FOX 43

UPDATE: Route 11 reopened after multi-vehicle crash

MARYSVILLE, Pa. — Update, 8:36 a.m.: The crash was cleared around 8:20 a.m. Previously: A multi-vehicle crash shut down all lanes of Route 11 in Marysville on Wednesday morning. It is unknown at this time how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was hurt. This is a developing...
MARYSVILLE, PA
local21news.com

Road closed for crash in York Co., police investigating

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Newberry Township Police are investigating a vehicle crash on Cassel Road, and Cly Road. While police are investigating the crash, the road will be closed in both directions for "an extended period of time," police say. There was no report of how many were involved,...
CBS Philly

Crash kills National Guard service member, injures three other military members

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (CBS) – A Pennsylvania National Guard service member is dead and three others are hurt after a crash. The crash which involved two military vehicles happened Saturday at Fort Indiantown Gap, north of Harrisburg.The U.S. Army hasn't said how the accident happened and says further details won't be available until their investigation is over.
GAP, PA
FOX 43

Lancaster County house fire leaves two displaced

LANCASTER, Pa. — A fire in Upper Leacock Township, Lancaster County has left two displaced. Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshalls are currently investigating the scene. Additionally, the Red Cross is providing assistance. First responders were sent to the first block of Blaine Avenue at 2:48 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct....
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Motorist never stopped car after killing pedestrian in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and finding the driver of a 2008-2012 red Jeep Liberty who hit and killed a man today. Officials were called to the scene on Oct. 24 at around 8:16 a.m. after receiving a call from a motorist who passed by the accident.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Police ID Pedestrian Killed In Berks Hit-Run

The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Berks County Sunday night has been identified, authorities announced. James Falasca-Carter Jr., 33, of Boyertown, was walking along Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 when a southbound car struck him, state police said in a press release.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Body Found In Apparent Hit-Run In Berks County: Police

State police are asking for the public's help, after a body was found on a Berks County road in an apparent hit-and-run on Monday, Oct. 24. Authorities were called to Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township around 8 a.m. after a driver reported spotting a body on the street's shoulder, officials said in a press release.
FOX 43

Airplane crashes at York Airport

YORK, Pa. — Emergency crews were called to the scene of an airplane crash at York Airport on Saturday afternoon. According to officials, the plane crash occurred just after 12:50 p.m., on Oct. 22. York County 911 Dispatch says that no one was transported from the scene and the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

State police issue Amber Alert for 6-year-old Downingtown girl, arrest warrant issued for mother

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania State Police has issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert for the Downingtown Police Department in Chester County. Downingtown Police are searching for Zoe Moss, who is described as a white female, 3'8", and about 50 pounds, according to state police. She has light brown hair and blue eyes, and is 6-years-old, as well.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Person found dead on rural Berks road in apparent hit-and-run

EARL TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a fatal incident in Berks County and say they are searching for the driver of a Jeep Liberty. Police and the coroner were called shortly after 8 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township, authorities said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pedestrian hit by car in York County

HANOVER, Pa. — A pedestrian was hit by a car Saturday night in York County. Hanover police said an 18-year-man was hit shortly before 9:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street. The victim was wearing dark clothing and not using a marked crosswalk, according to police. He...
YORK COUNTY, PA
