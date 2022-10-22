Read full article on original website
Alexander Blaze
6d ago
haha lucky fk... I spent 6 weeks trying to get money I ACTUALLY bought from them that Rockstar tried to fraud me out of..
Reply
2
Related
dexerto.com
Strange GTA Online glitch burns down player’s apartment and all their cash
A GTA Online player detailed a strange bug that happened to them back in 2019 and players are stumped on what could have caused it. As with any massive online multiplayer game, GTA Online has had quite a few strange bugs and glitches over the years. However, developers can usually...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players are reportedly being banned for “no reason”
Modern Warfare 2’s launch has been filled with a fair share of technical woes. In the latest development, several players are reporting that their accounts have been wrongfully banned. With the arrival of the latest entry in the Call of Duty series, players have been rushing to experience its...
ComicBook
GTA 5 Reportedly Makes Massive, Bizarre Change to Anti-Cheat System
Grand Theft Auto V has made a massive change to the anti-cheat system on PC, which could be damaging to GTA Online players. Grand Theft Auto V is one of the most popular games of all-time and as such, it has also been littered with people cheating, exploiting things, and so on. It has created a ton of problems over the years, particularly around the game's launch, but it has mostly cleared up on console. When it comes to PC, however, the game has been in shambles for quite some time with lobbies infested with hackers that can cause unprecedented amounts of mayhem.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players are convinced Blizzard is breaking the law with its skin bundles
Lootboxes and microtransactions have been a massive part of the free-to-play gaming industry for years now, with players across the globe throwing their hard-earned cash at the potential for a different or rare cosmetic. The games using this business model have made absurd amounts of cash, all while providing a...
Call of Duty's graphics are so realistic its hard to tell what's real and what's not
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is the latest Call of Duty title from Activision and Infinity Ward and fans of the series can’t believe how “realistic” one of the new levels looks. Warning: Minor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II spoilers aheadTwitter user @juanbis reshared a video taken from a portion of the game’s campaign that’s set in the idyllic city of Amsterdam. “Oh my god Amsterdam looks *incredibly* realistic in the new Call of Duty”, Juan said of the footage that sees the player’s character walking through crowds of tourists as Captain Price speaks to him through an...
Rockstar's GTA 6 teaser leaves fans feeling heartbroken
The Grand Theft Auto community are somewhat agitated over a simple retweet from Rockstar Games that was mistakenly assumed to be an announcement about the next game. In fact, they're so annoyed that a dw of them reckon that the developer is definitely doing this on purpose. Personally speaking, I'm...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 weapon charm costs more in-game than it does in real life
Overwatch 2 players have found yet another reason to be furious at the cosmetic prices after discovering a Pachimari charm is cheaper to buy in real life than it is in-game. By now, everyone playing Overwatch 2 has had concerns to voice about the cost of skins in the shop, with a Halloween bundle of old cosmetics even costing more than the first game did.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players slam “worst UI in CoD history”
Modern Warfare 2 players are in disbelief over the game’s “purposely confusing” UI design and demand changes. We made a list of five features Infinity Ward needed to change after playing the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta. Difficult-to-navigate menus made finding Weapon Unlock Platforms, Perk Packages, and Gunsmith options a cumbersome task. So one of our five demands was an improved User Interface (UI).
Polygon
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s physical disc isn’t actually big enough to hold Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
In classic Call of Duty fashion, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will require a ton of storage space. However, the physical disc may not even carry the game’s data, and is almost completely useless. How useless? It only comes with 72 MB worth of data printed on it.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players infuriated by “wallhacks” ping system bug
Modern Warfare 2 players are criticizing the game’s multiplayer already, with an absurd ping system bug enabling players to track their enemies continuously, even through walls. Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer brings players a wealth of modes and maps to battle within. Classic maps like Rust are already been discovered...
dexerto.com
Scump confirms plans to retire from professional CoD after MW2 CDL season
OpTic Scump has been at the top of professional Call of Duty for more than a decade but he’s decided that the Modern Warfare 2 season will be his last. Seth ‘Scump’ Abner is the biggest name in professional Call of Duty. From winning his first tournament in Black Ops 1 to capturing an elusive World Championship in 2017, his run has been practically unparalleled.
ComicBook
Nintendo Ends Another Online Feature
Nintendo discontinued another of its online services this week as part of the gradual shutdown of the various features supported on the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U devices. This time, those who been hanging onto that console and the handheld device will no longer be able to post images from their games onto social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. It's a small feature to say goodbye to, but it's another marked off the list towards the eventual end of the ability to buy games on these platforms through the Nintendo eShop.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 devs respond to party bug causing game crashes
Modern Warfare 2 developers Infinity Ward have responded to a bug causing parties to crash matches, meaning players cannot currently drop into multiplayer with friends. Modern Warfare 2 finally dropped to players around the world on October 28 after months of anticipation and a week of early access Campaign. As...
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
dexerto.com
Iconic Rust map is already in Modern Warfare 2 – but there’s a catch
Iconic multiplayer map Rust is alive and well in Modern Warfare 2, but players hoping to drop in there for a match might be disappointed. Modern Warfare 2 arrives with 16 multiplayer maps at launch, taking players to a variety of locations as they compete in the shooter’s many modes. These are all brand-new maps made specifically for the MW2 2022, but many fans are hoping to see some classics make a comeback as well.
dexerto.com
How to get Pokemon Go Halloween 2022 Zorua Onesie
Pokemon Go players can enter to win a Zorua onesie character clothing item on Twitter to celebrate the Halloween 2022 season, however there are only a limited number available. Pokemon Go fans have been celebrating the spooky season with a number of limited-time activities. Currently, Legendary Giratina and Mega Banette...
dexerto.com
How the Baka Bros’ love of Call of Duty and Warzone paid off
The Baka Bros’ story proves sometimes a helping hand, hard work, and passion are enough to make it big. Dexerto Originals partners with Totino’s™ Pizza Rolls™ for an exclusive episode featuring the up-and-coming Warzone squad. Becoming a successful battle royale content creator differs from other genres....
dexerto.com
How to unlock all Modern Warfare 2 weapons: Platform & levels for every gun
It can be daunting to wrap your head around Modern Warfare 2’s new weapon unlock system. Here’s everything you need to know about making the process easier. Modern Warfare 2 features 51 base weapons and 33 weapon platforms. Infinity Ward introduced Receivers, fundamentally changing the way guns work. For example, the M4 assault rifle and FSS Hurricane SMG are different classes but fall under the same Platform.
dexerto.com
How to watch $30k Modern Warfare 2 Baktober Bash tournament: Streams, schedule, teams
The Baka Bros — popular Warzone streamers Repullze, LuckyChamu, and DiazBiffle — are hosting a $30,000 launch tournament in Modern Warfare 2 featuring a mix of top CDL pros alongside Warzone competitors and content creators. Here’s what you need to know about the tournament including when it takes place and who’s competing.
dexerto.com
How to rank up fast in Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare 2 has boatloads of weapons, Killstreaks, and equipment to experiment with, but you’ll have to earn enough XP to unlock most of them first. Here’s our guide on how to rank up quickly in Modern Warfare 2. In Modern Warfare 2, Infinity Ward have given players...
Comments / 10