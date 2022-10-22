ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

Related
pix11.com

Outdoor dining on car-free NYC streets big boost to economy: report

Restaurants and bars on car-free strongly outperformed those on nearby “control” streets that maintained vehicular traffic, the report found. Outdoor dining on car-free NYC streets big boost …. Restaurants and bars on car-free strongly outperformed those on nearby “control” streets that maintained vehicular traffic, the report found....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Halloween safety

Safety is a top concern for parents this Halloween. Lifestyle expert Victoria Sophia has the checklist for parents to keep kids safe while trick or treating. Safety is a top concern for parents this Halloween. Lifestyle expert Victoria Sophia has the checklist for parents to keep kids safe while trick or treating.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Condense your skincare routine

Clear the clutter from your bathroom counters, and save time and money! Board certified dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali explains why less is more, what to ditch, and what to keep. Condense your skincare routine. Clear the clutter from your bathroom counters, and save time and money! Board certified dermatologist Dr....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Understanding NYC subway crime trends

An assailant punched a 62-year-old man in the back of the head without provocation in a Mott Haven subway station Sunday night, knocking the victim to the tracks in the latest violent crime in New York City’s transit system, police said. Understanding NYC subway crime trends. An assailant punched...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

LI girl, 12, missing for days

Suffolk County police asked for the public’s help this weekend to find Madeline Rivera-Cordon, a 12-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday evening leaving her family’s home in Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County. LI girl, 12, missing for days. Suffolk County police asked for the public’s help this weekend to...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
pix11.com

Brooklyn mom honors slain with art exhibit at library

Michelle Barnes-Anderson has lived a mother’s worst nightmare; her only child was murdered in Brooklyn nearly five years ago. She's on a mission to heal not only herself but also her community through art. Brooklyn mom honors slain with art exhibit at library. Michelle Barnes-Anderson has lived a mother’s...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Breaking down the governor's race debate between Hochul, Zeldin

Reporter Jeff Coltin of City & State New York joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to break down the previous night's debate between New York gubernatorial candidates Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin. Breaking down the governor’s race debate between …. Reporter Jeff Coltin of City & State...
NEW YORK STATE
PIX11

Paranormal activities and more to explore at Manhattan’s Morris-Jumel Mansion

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — For New Yorkers drawn to the paranormal, the Morris-Jumel Mansion in Washington Heights is a must-see spot. The Manhattan museum is touted as the borough’s oldest-surviving residence. Within its hallowed halls are centuries of history — and possibly ghosts.  Adrian Sexton and Megan Lynch, the mansion’s school program manager and […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Hudson Valley Post

2 Plants Closing In New York, Over 200 Out Of Work

Two New York plants announced plans to close, leaving over 200 Empire State workers looking for new work. Johnson And Johnson announced a "plant layoff" at a New York City location. Johnson And Johnson Laying Off Plant Workers in New York. The Pharmaceutical Supplies company is laying off 64 employees...
BRENTWOOD, NY
pix11.com

Zeldin, Hochul focus on crime as NY election nears

Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin picked up another endorsement in the race for New York governor Monday, securing the backing of the New York City Correction Officers' Union, COBA. Zeldin, Hochul focus on crime as NY election nears. Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin picked up another endorsement in the race for New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

New Yorkers celebrate Diwali

Host Anita Trahan held a special Diwali brunch in her lower Manhattan apartment on Sunday to celebrate one of the oldest festivals of Hinduism. Host Anita Trahan held a special Diwali brunch in her lower Manhattan apartment on Sunday to celebrate one of the oldest festivals of Hinduism. Celebrations of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Property owner fined $2M for violations at Brooklyn building

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn property owner was fined millions of dollars for not making repairs at an apartment building in Bedford-Stuyvesant.Records show hundreds of violations. CBS2's Alice Gainer spoke with tenants desperate to know when they'll have the basics like hot water, heat and gas."This is the cooker, and you see the rat traps? Mice, crawling all over the place," one tenant said.Residents at 25 MacDonough St. showed CBS2's Alice Gainer the hot plates they have to use to cook."This is about three years since the gas was turned off," one resident said.He says heat comes and goes.Another resident...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy