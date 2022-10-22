Brady Tkachuk scores twice as Senators pounce on Coyotes

Brady Tkachuk scored two goals for the Ottawa Senators in a 6-2 win against the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Saturday afternoon.

Shane Pinto and Tyler Motte each had a goal and an assist, and Anton Forsberg made 20 saves for Ottawa, which has won three in a row.

Dylan Guenther scored his first NHL goal, Clayton Keller also scored and Karel Vejmelka made 26 saves for Arizona, which has lost four of the first five in its season-opening, six-game road trip.

Pinto scored his fourth goal of the season to give the Senators a 1-0 lead at 4:40 of the first period. Artem Zub intercepted a pass in the Arizona zone and centered it to Motte. The puck was poked off his stick, but Pinto was trailing the play and shot it past Vejmelka.

Josh Norris made it 2-0 at 6:17 of the first when he deflected a point shot from Jake Sanderson.

Guenther, the ninth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, cut it to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 1:40 of the second period.

The Senators went back on a power play 27 seconds later, however, and Tkachuk was credited with a goal after a pass went off his skate and into the net to make it 3-1 at 3:25.

The Coyotes scored 22 seconds later when Keller flipped the puck to the front of the net where it went off the shin pad of Ottawa defenseman Travis Hamonic and into the net to make it 3-2.

Ottawa re-established a multi-goal lead when Mark Kastelic scored unassisted at 6:15 of the third period to make it 4-2.

The Senators tallied again just 47 seconds later. Vejmelka thought he had control of a shot from Drake Batherson, but the puck fell to his side and Motte skated in and poked it into the net to make it 5-2 at 7:02.

Tkachuk later scored on a breakaway for a 6-2 lead at 12:08.

Sanderson, Tim Stutzle and Batherson had two assists each for the Senators.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: