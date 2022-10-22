Read full article on original website
The Royal Decree That Introduced Mint Sauce To Lamb
A sure sign of spring and a feature on Easter supper tables is a rack of lamb. Lamb is a sheep that's been slaughtered before it's a year old, while mutton is meat from an older sheep. Both lamb and mutton are on the gamier side of meat, so it benefits greatly from condiments that balance that gaminess — think herby chimichurris, lemony sauces, or even a cooling tzatziki sauce (via The Kitchn).
GBBO S'mores Challenge Is Infuriating American Fans
Long-running Channel 4 hit "The Great British Baking Show" (or "Bake Off" as it's known across the pond) brings together 12 competitors from around Britain to compete for the title of UK's Best Amateur Baker. Over 10 episodes, the bakers participate in weekly challenges, such as the show's signature challenges; a signature bake to show off a go-to recipe; the technical bake, a grueling challenge where everyone bakes the same recipe; and the showstopper bake, where bakers are asked to create elaborate and inventive masterpieces that "call for a professional standard in taste and appearance" (per The Great British Bake Off).
Green Ghost Cocktail Recipe
Despite its name, the Green Ghost was not actually created as a Halloween-themed drink. Instead, the drink dates back to at least 1937, when it appeared in the "Café Royal Cocktail Book." Recipe developer Christina Musgrave describes the gin-based Green Ghost as "an easy and delicious citrusy classic cocktail,"...
Taste The Flavors Of Wakanda With A Dozen Cousins
November 11, 2022, marks the triumphant return of the "Black Panther" movie franchise with the sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (via Digital Spy)." After the mammoth success of the first film, expectations are indeed high (via The Atlantic). Nevertheless, all eyes will be on how the film performs after the untimely passing of lead actor Chadwick Boseman. To boost the film's chances of success, marketing for the film is going all out (via Marvel). This has included traditional means like television and radio ads to more novel and unexpected partnerships.
Michael Twitty's New Book Koshersoul Brings Two Culinary Worlds Together - Exclusive Interview
Culinary historian Michael Twitty made a name for himself tackling untold truths and underrepresented groups through the lens of food. Twitty first made waves by founding "Southern Discomfort Tour," which gave a hands-on experience to show the influence of Black cooking on Southern cuisine, while fighting racism. His first book, "The Cooking Gene," continued this exploration, along with providing personal insight into Twitty's life and heritage. "The Cooking Gene" earned Twitty a James Beard award.
Margaret Josephs Is a Dazzling Wedding Guest in a Plunging Green Gown
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member echoed disco glamour for a friend’s son’s recent nuptials. At this point, it may be safe to say that Margaret Josephs is a style queen when it comes to wedding guest fashion. In June, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member rocked a silver one-shoulder dress in a shimmering sequined fabric for a friend’s ceremony, pairing the look with angel-wing earrings, smoky eyeshadow, and a high braided bun atop her head.
Kellogg's Is Celebrating The New Avatar Movie With Pandora Flakes
In 2009, the first "Avatar" film blasted its way into theaters around the world. Many critics loved the James Cameron smash hit (via Rotten Tomatoes), but arguably more importantly, so did audiences. In many ways, the film is all size and quantity, and according to Box Office Mojo, it is still the highest-grossing movie of all time.
Toddler negotiates toy cleanup in adorable TikTok
This adorable video of a toddler trying to broker the number of toys he has to clean up has viewers sore from laughing so hard. It can be challenging getting your toddler to help out with chores, especially when they have the communication skills to talk you out of it. Three-year-old Aldrian can attest to this notion based on a video his mom, @mom_aldie, posted on her TikTok account featuring the adorable little boy amid discussions over how many toys he has to clean up, and it’s a hilarious example of how to negotiate with your toddler on chores.
Minimal makeup wearers will love these blendable eyeshadow sticks that come in a set of 6 for less than $25
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Wearing a little eyeshadow can add depth and...
The Vegan Nuggets That Are Dividing Reddit
Imagine dating someone who is vegan and trying out everything vegan. Are you willing to try vegan cheese or is it a no for you? Well, Reddit is definitely having tons of fun as a recent post stated: "Date night with my newly vegan bf: trying out and ranking all the nuggs." "Nuggs" refers to nuggets, and yes, in 2022 there are many surprising vegan creations.
Ina Garten’s New Cookbook Is Almost as Easygoing as She Is
Ina Garten, by her own admission, no longer holds a strict definition of what’s considered “dinner.” It started during the pandemic: sick of constantly cooking and cleaning like the rest of us, she started gravitating toward dishes that were quicker to make, took fewer pans, or, well, little-to-no cooking at all. (As Garten herself famously says: “Store-bought is fine.”)
Dairy Queen's Cheesy Dude Sandwich Is Making A Comeback
Dairy Queen gets a lot of attention for its frozen desserts, but the fast-food eatery doesn't usually go out of its way to try to compete in the entrée part of the menu. It does dessert and does it well, so why bother trying to get people to eat a coney when they're going to come for a Blizzard after they've mowed through their Whopper or Big Mac? Well, now The Queen is changing her tune and trying to get people in the doors for a full meal, not just the sugar at the end.
Sweet Potato Turkey Meatloaf
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. This easy, gluten-free, dairy-free Sweet Potato Turkey Meatloaf puts a fun healthy spin on my classic turkey meatloaf. Sweet Potato Turkey Meatloaf. My classic turkey meatloaf recipe is on repeat in my house, but I love playing around with it....
Boston Creme Pie Recipe From 1856 Claims To Be The Original—And You Can Make It At Home
Even if you’re not a dessert connoisseur, there’s no doubt you’ve heard of the Boston Creme Pie. What you may not know, however, is that this iconic treat is actually not a pie at all. In fact, the Boston Creme Pie is simply a two-layer golden cake...
Leslie Jordan's Typically Wry Response To The Hot Dog-Sandwich Debate Is Why He Was A Treasure
The question of whether or not the classic American backyard barbecue dish, the hot dog, is a sandwich has been long-debated. This controversial topic has plagued us for years with many people still disagreeing on an answer. It is two pieces of bread with something in the middle of it, shouldn't that mean it qualifies as a sandwich? Not to be cheesy, but Merriam-Webster defines a sandwich as "two or more pieces of bread or a split roll having a filling in between." To us, that makes it seem like a hot dog would fit under that category, but people can't seem to agree.
The Heartbreaking 2019 Death Of Chopped's Fatima Ali
Born in 1989 in Lahore, Pakistan, chef Fatima Ali left her home at age 18. After launching a promising career in the cutthroat world of cooking, the "Chopped" contestant and "Top Chef" star died of cancer on January 25, 2019, per The New York Times. A few months before her untimely death, she expressed the struggles of her diagnosis with Ewings Sarcoma, a rare cancer that affects bone and soft tissue, in Bon Appétit. In her journey to treat the illness, Ali underwent surgery that permanently hindered the range of motion in her left arm. Her experiences with chemotherapy left her often unable to stomach the same foods she once loved, she confessed in an earlier article for Bon Appétit.
Jeff Mauro Talks Working With His Fellow Food Network Chefs - Exclusive Interview
Sometimes, getting to work in the kitchen can feel like all work and no play. But not if you're Jeff Mauro. The comedian-turned-chef-turned-Food Network star is living proof that there is always fun to be had when you're making a meal. He's well loved for his eclectic and delicious recipes, which you'll catch him sharing every weekend on "The Kitchen," and his fun-loving personality — you can always count on Mauro to leave you laughing, which we'd argue makes for some of the best cooking experiences.
Kardea Brown shares 2 family favorite Gullah recipes from new cookbook 'The Way Home'
Kardea Brown shares two recipes from her cookbook "The Way Home."
Mexican Ice Cream
This homemade Mexican Ice Cream recipe is made without frying and is so fast and easy to prepare with vanilla ice cream, crushed Frosted Flakes cereal, and cinnamon plus your preferred garnish. This creamy, crunchy treat is a twist on the traditional deep-fried dessert, served ice cream sundae-style with honey,...
