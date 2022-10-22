Read full article on original website
Lima News
Roundup: Miller City, Ottawa-Glandorf advance in girls soccer
OTTOVILLE — Miller City and Ottawa-Glandorf earned Division III girls soccer semifinal victories Thursday. Ava Rosengarten had the only goal in Miller City’s 1-0 overtime victory against Columbus Grove. Bri Douglass had two goals, Marissa Brown had a goal and an assist, Karsyn Erford had a tally, Mackenzie...
Lima News
Area teams heading to the playoffs
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A number of area teams will be playing in the postseason after the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the first round pairings Sunday. No. 14 seed Lima Senior (3-7) makes its second consecutive trip to the postseason with a trip to face No. 3 seed Trenton Edgewood (9-1) in Division II Region 8,
Lima News
Reminisce: Tricks and treats of Lima’s past
A century ago, on Oct. 31, 1922, Lima’s downtown burst into life in a spontaneous celebration of Halloween. “Gorgeously bedecked legions of Hallowe’en cast Lima under the spell of carnival gaiety last night,” the Lima Republican-Gazette wrote Nov. 1, 1922. “With no other warning than the bald announcement that Hallowe’en had arrived, these legions buried the city’s everydayness under a riot of color and mirth.”
westbendnews.net
Van Wert Post Investigates a Serious Injury Crash
Grover Hill – The Van Wert Post is currently investigating a serious two vehicle injury crash that occurred at approximately 2:49 PM today in Paulding County near Grover Hill, Ohio. A black 2014 Ford Focus being operated by Lilianna A. Egia, of Defiance, Ohio, was traveling eastbound on County...
miamivalleytoday.com
Minster’s JBoutique opens new location in Piqua
PIQUA — Julie Fausey of Minster recently opened a new location for her boutique, JBoutique, in Piqua at 124 W. Water St. Fausey originally started her boutique in Minster seven years ago by herself. She did all the shopping to fill the store, ran the register and did all of the day-to-day jobs such as stocking, cleaning and organizing the store were up to her to complete as she ran the store herself.
Lima News
Thompson’s final round as a head coach
As Elida’s Carson Harmon made his final trek up the 18th green at the Division I state tournament, Bulldog head coach Denny Thompson must have experienced a large range of emotions. As a coach, there was pride and I’m sure a tad of empathy for Harmon who struggled on day two.
WANE-TV
OSHP: Paulding County semi crash leaves 1 with ‘serious burns’
PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to a two-vehicle crash in Paulding County that left one man with serious burns Tuesday afternoon. The OSHP said the crash happened at approximately 2:49 p.m. near Grover Hill, Ohio. According to the OSHP, Lilianna Egia was...
Ottawa Hills home catches fire twice early Tuesday
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — An Ottawa Hills home caught on fire twice early Tuesday. Toledo Fire & Rescue received a call for a house fire in the 33-00 block of West Bancroft Street near Secor Road. When crews arrived, fire was seen coming from the garage and upstairs bedroom...
Lima City Schools treasurer resigns
LIMA — The Lima City School Board met in a special session. The board approved the purchase of a nine-passenger van to be used by the athletic department, paid with COVID-II funds. Then the board accepted the resignation of its treasurer, Shelly Reiff, who has been the treasurer since...
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Josalyna L. Oliver, 39, Leipsic, was found in violation of community control standards. The violations including using methamphetamines, marijuana, failing to obtain substance abuse counseling and failing to comply with passpoint testing. Sentencing on the matter was set for 10:30 a.m. Dec 19. She was originally convicted of receiving stolen property.
Jury selection bogs down start of Wapak mayor’s trial
WAPAKONETA — Jury selection in the trial of Wapakoneta mayor Tom Stinebaugh was a painstakingly slow and untypically private process on Monday. Finding 12 jurors (and two alternates) who personally knew neither the two-term mayor nor any of the several witnesses summoned to testify during the trial did not come quickly nor easily. Courtrooms at both ends of the second floor of the Auglaize County courthouse were packed with potential jurors starting at 9 a.m. Monday. On the north end, in the common pleas court, some jurors were taken behind closed doors individually — due to the sensitive nature of the queries — for questioning by Judge Patricia Cosgrove as well as prosecutors and defense attorneys.
Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition
A solar power project in Allen and Auglaize counties has been killed by state officials due to opposition from local governments, even though the application for the project was filed before a new Ohio law was put in place giving county governments the ability to nix such projects. In an opinion and order issued last […] The post Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
thevillagereporter.com
State Patrol Investigating Crash In Defiance County Involving Two Bryan Residents
(PRESS RELEASE) Washington Township- The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle, serious injury crash. The crash occurred on October 21, 2022 at approximately 10:20am on State Route 15, near mile post 5, Washington Township, Defiance County, Ohio. Lorin Shonk, of Bryan, Ohio, was...
Defendants arraigned in Allen County Common Pleas Court
LIMA — The following individuals have entered not guilty pleas to charges returned against them by a recent session of the Allen County grand jury:. Adrian Houston, 34, of Lima, charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Travis Jarvis, 28, of Lima, charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound. Otis...
Lima News
Ohio Theatre to debut Haunted Halloween Party
LIMA — It has been a long time coming, but the Ohio Theatre will finally have its first big event under new ownership. For Michael Bouson, who runs the Avant Garage Theatre Company that bought the theatre, it will mean a lot to welcome everyone to the Haunted Halloween Party at 6 p.m. Saturday.
thevillagereporter.com
Weekend Shooting In Montpelier Leaves Two Injured
On October 23, 2022 at approximately 1:34 a.m., the Montpelier Police Department responded to 9-1-1 calls regarding shots fired at 205 W. Water St. in Montpelier. Upon initial investigation, two victims were found. A 48-year-old male from Montpelier was transported via Williams County EMS to the Montpelier ER with an apparent gunshot wound and was subsequently transported to another hospital.
sent-trib.com
Property transfers: 10-20-22
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 4120 Waltham Road, Lake Township, residential, from Joseph Czajka, to Gloria Miller, $125,000. 114 Main St., Risingsun, residential, from Jessi Spencer, to Stuart and Kimberly Cole, $129,000. 12418 and 0 Williams Road, Perrysburg, commercial, 3.64 acres,...
sent-trib.com
Cook’s Corner: Bake a casserole for breakfast
CUSTAR – Jessica Nagel is used to feeding a crowd. “I really only know how to cook enough to feed an army,” Nagel said. She cooks for 300-400 people for ag breakfasts where she teaches “and never bats an eyelash.” Nagel also handles the morning meal for fair board directors during the week of the Wood County Fair.
13abc.com
Findlay’s Culver’s inspires inclusivity through new hires with disabilities
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - This Culver’s is like any other on the outside, and when you’re going through the drive-thru, you may not notice what some consider what’s happening here to be truly inspiring. Among the inspiration is employee Kris Depuy,61, whose presence is the physical embodiment...
