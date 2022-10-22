Read full article on original website
Indiana, national NAEP math and reading test scores drop dramatically in 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Scores released Monday assessing students' math and reading proficiency show kids are falling behind dramatically since the pandemic. Indiana's test results reflect a nationwide trend and it all has Indiana education leaders redoubling efforts to get kids back on track. In what's dubbed "the nation's report card,"...
Indiana balance of power on the ballot
In Indiana, a supermajority means Republicans currently hold more than two-thirds of the seats in both chambers. Outside of a home in Zionsville, Republican Liz Childers straightened one of her political signs. To the surprise of many, one of the candidates was not a Republican, instead a Democrat hoping to become her state representative.
ISP identifies boy's body found in suitcase, warrant for mother who allegedly believed son was possessed by demon
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police announced the arrest of one woman, and a warrant for the mother of a little boy whose body was found in a suitcase in rural Washington County in April. "It's a bittersweet day," said Sgt. Carey Huls, Indiana State Police. There were no matches...
Same goals, very different approaches. What you need to know about Indiana’s Secretary of State candidates
This month, senior investigative reporter Bob Segall interviewed all three candidates appearing on the Secretary of State ballot about their ideas and priorities. Indiana will soon elect a new Secretary of State to oversee voter registration and statewide elections. Because of false claims and disinformation involving recent elections, the spotlight...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Recapping wettest day in nearly two months for Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — It's been a while. But the steady soaking rainfall Tuesday evening is just what the doctor ordered for the parched landscape of central Indiana. It was parched because most areas had had less than .10" since Sept. 25, historically dry for that time period in Indianapolis. Weather...
Virtual Indiana public school sees boost in students and staff
INDIANAPOLIS — It's no secret that the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way Hoosier students learn and the way Indiana educators teach. Virtual and digital education has become the main form of learning for some students, while it's a supplemental way to learn for others. Indiana Digital Learning School...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Much-needed rainfall and cooler days ahead
INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures remained some 15°+ above average Sunday afternoon with hazy sun, a stiff south-southeasterly wind, and highs near 80°. This leads to a rather balmy evening in central Indiana that's more indicative of mid-September versus late October. Expect comfortable air out the door Monday morning...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Rainy late afternoon and evening
INDIANAPOLIS — It's been a while, but some showers are already showing up on Live Doppler 13 Radar. These likely weaken as they encounter relatively dry air that's in place for now. This allows temperatures to reach the 70s, for most, for the fifth straight day. If you're a...
WGU Indiana sending care kits to health care workers before Daylight Saving Time ends
INDIANAPOLIS — Daylight Saving Time ends Nov. 6, and for thousands of overnight health care workers, it means their schedule will get more grueling. WGU Indiana is hosting a packing party Wednesday to send 2,500 care kits to health care workers across the state. Faculty, staff and nursing students...
Volunteers pack Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Million Meal Marathon
INDIANAPOLIS — One million Hoosiers don't know where their next meal is coming from. That's according to officials at Million Meal Movement, an Indianapolis organization fighting hunger in the Hoosier state. On Tuesday, Gainbridge Fieldhouse hosted the 12th annual Million Meal Marathon. It is a one-day event with thousands...
Keeping the 'flu' out of the 'boo' this Halloween
INDIANAPOLIS — Halloween is quickly approaching, which means the CDC-recommended timeline to get that annual flu shot is upon us. The Centers for Disease Control recommends anyone six months and older receive a flu shot by the end of October. Ahead of Halloween, the Indiana Department of Health is...
Michigan teen pleads guilty to fatal school shooting
PONTIAC, Mich. — A teenager pleaded guilty Monday to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students and put an extraordinary focus on the boy's home life and the alleged role of his parents in the tragedy. Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24...
State leaders discuss role of mental illness in crime, incarceration
INDIANAPOLIS — Leaders from across Indiana got together Friday for a massive event in downtown Indianapolis looking at the role mental illness plays in crimes and incarcerations. According to the Family and Social Services Administration, about 16% of inmates have a serious diagnosed mental illness. More than half have...
Judge throws out lawsuit claiming illegal acts by Indiana treasurer
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge has thrown out a lawsuit claiming that Indiana's state treasurer violated state law in awarding contracts worth more than $6 million to firms linked to her political supporters. The lawsuit, filed by a former top office staffer who Treasurer Kelly Mitchell had fired, claimed the...
Officials searching for South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident
SOUTH BEND, Ind — Officials are searching for a resident at a minimum-security re-entry facility who walked away late Friday night and didn't return. Shah'heed Webster, 21, went to work at a South Bend business until 11:40 p.m. When he was done, he was supposed to return to the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center, but authorities say he never returned.
Most employers say meeting talent needs is a challenge
INDIANAPOLIS — We're learning more about the challenges companies are currently facing across Indiana. The headlines say there's a record number of jobs open right now, but that's not the issue. Their biggest challenge is finding the right people with the right skills. According to a new survey by...
'Prescription Drug Take Back Day' is Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS — The Drug Enforcement Administration is sponsoring the 22nd nationwide "Prescription Drug Take Back" on Oct. 29. The initiative allows people to properly dispose of prescription drugs while also helping prevent prescription drug abuse and theft. Sites around the state will accept expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs....
