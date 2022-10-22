Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 3-1 in home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Related
CBS 58
Wisconsin dietician discusses benefits of eating pumpkin 🎃
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- October gives everyone a reason to eat pumpkin but is it a good idea to incorporate it into your diet year-round?. National Pumpkin Month is being celebrated, appropriately, in October. From pumpkin spice lattes to pumpkin soup, the big orange festive gourd is finding its way into diets every day this month.
CBS 58
Defense rests in Waukesha parade trial as Darrell Brooks displays aggressive behavior
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's now the fourth week of the Darrell Brooks trial, and the case could be in the jury's hands by as soon as Tuesday afternoon. Judge Jennifer Dorow declared the evidentiary phase of the trial concluded Monday morning after Brooks forfeited his right to call any other witnesses to testify, including himself.
CBS 58
Deliberations continue in Darrell Brooks trial, Brooks requests exploring a mistrial
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The fate of Darrell Brooks is now officially in the jury's hands as they enter their second day of deliberation on Wednesday. Brooks asked Judge Jennifer Dorow to explore a mistrial due to a post on the online message board Reddit where a user claimed to be on the jury, claiming that Brooks has been mistreated during the trial.
CBS 58
Jury released for night, deliberations to resume in Brooks trial Wednesday morning
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Waukesha Christmas parade trial is now in the hands of jurors. The first night of deliberation has ended after starting around 6:30 p.m. Jurors deliberated for almost two hours Tuesday and already reviewed some of the state's exhibits. Right before the case was handed over, both parties left them with one final message.
CBS 58
'Needed some time to come and pay my respects': Friends, community mourn the loss of Hartland teens
HARTLAND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Hartland community continues to mourn the loss of several community members following a tragic incident Friday morning. Firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment complex at 700 Mansfield Court. Six victims were found dead. The two adult victims have been identified as Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick. The four additional vicitms are two 3-year-old boys, 12-year-old Sofina Kleemeier, a 7th grader at North Shore Middle School, and 14-year-old Natalie Kleemeier, a freshman at Arrowhead High School.
CBS 58
Legal expert weighs in on closing arguments as Brooks case heads to jury deliberations
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Despite numerous challenges and interruptions throughout the Darrell Brooks trial, a top legal expert says Judge Jennifer Dorow is doing a great job of managing the case. Attorney Julius Kim expects deliberations will not take long. Kim said the evidence in this case is simply...
CBS 58
Police: Hartland apartment fire victims each suffered gunshot wound
HARTLAND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- All six victims of the fatal Hartland apartment fire were found with single gunshot wounds, according to Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko Monday evening. Misko said Connor McKisick's gunshot wound was self-inflicted. In addition to the gunshot wounds, Misko also said evidence of an ignitable...
CBS 58
'Talk to somebody': Hartland fire chief advocates for mental health as first responders deal with trauma
HARTLAND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Tuesday, Oct. 25, days after a deadly fire, a somber scene remained in the Hartland community. "You knew they (first responders) saw something that nobody should ever have to see in their life," said Hartland Fire Chief Dave Jambretz. Jambretz reflected on an apartment fire...
Comments / 0