ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Thrashed France endorses England’s rugby league title hopes

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LU468_0ijCy6sN00
1 of 9

BOLTON, England (AP) — England’s hopes of taking the Rugby League World Cup were endorsed by the French after they were smashed by the tournament host 42-18 on Saturday.

England followed its 60-6 demolition of Samoa by routing France and all but clinching a berth in the quarterfinals.

France coach Laurent Frayssinous was impressed.

“They have a massive pack of forwards, their back five could be the best in the comp — Tommy Makinson didn’t play tonight — and in their spine they have experienced and quality players,” Frayssinous said. ”I am sure they will challenge Australia and New Zealand and will be able to beat them. They definitely can win the World Cup.”

New Zealand underlined its credentials with a second straight group win when it thrashed Jamaica 68-6 in Hull. The Kiwis will advance if Ireland beats Lebanon on Sunday.

Also, Fiji was back in the race after hammering Italy 60-4 in Newcastle, after a heavy opening loss to defending champion Australia.

Winger Ryan Hall gave England an ideal start against France with two tries in the first 11 minutes, extending his record national tally to 37 in 39 tests.

England led 18-0 when France hit back with tries to Arthur Mourgue and Eloi Pelissier to trail 18-12 at halftime.

But England reasserted its authority as expected early in the second half with further tries by Elliott Whitehead and Victor Radley. Dom Young’s two late scores, including a 90-meter interception, added the finishing touches to England’s 21st consecutive win over France spanning the last 27 years.

Center Kallum Watkins will miss England’s last pool match against Greece next weekend after going off with a head knock.

France can join England in the last eight with a win over Samoa next week.

New Zealand winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak scored four tries including a hat trick inside the first 19 minutes against Jamaica. Jeremy Marshall-King and Brandon Smith added two each among the Kiwis’ 13 tries.

“It was some fun times out there,” Watene-Zelezniak said. “I haven’t had a game like that in a while.”

However, the biggest cheer was reserved for Jamaica fullback Ben Jones-Bishop, who chased his own kick in the 76th minute and scored their first World Cup try. He was given a guard of honor by both teams after the match.

New Zealand finishes the group stage against Ireland next week, while Jamaica completes its first World Cup against Lebanon.

Fiji ran in 10 tries at Italy’s expense.

Maika Sivo, Penioni Tagituimua and Viliame Kikau scored two tries each.

Italy’s try came from Jake Maizen when Fiji was 48 points ahead.

Fiji can reach the quarterfinals if it beats Scotland next Saturday, while Italy would need to upset Australia to have a chance of overhauling Fiji.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

West Indies: Phil Simmons to step down as men's head coach

Phil Simmons will step down as West Indies men's coach following their exit from the T20 World Cup in Australia. The two-time champions failed to reach the Super 12 stage following group stage defeats by Scotland and Ireland. Simmons will remain in charge for the two-Test series against Australia from...
ESPN

Sevilla sink Copenhagen 3-0 to stay alive in Champions League

Sevilla kept alive their slim hopes of reaching the Champions League last 16 after second-half goals from Youssef En-Nesyri, Isco and Gonzalo Montiel secured a convincing 3-0 home win against 10-man FC Copenhagen in Group G on Tuesday. The victory, the Spanish side's first of the campaign, moved them to...
SB Nation

Stanway: I Plateaued At City

Former Manchester City Women Star Georgia Stanway has explained her reasons for leaving the club in the summer, stating that she had plateaued at the club, was played out of position and offered a contract too late. The blues all-time leading goalscorer left to join Bayern Munich in the summer...
GEORGIA STATE
BBC

Premier League festive fixtures criticised by fans over 'lack of consultation'

The Premier League has been criticised for the "disruption" caused by the timing of its festive fixtures and the delay in their release. Fans groups say the fixtures, which have been moved for television and to ensure teams have longer between games, were delayed by two weeks. Late kick-offs such...
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Real Madrid have eye on Tottenham's Son

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Real Madrid to move...
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: “I Expect Us to Play Better Consistently”

After a difficult start to the 2022-23 season, Liverpool looked to have recovered over an eight day stretch that saw them hammer Ranges 7-1 in the Champions League, battle to a 1-0 victory over title favourites Manchester City, and then manage a 1-0 win over West Ham. Then things took...
SB Nation

Chelsea set to appoint AS Monaco technical director Laurence Stewart — report

Chelsea’s restructuring is slowly starting to take shape, and while no official announcements or appointments have been made yet, we have a third name reportedly set to join the new-look recruitment and technical setup — following the rumored and expected appointments of Christopher Vivell (from RB Leipzig) and Joe Shields (from Southampton).
BBC

Vinicius Jr: From Rio de Janeiro to bright lights of Real Madrid

Scoring in a Champions League final and being described by your childhood icon as the best in the world was not a bad way end to end the 2021-22 season for Vinicius Jr. Not only did the Real Madrid forward win his second La Liga title, but he won his first European crown thanks to his second-half goal against Liverpool in the Champions League final in Paris.
NME

The Reytons announce huge homecoming show at Sheffield Arena

The Reytons have announced details of a huge homecoming show next year. The band will play will play the Sheffield Arena in September 2023 and tickets go on general sale from 10am on October 28. You can buy tickets for the show here. The band’s last South Yorkshire show saw...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy