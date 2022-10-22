WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Waukesha Christmas parade trial is now in the hands of jurors. The first night of deliberation has ended after starting around 6:30 p.m. Jurors deliberated for almost two hours Tuesday and already reviewed some of the state's exhibits. Right before the case was handed over, both parties left them with one final message.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO