ST. MARYS — Discount retailer Big Lots is opening a new store in St. Marys on Saturday. The store, located at 1170 Indiana Ave., will offer doorbuster deals to the first 100 customers each day of opening weekend. Regular store hours will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

SAINT MARYS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO