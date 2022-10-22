ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Indiana, national NAEP math and reading test scores drop dramatically in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Scores released Monday assessing students' math and reading proficiency show kids are falling behind dramatically since the pandemic. Indiana's test results reflect a nationwide trend and it all has Indiana education leaders redoubling efforts to get kids back on track. In what's dubbed "the nation's report card,"...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana balance of power on the ballot

In Indiana, a supermajority means Republicans currently hold more than two-thirds of the seats in both chambers. Outside of a home in Zionsville, Republican Liz Childers straightened one of her political signs. To the surprise of many, one of the candidates was not a Republican, instead a Democrat hoping to become her state representative.
INDIANA STATE
Virtual Indiana public school sees boost in students and staff

INDIANAPOLIS — It's no secret that the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way Hoosier students learn and the way Indiana educators teach. Virtual and digital education has become the main form of learning for some students, while it's a supplemental way to learn for others. Indiana Digital Learning School...
INDIANA STATE
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Much-needed rainfall and cooler days ahead

INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures remained some 15°+ above average Sunday afternoon with hazy sun, a stiff south-southeasterly wind, and highs near 80°. This leads to a rather balmy evening in central Indiana that's more indicative of mid-September versus late October. Expect comfortable air out the door Monday morning...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Rainy late afternoon and evening

INDIANAPOLIS — It's been a while, but some showers are already showing up on Live Doppler 13 Radar. These likely weaken as they encounter relatively dry air that's in place for now. This allows temperatures to reach the 70s, for most, for the fifth straight day. If you're a...
INDIANA STATE
Volunteers pack Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Million Meal Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS — One million Hoosiers don't know where their next meal is coming from. That's according to officials at Million Meal Movement, an Indianapolis organization fighting hunger in the Hoosier state. On Tuesday, Gainbridge Fieldhouse hosted the 12th annual Million Meal Marathon. It is a one-day event with thousands...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Keeping the 'flu' out of the 'boo' this Halloween

INDIANAPOLIS — Halloween is quickly approaching, which means the CDC-recommended timeline to get that annual flu shot is upon us. The Centers for Disease Control recommends anyone six months and older receive a flu shot by the end of October. Ahead of Halloween, the Indiana Department of Health is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Michigan teen pleads guilty to fatal school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. — A teenager pleaded guilty Monday to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students and put an extraordinary focus on the boy's home life and the alleged role of his parents in the tragedy. Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24...
MICHIGAN STATE
Officials searching for South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident

SOUTH BEND, Ind — Officials are searching for a resident at a minimum-security re-entry facility who walked away late Friday night and didn't return. Shah'heed Webster, 21, went to work at a South Bend business until 11:40 p.m. When he was done, he was supposed to return to the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center, but authorities say he never returned.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Most employers say meeting talent needs is a challenge

INDIANAPOLIS — We're learning more about the challenges companies are currently facing across Indiana. The headlines say there's a record number of jobs open right now, but that's not the issue. Their biggest challenge is finding the right people with the right skills. According to a new survey by...
INDIANA STATE
'Prescription Drug Take Back Day' is Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Drug Enforcement Administration is sponsoring the 22nd nationwide "Prescription Drug Take Back" on Oct. 29. The initiative allows people to properly dispose of prescription drugs while also helping prevent prescription drug abuse and theft. Sites around the state will accept expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

