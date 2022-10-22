Mystic Apple Festival kicks off for first time

Mystic — Saturday’s Mystic Apple Festival drew people from throughout the region — and out of state — to Olde Mistick Village.

It was the first apple festival, meant as a fall food festival celebrating fall fare such as apples, maple syrup and pumpkins, with the goal of it becoming an annual event.

The well-known and well-attended shopping center saw even more traffic than usual during the two-day festival. People milled about, checking out the shops, but with the addition of live music acts, more than 40 vendor booths and several food trucks, the same shopping center housed a farmer’s marketplace on steroids. The festival included activities such as face painting, pumpkin painting and a Jack-O-Lantern contest.

Rosie O’Gara of North Stonington attended the festival with her mom and a friend of hers. An employee of Village shop Deviant Donuts and Coffee, which was one of many vendors with a line out its door on Saturday, O’Gara had the day off. When she arrived at her place of business, she looked around in disbelief.

“I was so shocked. I can’t even see all the stuff that’s going on because there’s just so many people and so many stands,” O’Gara said. “During the Garlic Festival, it has been relatively busy, but I think this is the busiest I have ever seen Olde Mistick Village. Even during the Art Festival a while ago, every event that we’ve had, there’s been a lot of people showing up, but it was never this busy.”

O’Gara said it was difficult to park despite the multitude of parking spots.

“I didn’t park. I jumped out of the car and left my mom to do the parking,” she said.

Courtney Nelson and Anthony Marshall of Rhode Island were glad to take another trip to Mystic for the festival.

“It’s awesome. Everyone’s out, especially after two years of COVID and everything, it’s great being out, and everyone’s together, you see all different races, colors, creeds, and it’s fantastic,” Marshall said.

“It’s nice to get out in the community and see people back doing something like this again without masks,” Nelson said.

The two said they’d been shopping, and had purchased rum cake from one of the vendors, but were now in search of something more substantial to snack on.

Annika Ng, the owner of Forest and Fox Adornments, had a booth set up to sell her wares.

“I’m basically a very, very small business. I have a day job, but these are my passions — making jewelry inspired by nature,” Ng said. “It’s all genuine, semi-precious gemstones, and I try to use a lot of things that would otherwise be thrown away or forgotten about like old keys, or bullet casings.”

Ng, of Groton, works in the Village for her day job at Ice Imports, which sells crystals, swords, knives and other items. Her boss, Eric Meyer, organized the festival.

Ng agreed with O’Gara — she’d never seen so many people in the Village at one time.

