Texas A&M Aggies Fall Short Against South Carolina Gamecocks, 30-24: Live Game Updates

Follow along here for live updates for Saturday night's matchup between Texas A&M and South Carolina.

For head coach Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies, wins have been surprisingly hard to come by in 2022. Luckily, their Week 8 opponent is one they have plenty of experience beating.

Texas A&M will continue its SEC slate on Saturday when the Aggies face South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., at 6:30 p.m. central. A&M is 8-0 all time against the Gamecocks, and they need to keep that streak alive to avoid dropping below .500.

The Aggies (3-3, 1-2 in SEC) are coming off a bye week and have had more than a week to recover from its 24-20 loss to Alabama. The Aggies are two games back of the top of the SEC West, and if they have any hope at all of worming their way back into the race, they cannot lose another game.

Likewise, South Carolina (4-2, 1-2) is coming off a bye week. However, the Gamecocks executed an upset on the road before the bye week, beating Kentucky, 24-14, for their first SEC win of the season. The Gamecocks are two games back of the lead in the SEC East Division. But, they’re 14-3 coming off bye weeks since 2009.

Follow along here at AllAggies.com for live game updates from the Texas A&M Aggies' SEC showdown with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Live updates will appear here following kick off...

END FIRST QUARTER: South Carolina 17, Texas A&M 3

-Aggies kick to start the game and Gamecocks returner Xavier Legette takes it 100 yards to the house to give South Carolina a 7-0 lead on the game's first play. South Carolina 7, Texas A&M 0 (Q1 14:46).

-Texas A&M will start their first drive at their own 25-yard line.

-South Carolina DB Darius Rush picks off Aggies QB Hayne King's pass and returns it 63 yards to the A&M 5-yard line. It's first-and-goal for the Gamecocks.

-Gamecocks are held to just a FG despite the short field. South Carolina 10, Texas A&M 0 (Q1 12:22).

-The Aggies mishandle a snap and turn the ball over again. South Carolina recovers and starts their drive in the red zone.

-Gamecocks RB Beal-Smith scores a South Carolina TD from 5 yards out and it's a three score game. South Carolina 17, Texas A&M 0 (Q1 9:51).

-Aggies finally get on the board with a 51-yard FG from K Randy Bond and it's back within two scores. South Carolina 17, Texas A&M 3 (Q1 6:50).

-A&M gets stopped on third down again and will have to punt it away with just over two minutes left in the quarter.

-Aggies force the fumble from Gamecocks RB McDowell and take over inside the South Carolina 30-yard line.

END SECOND QUARTER: South Carolina 17, Texas A&M 14

-Aggies on settle for another FG on fourth-and-two inside the 10-yard line. A&M burns two timeouts at the end of the mini-drive. South Carolina 17, Texas A&M 6 (Q2 13:30).

-A&M gets a stop and forces South Carolina to punt. Aggies will start inside their own 10-yard line.

-Aggies RB Devon Achane makes a big play to stay on his feet after the catch and puts A&M in the red zone. Achane picks up the first down on the next play as well.

-QB Hayne King scrambles and stays on his feet to find tight end Max Wright, who stretches the ball across the plane to give the Aggies their first touchdown of the game. The Aggies go for two and get the conversion to make it a three point game. South Carolina 17, Texas A&M 14

-That drive went 94 yards in 13 plays and took an eight minute chunk out of the game.

HALFTIME

END THIRD QUARTER: South Carolina 24, Texas A&M 14

-A&M starts with the ball to begin the second half.

-South Carolina's offense has moved the ball from out of their own end zone all the way to midfield while utilizing quite a few screen passes.

-The Aggies come up with a. big stop on third down to kill the Gamecocks drive and force the punt. South Carolina pins the kick inside the 5-yard line. The Aggies will start their drive backed up to their own goal line.

-Both offenses have slowed a bit here in the second half.

-South Carolina is in the red zone after some strong running from Marshawn Lloyd.

-Lloyd scores from 18 yards out to cap off the six play, 51 yard drive and it's a ten point South Carolina lead. South Carolina 24, Texas A&M 14 (Q3 3:25).

-Texas A&M's drive stalls and they're forced to punt. South Carolina takes over at their own 30-yard line.

-Aggies DL Fadil Diggs gets a sack and forces a fumble on Gamecocks QB Spencer Rattler. A&M recovers inside the South Carolina 30-yard line.

-Texas A&M RB Achane scores the TD from 16-yards out and the Aggies are back within three points. South Carolina 24, Texas A&M 21 (Q3 0:27).

END FOURTH QUARTER: South Carolina 30, Texas A&M 24

-The Aggies defense holds South Carolina again and force the Gamecocks to punt. The Aggies take over at their own 30-yard line.

- Aggies QB King appears to have hurt his shoulder and freshman Conner Weigman will take over.

-A&M doesn't pick up the first down, but the Aggies pin South Carolina at their own 6-yard line with a nice punt.

-The Gamecocks go three-and-out, they'll punt and give the Aggies good field position.

-Neither team can get anything going in this quarter offensively as Texas A&M is forced to punt.

-South Carolina RB Lloyd runs in the Gamecocks TD from four yards and with only three minutes left, the Aggies are in a tough position. South Carolina 30, Texas A&M 21 (Q4 3:08).

-A&M fails to convert on fourth down and that should just about wrap things up here with two minutes to play.

FINAL: South Carolina 30, Texas A&M 24

