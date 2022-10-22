Read full article on original website
Lima says no to smoke-free parks: Council seeks resolution on signage
LIMA — City Council’s third reading on a total ban on smoking in parks was defeated. At Monday evening’s meeting, members of the Council decided to move the policy regarding smoking signage to be discussed again at the next Public Works Committee meeting. In September, the City...
Lima City Schools treasurer resigns
LIMA — The Lima City School Board met in a special session. The board approved the purchase of a nine-passenger van to be used by the athletic department, paid with COVID-II funds. Then the board accepted the resignation of its treasurer, Shelly Reiff, who has been the treasurer since...
Putnam Habitat to open applications for Continental build
OTTAWA — Putnam County Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for its new homeownership program in Continental starting Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Thursday, Dec. 1. Applications should include the first two pages of the applicant’s two most recent federal tax returns, which must be signed; eight weeks of pay stubs for each applicant; and documentation of other household income including Social Security, disability, food stamps and child support.
Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition
A solar power project in Allen and Auglaize counties has been killed by state officials due to opposition from local governments, even though the application for the project was filed before a new Ohio law was put in place giving county governments the ability to nix such projects. In an opinion and order issued last […] The post Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Letter: Local Democrats must do a better job
The Democratic Party in Lima is pathetic, I’ve been back in Lima for 25 years. At no time has the Democratic Party contacted me or attempted to “get out the vote.” The only thing I receive from them is a flyer announcing a dinner with a donation; they don’t even return phone calls when I’ve left messages.
Transport provider convicted of Medicaid fraud
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A federal jury on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, convicted the founder and owner of Blue Line Express Taxi & Medical Transport Monday on three counts of healthcare fraud. Abdul Haji Faqi, 46, of Toledo, was found guilty of participating in a scheme that submitted and received...
Paranormal activity in Northwest Ohio
As Halloween approaches, students have geared up to visit the famous and paranormally active sites in Ohio. However, Bowling Green State University students seeking a good scare don’t have to travel far. Although the state is known for its cornfields and typical Midwest qualities, some residents aren’t aware of...
Lima utilities department installing automated payment kiosk
LIMA — The City of Lima Utilities Department has announced that its drive-thru service at its customer service building, located at 424 N. Central Ave., will be closed today. The closure will allow for the installation of an automated kiosk, which will replace the old drive-thru service. During the...
Reminisce: Tricks and treats of Lima’s past
A century ago, on Oct. 31, 1922, Lima’s downtown burst into life in a spontaneous celebration of Halloween. “Gorgeously bedecked legions of Hallowe’en cast Lima under the spell of carnival gaiety last night,” the Lima Republican-Gazette wrote Nov. 1, 1922. “With no other warning than the bald announcement that Hallowe’en had arrived, these legions buried the city’s everydayness under a riot of color and mirth.”
Van Wert Post Investigates a Serious Injury Crash
Grover Hill – The Van Wert Post is currently investigating a serious two vehicle injury crash that occurred at approximately 2:49 PM today in Paulding County near Grover Hill, Ohio. A black 2014 Ford Focus being operated by Lilianna A. Egia, of Defiance, Ohio, was traveling eastbound on County...
Jury selection bogs down start of Wapak mayor’s trial
WAPAKONETA — Jury selection in the trial of Wapakoneta mayor Tom Stinebaugh was a painstakingly slow and untypically private process on Monday. Finding 12 jurors (and two alternates) who personally knew neither the two-term mayor nor any of the several witnesses summoned to testify during the trial did not come quickly nor easily. Courtrooms at both ends of the second floor of the Auglaize County courthouse were packed with potential jurors starting at 9 a.m. Monday. On the north end, in the common pleas court, some jurors were taken behind closed doors individually — due to the sensitive nature of the queries — for questioning by Judge Patricia Cosgrove as well as prosecutors and defense attorneys.
Ohio EMS chief dies on duty
WAYNESFIELD, Ohio — Wayne Township Paramedic/EMS Chief Mark Miller died Saturday in the line of duty, according to Waynesfield Police Department Chief Nathan W. Motter. Miller was a Navy veteran, too, according to the chief. Wayne Township Fire & Rescue announced the news on Facebook. The post read, in...
OSHP: Paulding County semi crash leaves 1 with ‘serious burns’
PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to a two-vehicle crash in Paulding County that left one man with serious burns Tuesday afternoon. The OSHP said the crash happened at approximately 2:49 p.m. near Grover Hill, Ohio. According to the OSHP, Lilianna Egia was...
Ohio Theatre to debut Haunted Halloween Party
LIMA — It has been a long time coming, but the Ohio Theatre will finally have its first big event under new ownership. For Michael Bouson, who runs the Avant Garage Theatre Company that bought the theatre, it will mean a lot to welcome everyone to the Haunted Halloween Party at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Teen injured in Mercer County ATV incident
OSGOOD — A teen was injured Saturday evening when he was ejected from the all-terrain vehicle he was driving went into a cornfield in Mercer County. Jacob M. Dahlinghaus, 17, of Tipp City, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment, according to a report from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.
5th man charged in downtown BG riot is sentenced
A fifth man involved in a downtown riot last year has been sentenced. Isiah Harrison, 22, Bowling Green, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. Defense attorney Esteban Callejas said Harrison had an emotional reaction after being called a derogatory name that led to...
Raccoons, skunks feast on beetle explosion
This past week, the Ohio State University Extension office of Wood County received several calls and emails about yards being destroyed overnight. One caller said it looked like a golf course with holes in the ground with grass flipped up. Other areas looked like when you slice the golf ball and respond by pounding the ground with your golf club leaving holes in the ground. I can relate to that.
State Patrol Investigating Crash In Defiance County Involving Two Bryan Residents
(PRESS RELEASE) Washington Township- The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle, serious injury crash. The crash occurred on October 21, 2022 at approximately 10:20am on State Route 15, near mile post 5, Washington Township, Defiance County, Ohio. Lorin Shonk, of Bryan, Ohio, was...
Ohio Highway Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash in Nearby Williams County
Williams County, OH – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle, serious injury crash in nearby Williams County. The crash occurred late Saturday night on US 6, near milepost 9. A vehicle was rear-ended traveling eastbound…and then those two vehicles struck a westbound vehicle.
Lima man gets jail, community control for fatal crash
LIMA — A Lima man who left the scene after hitting and killing a pedestrian in October 2021 will spend 30 days in jail and four years serving community control. John Rondot, 42, hit 18-year-old Ethan Dakota Howard, who was riding a mountain bicycle that did not have a rear light or reflector, on Oct. 16, 2021, according to a police report.
