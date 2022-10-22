ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Man is dead following early morning shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man was pronounced dead following an early morning shooting in Petersburg. Officers were called to the 600 block of Grove Avenue due to reports of gunshots in the early morning hours on Saturday, Oct, 29. A man was found in the street suffering from multiple...
Feed More delivers 10 millionth meal

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Feed More delivered its 10 millionth meal on Thursday, a major milestone for the nonprofit. This monumental meal was delivered to Mary Smith. She is turning 104 in November and “Meals on Wheels” has helped her stay in her home. The program reaches about a...
VDOT completes improvement project for Patterson and Parham intersection

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Improvements for a western Henrico intersection have been completed after a year and a half of work. The Virginia Department of Transportation recently completed a $14 million project - adding turn lanes, sidewalks, and crosswalks at the intersection of Parham Road and Patterson Avenue. VDOT began...
Petersburg closing Lafayette Bridge until further notice

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Petersburg is closing the 120-year-old Lafayette Street Bridge between High and Hinton Streets, until further notice. The city says there are structural issues with the bridge that crosses the Brickhouse Run stream. The historic masonry arch-style bridge is failing due to age. Over time, the erosion of soil surrounding the bridge foundation, and the loss of stone and brick structural components have made it unsafe.
Virginia hospitals experiencing pediatric bed shortage

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A spike in respiratory illness has led to a shortage of children’s hospital beds across Virginia. While there has been a sizable increase in respiratory illnesses like the common cold, experts say Rhinovirus and RSV are driving up pediatric hospitalizations. The Children’s Hospital of Richmond...
Program aims to help businesses, homeowners improve water quality in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts has more than $4 million available in funds through its Virginia Conservation Assistance Program (VCAP) to help improve water quality in the commonwealth. This money is available to homeowners and businesses and can be used to install...
Triple shooting outside of convenience store leaves community shaken

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police are working to solve a triple shooting that happened Thursday night outside the Carolina Express convenience store near Meadowbridge Road. Two of the victims are still being treated for life-threatening injuries, while the third victim is expected to be okay. Bullet holes and glass were...
Get ready to get spooky: Richmond neighborhoods go all out for Halloween

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Get ready to be spooked on just about every corner of the museum district this Halloween weekend. Spine-chilling decorations in neighborhoods across Richmond may send trick-or-treaters scurrying. “Ultimately I think that it’s sort of my favorite holiday is Halloween because just the kids being aghast with everything...
Community leaders work to curb gun violence after Carolina Express convenience store shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Community leaders are looking at a new solution to curb the gun violence problem in the city. They say something needs to be done about some of the convenience stores in the neighborhoods where these shootings seem to keep happening. They’re saying that too many slot machines and too much alcohol is available which is likely contributing to people making bad decisions.
Police: 3 men injured in Richmond convenience store shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Richmond are investigating a shooting that injured three men. According to police, around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, there three adults were shot outside the Carolina Express on Carolina Avenue in the city’s north side. Officials also say the business had been shot at as well.
Forecast: Halloween forecast looking better for trick-or-treating!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Increasing clouds to close out the weekend, but the forecast for Halloween is trending better! It looks more like rain will hold off until after trick or treating ends. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s. Sunday: Increasing clouds, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in...
Henrico Schools upgrading to digital school floor plans

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Whether it’s a school fire or threat, first responders will now have the best information to help respond to these emergencies as quickly as possible in Henrico County Public Schools. During Thursday night’s meeting, the school board accepted 225 thousand dollars from the Virginia Department...
Chesterfield Police: Suspect robs Panera Bread at gunpoint

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Panera Bread at gunpoint early Thursday morning. Police say just before 5 a.m., the suspect approached an employee outside the Panera located at 7104 Midlothian Turnpike. The suspect pulled out a firearm and forced the employee...
Acting police chief Rick Edwards speaks on new position

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -In his first community event since his new role, acting Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards met with neighbors in Ann Hardy Plaza as part of RPD’s trunk or treat. Dozens of families could meet first responders and go home with bags of candy ahead of Halloween.
Bivalent COVID-19 boosters lagging, RHHD says

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The push is on across the state and here at home to get more people to sign up for a new COVID-19 booster. Richmond - Henrico Health Districts says only about 14% of the population currently has a bivalent booster. That holds true for the state...
Youngkin announces $60 million in tax credits to improve rental affordability

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced that the commonwealth of Virginia has contributed $60 million in Housing Opportunity Tax Credits to investors building affordable housing throughout Virginia. The HOTC seeks to improve affordable home options for Virginias by making the development and building process of rental housing...
VDH, VCU launch opioid cost calculator

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health has partnered with Virginia Commonwealth University to launch an opioid cost calculator. “It looks at various costs of the opioid epidemic such as loss of labor costs, crime education, child-family assistance costs, state and local government costs as well as health care costs,” Lauren Yerkes, injury and violence prevention senior epidemiologist at the Virginia Department of Health said.
Former Colonial Heights Police Chief decertified

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - A former Colonial Heights Police Chief can no longer work in law enforcement after being decertified. The Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services decertified Jeff Faries on Oct. 4 after he retired back in April. Faries’ retirement came after an investigation by Virginia State Police...
