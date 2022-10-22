ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 58

Wisconsin dietician discusses benefits of eating pumpkin 🎃

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- October gives everyone a reason to eat pumpkin but is it a good idea to incorporate it into your diet year-round?. National Pumpkin Month is being celebrated, appropriately, in October. From pumpkin spice lattes to pumpkin soup, the big orange festive gourd is finding its way into diets every day this month.
CBS 58

Deliberations continue in Darrell Brooks trial, Brooks requests exploring a mistrial

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The fate of Darrell Brooks is now officially in the jury's hands as they enter their second day of deliberation on Wednesday. Brooks asked Judge Jennifer Dorow to explore a mistrial due to a post on the online message board Reddit where a user claimed to be on the jury, claiming that Brooks has been mistreated during the trial.
CBS 58

Jury released for night, deliberations to resume in Brooks trial Wednesday morning

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Waukesha Christmas parade trial is now in the hands of jurors. The first night of deliberation has ended after starting around 6:30 p.m. Jurors deliberated for almost two hours Tuesday and already reviewed some of the state's exhibits. Right before the case was handed over, both parties left them with one final message.
CBS 58

'Needed some time to come and pay my respects': Friends, community mourn the loss of Hartland teens

HARTLAND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Hartland community continues to mourn the loss of several community members following a tragic incident Friday morning. Firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment complex at 700 Mansfield Court. Six victims were found dead. The two adult victims have been identified as Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick. The four additional vicitms are two 3-year-old boys, 12-year-old Sofina Kleemeier, a 7th grader at North Shore Middle School, and 14-year-old Natalie Kleemeier, a freshman at Arrowhead High School.
CBS 58

Police: Hartland apartment fire victims each suffered gunshot wound

HARTLAND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- All six victims of the fatal Hartland apartment fire were found with single gunshot wounds, according to Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko Monday evening. Misko said Connor McKisick's gunshot wound was self-inflicted. In addition to the gunshot wounds, Misko also said evidence of an ignitable...
