KVOE
Emporia State basketball teams tease fans with Late Night at White
The Emporia State basketball teams held Late Night at White Tuesday night giving fans a preview of this year’s teams. Both the women and men held a short scrimmage. Junior Tre’Zure Jobe said it felt good to be back at White. Lady Hornet Coach Toby Wynn likes what...
KVOE
Emporia State soccer shuts out Washburn 2-0
The Emporia State soccer team closed out the regular season with a 2-0 win over Washburn Sunday. Mackenzie Dimarco scored the first goal, it came with 9:22 to play in the match. Haley Sparks scored the 2nd goal with just over 5 minutes to play. The win earns Emporia State...
K-State quarterback questionable for Saturday’s home game
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State quarterback Adrian Martinez is questionable for Saturday, head coach Chris Kleiman said Tuesday. Martinez didn’t practice the day after the Wildcats lost on the road to TCU. Backup Will Howard will be ready to go if Martinez is not cleared to play. Martinez went out with an injury after the […]
sportsinks.com
Football in Kansas: Manhattan, Russell, Kingman, South Sumner Co., Dighton headline with big wins; who else impressed in Week 8?
Big wins by Manhattan, Lawrence Free State, Russell, South Sumner Co. and Dighton formed Week 8, the last week of the regular season. No. 1 Manhattan stamped itself as 6A’s best team – and likely the state’s best overall squad. Manhattan rolled over Wichita Northwest, 56-28. Northwest was No. 6 in 6A. The Indians completed a remarkable resume with wins against current 6A No. 2 Derby, 5A No. 3 Hays High, Washburn Rural (6-2), rival Junction City (6-2) and Northwest. Those five teams have a combined three losses when not playing Manhattan.
Gust of wind blows Louisiana man and canoe off back of truck in Kansas, KHP says
A Youngsville, Louisiana, man was hurt as a result of a canoe being blown off the back of a pickup truck in Labette County on Tuesday.
KVOE
Pair of grass fires reported northeast of Emporia
Area fire crews are battling a pair of grass fires that developed within 30 minutes apart Sunday evening. Reading, Miller and Lyon County District Two firefighters were called to the intersection of Road 400 and X, roughly 30 miles northeast of Emporia, shortly before 6:30 pm for a brush fire. 30 minutes later, crews responded to a second call for a grass fire at the intersection of Road 380 W nearly 30 miles northeast of Emporia.
Driverless tractor kills pedestrian in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cherokee, Kansas man has died after being hit by a driverless tractor in eastern Kansas on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says a 190 Allis Chalmers driverless tractor struck 73-year-old Joseph Carlson while he was outside of a pickup truck at 11 a.m. on Saturday. It happened […]
KVOE
Enrollment matters to lead USD 253 Emporia school board meeting
Enrollment matters will dominate the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education meeting Wednesday. Board members will receive the official report from the district’s Enrollment Study Work Group near the end of the meeting. The Work Group has been tasked with finding potential options for handling the district’s ongoing trend of lower enrollment the past five years, and earlier the group mentioned redrawing elementary school boundaries, increasing professional development and adding childcare as potential priorities.
KVOE
Casteel charged with attempted murder in Oct. 17 incident near Emporia
Formal charges are now on the books in an attempted murder case in Lyon County. Shortly after he was arrested in Emporia on Monday, the Lyon County Attorney’s Office filed charges against Logan Casteel. He’s currently facing one count of attempted first-degree murder with an alternate count of aggravated battery.
kcur.org
Election deniers in Missouri are bombarding officials with requests for voting records
Like most people, McDonald County Clerk Kimberly Bell had never heard of a “cast vote record” before this summer. It’s not a report she’s ever generated after an election in the small county in southwestern Missouri, where she has administered elections for eight years. But like...
KAKE TV
Extremely dry conditions lead to fires across Kansas
(Update) - As the sun sets on Kansas Sunday night, several fires state-wide continue to burn. As of 9:15 p.m., firefighters are working multiple grass fires in Ellis, Ness and Trego counties. People are advised not to go to the fire areas to look around or take photos. Plan alternate routes if you need to travel, and stay off the following roads/intersections:
KVOE
Emporia garage damaged by fire
Fire developed in an Emporia garage on Monday, damaging the structure. The fire was reported shortly after 12:15 pm at 1201 Prairie. There was heavy smoke, which obscured traffic at 12th and Prairie nearby, forcing Emporia Police to direct traffic briefly. The fire was put out in under 30 minutes,...
KVOE
Regional, national spike in pediatric illnesses not seen yet at Newman Regional Health
Nationally, you’re hearing a lot about a rapid influx of pediatric infections and illnesses. Locally, there has been a mild increase at Newman Regional Health, but Infection Preventionist Ester Knoblock tells KVOE News it’s not to the severity seen regionally or nationally. Across the Midwest, Knoblock says RSV...
KVOE
Van fire stopped before extending to Emporia restaurant
A van fire nearly became a much larger incident Tuesday evening. Fire developed in a power washing van just north of Ichiban Asian Fusion Bistro, 1430 Industrial, around 6 pm. Emporia Fire knocked down the fire before it extended to the restaurant, although some paint melted. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief...
KHP attempts to decertify officer on ‘baseless’ claims, association says
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State Troopers Association (KSTA) is calling out the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) administration for attempting to decertify an officer, who was terminated after testifying in favor of another trooper earlier this year. In a Facebook post on Monday, the association shared a letter from KSCPOST (Commission on Peace Officers’ […]
Kansas man, 73, dies after being struck by driver-less tractor, Highway Patrol says
The man was taken to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis where he later died.
The Mystery of the Butterfly People in Joplin’s 2011 EF5 Twister
It's now been more than a decade since a tragic EF5 tornado devasted Joplin, Missouri. Did you know that there is a rainbow within that tragedy? It's the mystery of the "butterfly people" that children saw during that awful weather event. Since my wife is a meteorologist, I know most...
KVOE
Emporia shooting suspects officially set for separate preliminary hearings
Two men accused of shooting somebody at an Emporia apartment complex this past summer are back in Lyon County District Court for hearings Wednesday. Shedrick Williams and Keno Hopkins are set for preliminary hearings. Hopkins’ hearing is at 9 am, with Williams’ hearing at 10. Both were formally...
KVOE
Suspicious fire reported in Hartford early Monday
Hartford-Neosho Rapids firefighters were busy all weekend, and their firefighting efforts continued with what firefighters say is a suspicious incident early Monday. Fire Chief Greg Zumbrunn says crews from his department and Olpe were toned out to 303 Grand in Hartford shortly after 2 am, with Emporia Rural Fire dispatched as mutual aid shortly afterward. Initial indications were for a grass fire outside a house, and Zumbrunn says firefighters discovered the fire had spread to a fence while melting some siding on the house.
KVOE
Lansing Prison escapee with prior convictions in Lyon, Greenwood counties captured without incident
A man who escaped from the state’s minimum-security prison in Lansing over the weekend has been captured. Joshua Renfro was placed on escape status after “walking away” from the Lansing Correctional Facility on Sunday. He was captured without incident Monday. Renfro is serving a 30-month sentence for...
