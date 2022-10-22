Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
IHSA Playoffs: No. 1 seeded Maroa-Forsyth headed to the North bracket for this year's football playoffs
DECATUR — If there's another edition of the Macon County Super Bowl this year, it won't be in Macon County. If undefeated Maroa-Forsyth and St. Teresa are going to meet again in the playoffs, it will be in the Class 2A state title game in Champaign. The IHSA playoff brackets have the Trojans (9-0) as the No. 1 seed in the North and the Bulldogs (9-0) as the No. 1 seed in the South bracket.
Herald & Review
Pleasant Plains tells Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin "No Soup For You" in shutout 2-0
Pleasant Plains' version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 2-0 for an Illinois girls volleyball victory on October 25. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Central Illinois high schools lead way at Marching Band Championships
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Several Central Illinois high schools dominated the leaderboard at the Illinois Marching Band Championships competition over the weekend. The competition, held at Memorial Stadium in Champaign has been hosted by University of Illinois Bands since 1973. This year, 40 Illinois high school bands competed at the event. In Class 1A, Watseka […]
Effingham Radio
Christian M. Scaggs, 15
Christian M. Scaggs, 15, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Lake Villa, IL. Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham with visitation from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Effingham.
Herald & Review
Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central dispatches Athens 2-1
No quarter was granted as Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central blunted Athens' plans 2-1 in Illinois girls volleyball action on October 25. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
No. 23 Illinois puts versatility on display in opener with E. Illinois
No. 23 Illinois gets a chance to reveal a new identity in its season opener with Eastern Illinois. Gone is
Illinois Basketball: Projected Illini lineup for the start of the 2022-23 season
The start of the 2022-23 season for the Illinois basketball program is just two weeks away. If you haven’t been keeping up this offseason, you are going to be shocked at what the Illini will look like in their first game of the season against Eastern Illinois. This is going to be an almost completely new team.
WAND TV
Money being raised to support injured Pleasant Plains football player
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WAND) - The community is rallying behind the family of a Pleasant Plains football player who was injured during a game on September 24. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a senior running back for the varsity Pleasant Plains football program, exited the game and later collapsed on the team’s sideline. CPR was administered until EMS arrived and rushed him to the hospital.
WAND TV
Jersey Mike's Subs opening this week in Effingham
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Jersey Mike's Subs is opening in Effingham Wednesday. It will open at 1000 W. Fayette Ave. Franchise owner Michael Lanman will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, October 26 to Sunday, October 30 to support Effingham High School Athletics & St. Anthony High School Athletics.
recordpatriot.com
Jacksonville correctional officer cadets among first graduates of new academy
Correctional officer cadets from Jacksonville are among 100 first graduates of a new Illinois Department of Corrections training academy in Decatur. The academy, which opened Sept. 12, conducts pre-service security training to help acclimate cadets to work inside the state's correctional facilities. In addition to teaching protocol for daily operations,...
WAND TV
Sloan's Calzones in Decatur closing soon
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Sloan's Calzones has officially announced they will be closing as of Friday, October 28. Sloan's posted to their Facebook page announcing the closure on Tuesday with the #Gonefornowbutnotforever. Tuesday will be the last BOGO Tuesday for the business.
Herald & Review
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Effingham Radio
City Of Effingham Announces Road Closure
The City Of Effingham made the following announcement on their Facebook Page:. South Fourth Street, between Eiche Avenue and Wabash Avenue will be closed from October 26 – early December. Starting October 26, South Forth Street will be closed north of Eiche Avenue to E. Kreke Avenue. The west...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Officials warn of roaming mountain lion; Route 66 convention set for Springfield
Wildlife officials said there is at least one mountain lion roaming Illinois right now and are urging people to leave the animal alone. A mountain lion was struck and killed on a highway in northern Illinois earlier this month. Now another cat that was fitted with a GPS collar in Nebraska has made its way to western Illinois.
WTHI
New event center opens in Marshall
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - A new and affordable event center has officially become a part of Clark County. The Rayne Meadow Event Center celebrated its grand opening in Marshall. Residents were invited to enjoy lunch at the new facility. The 6,400-square-foot building can be used for weddings, birthdays, and graduation...
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for October 26
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (20) updates to this series since Updated 32 min ago.
Herald & Review
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Central Illinois restaurant celebrates 60th anniversary
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A small Rantoul family-owned diner celebrated their 60th anniversary on Sunday. Ott’s Drive In opened in 1962. Since then, they have had three owners, and are one of the oldest restaurants in Rantoul. It’s a place where everybody knows your name, and why people keep going back. “It’s a hometown feel,” […]
Heavy rain causes Decatur flooding
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Heavy rain on Tuesday caused flooding in downtown Decatur. In a Facebook post, the City of Decatur warned the public about many roadways flooded due to rain coupled with fall foliage blocking storm drains. The biggest flooding happened along Main Street. The city advised everyone to avoid traveling through flood-prone areas, […]
Farmer City furniture store closing after 60 years
FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois is saying goodbye to a long-time business, K&S Furniture. A family-owned business for six decades, K&S has served the Farmer City community and other surrounding areas. Within the last year though, owner Teri Emmerson decided it was time to close the store. “A gentleman wanted to buy the […]
