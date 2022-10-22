Read full article on original website
Related
abc10.com
Sacramento ballot measure aims to address the homeless crisis | Measure O
Sacramento City Council placed the business-backed Measure O on the November ballot. Homeless outreach groups oppose the measure.
abc10.com
Beyond Bardstown Episode 3: Murder in Cabin 28
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — It has been 40 years since what is known as the Keddie Murders took place in rural Plumas County in Northern California. It's a case that involves a triple-slaying and a missing child whose remains were later found. The case remains cold. "This thing was...
abc10.com
District attorney explains why it's hard to charge fentanyl dealers with murder
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Mike Wood wished he didn't have to do this interview. “We're here today because of the tragic death of my daughter, Victoria,” he told Political Reporter Morgan Rynor Tuesday afternoon. He called his 22-year-old daughter 'Tori' for short. “I love you, little bear, and I'll...
abc10.com
Highway 20 crash leaves 1 dead, 1 in hospital near Yuba City
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday near Yuba City. Few details surrounding the crash have been released at this time, but officials confirmed that a crash along Highway 20 and Humphrey Road Saturday left one person dead and another person in the hospital.
abc10.com
Suspected East Sacramento killer of former Capradio director appears in court
Officials say the shooting followed an apparent robbery just before 1 p.m. Thursday. Police arrested 23-year-old Deasan Brasser Jr., hours after the shooting.
abc10.com
'My mom is our best friend' | Mother killed by suspected drunk driver near Yuba City
Toni Morgan’s son was waiting for his mom to come pick him up the day she died. Call after call went unanswered, but he didn’t know why.
Comments / 0