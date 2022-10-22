ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Lima News

New Big Lots in St. Marys offering doorbuster deals

ST. MARYS — Discount retailer Big Lots is opening a new store in St. Marys on Saturday. The store, located at 1170 Indiana Ave., will offer doorbuster deals to the first 100 customers each day of opening weekend. Regular store hours will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Area teams heading to the playoffs

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A number of area teams will be playing in the postseason after the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the first round pairings Sunday. No. 14 seed Lima Senior (3-7) makes its second consecutive trip to the postseason with a trip to face No. 3 seed Trenton Edgewood (9-1) in Division II Region 8,
