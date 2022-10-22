The question of whether or not the classic American backyard barbecue dish, the hot dog, is a sandwich has been long-debated. This controversial topic has plagued us for years with many people still disagreeing on an answer. It is two pieces of bread with something in the middle of it, shouldn't that mean it qualifies as a sandwich? Not to be cheesy, but Merriam-Webster defines a sandwich as "two or more pieces of bread or a split roll having a filling in between." To us, that makes it seem like a hot dog would fit under that category, but people can't seem to agree.

