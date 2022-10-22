Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
Man shot on Chesapeake Blvd. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man walked into Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk on Tuesday night after being shot in the abdomen. Officers responded to the hospital around 8:50 p.m. and said the man’s gunshot wounds were not considered life-threatening. Police have determined the shooting happened in the...
Chesapeake pursuit ends in crash, suspects at large
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A police pursuit Tuesday afternoon ended in a crash and suspects who are still at large. Chesapeake Police said officers were on Battlefield Boulevard near Debaun Loop when they found a stolen vehicle and began a pursuit at 1:24 p.m. The suspects drove toward Military...
Woman walks into Suffolk hospital with gunshot wound
According to police, the call for the incident came in around 3:30 a.m.The woman sustained non life-threatening injuries.
Man arrested for deadly Norfolk shooting that happened back in July
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police officers just arrested a man accused of a deadly shooting back in July. Tuesday morning, the department said Kenneth Yates, 43, is facing charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm. The case goes back to July 9, just before midnight, when someone...
Store manager: hospital escapee was asking people for money before being caught
A psychiatric patient who had been on the run and considered armed and dangerous has now been caught. State Police said 32-year-old Michael Malone escaped Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg.
Smithfield murder suspect sentenced
22-year-old Rojawn Warren was sentenced to serve 45 years on several charges related to a 2019 homicide in Smithfield. https://bit.ly/33VlQiU. 22-year-old Rojawn Warren was sentenced to serve 45 years on several charges related to a 2019 homicide in Smithfield. https://bit.ly/33VlQiU. Friday Night Flights Week 9 Top Ten Plays of the...
Suspect who led police on pursuit takes stand against other suspect in murder trial of Chesapeake delivery driver
Prosecutors of the commonwealth rested their case on day two of the trial for one of the suspects charged in the fatal shooting of a Chesapeake delivery driver.
Norfolk Police looking for missing woman
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 28-year-old woman is missing and was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 7800 block of Woodall Road, according to Norfolk Police. Anna J. Midas is about 5-feet-8-inches tall and 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Norfolk Police said she was last seen wearing a pink […]
Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Ex-wife of Eastern State Hospital escapee speaks …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. All Elite Wrestling returns to Ted Constant Center …. Early Childhood Center coming to Newport News.
A deadly confrontation: Day 1 ends in second trial for Norfolk officer accused of killing man while off-duty
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — For the second time in three months, Norfolk police officer Edmund Hoyt again stands trial, charged with voluntary manslaughter in the death of Kelvin White, whom he shot and killed while off-duty in 2020. This August, a group of jurors in Hoyt's first trial could not...
Teenager seriously hurt after shooting on Manor Road in Newport News
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Teen shot in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teenager was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries after being shot in Newport News Sunday just before 1 p.m.. the Newport News Police Department said. Somebody called the department saying they had heard gunshots, and after canvassing the 400 block of Manor...
Portsmouth man arrested, accused of hiring to kill witnesses involved in his case
A man in Portsmouth is facing multiple charges after police say he tried to orchestrate witnesses in pending cases he's involved in.
Murder suspect arrested months after Ocean View homicide
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who Norfolk police believe shot and killed another man back in July at a gas station in Ocean View has been arrested. Police announced Tuesday morning that Kenneth L. Yates, 43, was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm. He’s currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail with no bond.
Customs officers in Norfolk seize $130K in counterfeit goods
Customs officers in Norfolk seize $130K in counterfeit …. Truth Tracker: Kiggans refuses to explain Senate …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Norfolk Police ask for helping finding missing woman, …. Details: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk-police-looking-for-missing-woman/. Eastern State Hospital escapee taken into custody. The man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital in...
Ex-wife of Eastern State Hospital escapee speaks out: 'If I get murdered, it's going to be because of him'
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Ex-wife of Eastern State Hospital escapee speaks …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Portsmouth man arrested, accused of hiring to kill …. A man in Portsmouth is facing multiple charges after police say he tried to orchestrate the murder of witnesses involved in...
Suffolk man wanted after Hampton stabbing
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man is wanted after police say a Hampton man was seriously hurt in a stabbing Sunday night. Police say it happened on Hollywood Avenue, right off Kecoughtan Road in Hampton, just after 6 p.m. The 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for...
I-64 crash in Newport News closes all eastbound lanes
According to dispatch the call for the class came in around 3:16 a.m. on 1-64 eastbound at the J. Clyde Morris Boulevard exit. I-64 crash in Newport News closes all eastbound lanes. According to dispatch the call for the class came in around 3:16 a.m. on 1-64 eastbound at the...
Police seeking suspect involved in Dollar General robbery in Newport News
Police are now investigating after a vehicle involved in a crash was found to be connected to a robbery in the Peninsula.
