200 Out Of Work
Two New York plants announced plans to close, leaving over 200 Empire State workers looking for new work. Johnson And Johnson announced a "plant layoff" at a New York City location. Johnson And Johnson Laying Off Plant Workers in New York. The Pharmaceutical Supplies company is laying off 64 employees...
NY1
Evening Briefing: Hochul touts red flag results as Election Day looms; NY governor debate to air on Spectrum News NY1 Tuesday
Good evening, New York City. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know about for tonight and tomorrow, as well as your weather outlook. Your Weather Planner. Tonight remains cloudy and damp, with scattered showers. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.
pix11.com
Zeldin, Hochul focus on crime as NY election nears
Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin picked up another endorsement in the race for New York governor Monday, securing the backing of the New York City Correction Officers' Union, COBA. Zeldin, Hochul focus on crime as NY election nears. Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin picked up another endorsement in the race for New...
pix11.com
2 women struck by stray bullets in separate NYC shootings: NYPD
Two women — one 70, the other 19 and pregnant — were struck by apparent stray bullets in separate incidents Monday in Brooklyn and Manhattan, respectively, according to the NYPD. 2 women struck by stray bullets in separate NYC shootings: …. Two women — one 70, the other...
Daily Beast
NYC Property Tycoon Locked in Feud With Smack-Talking Nephew
A New York City real estate tycoon is suing his own nephew, accusing the younger man of scheming to dethrone him as head of the lucrative family business, according to a civil court filing obtained by The Daily Beast. The nephew sent an email on Sept. 9 attacking his uncle...
NYPD officers quitting in record numbers amid growing issue over New York City crime
More than 1,400 NYPD officers have quit their jobs this year, according to the NYPD's Police Benevolent Association.
pix11.com
New Yorkers celebrate Diwali
Host Anita Trahan held a special Diwali brunch in her lower Manhattan apartment on Sunday to celebrate one of the oldest festivals of Hinduism. Host Anita Trahan held a special Diwali brunch in her lower Manhattan apartment on Sunday to celebrate one of the oldest festivals of Hinduism. Celebrations of...
Woman in 70s shot while standing on Brooklyn street corner
Police are investigating after a woman in her 70s was shot while standing on a street corner in Brooklyn and it appears she is an innocent bystander.
Property owner fined $2M for violations at Brooklyn building
NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn property owner was fined millions of dollars for not making repairs at an apartment building in Bedford-Stuyvesant.Records show hundreds of violations. CBS2's Alice Gainer spoke with tenants desperate to know when they'll have the basics like hot water, heat and gas."This is the cooker, and you see the rat traps? Mice, crawling all over the place," one tenant said.Residents at 25 MacDonough St. showed CBS2's Alice Gainer the hot plates they have to use to cook."This is about three years since the gas was turned off," one resident said.He says heat comes and goes.Another resident...
New York City moms, angered by failed Democrat dogma, fuel Zeldin surge in state governor's race
GOP challenger Lee Zeldin is surging in the polls in his effort to unseat New York Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul. Motivated "Moms for Zeldin" appear to be leading the effort.
Two Places in New York State Rank Horribly For Bed Bugs
It's always fun to travel, at least for most people. You get to be in a new environment and have fun with family and friends. Unfortunately, sometimes you run into problems with acccomodations with a motel, hotel or AirBnB. Bed bugs are one of those problems you never want to...
