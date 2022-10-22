Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nate's Sandwich Shoppe: New-ish to Gallery Row and the Lancaster Food SceneMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Halloween in Lancaster: Scavenger Hunt in a Rural Pennsylvania Dutch VillageMelissa FrostIntercourse, PA
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
A Delicious Weekend in Lancaster County, PAMarilyn JohnsonLancaster, PA
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
Related
Police investigating crash involving pedestrian; York Haven Road closed
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York Haven Road is closed while Newberry Township Police investigate a crash involving a pedestrian. The road is closed in the 500 block in both directions between Cassel Road and Cly Road. According to York County 911 Dispatch, emergency personnel responded to the scene just...
UPDATE: Route 11 reopened after multi-vehicle crash
MARYSVILLE, Pa. — Update, 8:36 a.m.: The crash was cleared around 8:20 a.m. Previously: A multi-vehicle crash shut down all lanes of Route 11 in Marysville on Wednesday morning. It is unknown at this time how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was hurt. This is a developing...
local21news.com
Road closed for crash in York Co., police investigating
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Newberry Township Police are investigating a vehicle crash on Cassel Road, and Cly Road. While police are investigating the crash, the road will be closed in both directions for "an extended period of time," police say. There was no report of how many were involved,...
Driver Killed In Route 1 Crash Was Pulled From Vehicle By Good Samaritan: Report
A driver died and a passenger was injured in a one-car crash on Route 1 in Bucks County, LevittownNow reports. The vehicle traveled on the southbound median before crashing into the West Interchange bridge support near West Gilliam Avenue on the Langhorne and Middletown Township border around 6:30 p.m Sunday, Oct. 23, the outlet says citing a local fire official.
‘Everybody loved her’: Friends remember Pennsylvania National Guard member killed in accident
FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. — Twenty-year-old Mackenzie Shay, a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard, was killed over the weekend in a military training accident at Fort Indiantown Gap. Mackenzie was from New Castle, graduated from Mohawk High School, and was a Junior at Slippery Rock University majoring in...
Crash kills National Guard service member, injures three other military members
FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (CBS) – A Pennsylvania National Guard service member is dead and three others are hurt after a crash. The crash which involved two military vehicles happened Saturday at Fort Indiantown Gap, north of Harrisburg.The U.S. Army hasn't said how the accident happened and says further details won't be available until their investigation is over.
Pa. National Guard releases identity of soldier killed in training accident Saturday
FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania National Guard on Monday released the identity of the soldier killed in a training accident at Fort Indiantown Gap on Saturday. Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay, 20, of New Castle, Lawrence County, was killed in a crash involving two military vehicles, according to the PA National Guard's Public Affairs Office.
Lancaster County house fire leaves two displaced
LANCASTER, Pa. — A fire in Upper Leacock Township, Lancaster County has left two displaced. Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshalls are currently investigating the scene. Additionally, the Red Cross is providing assistance. First responders were sent to the first block of Blaine Avenue at 2:48 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct....
local21news.com
Motorist never stopped car after killing pedestrian in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and finding the driver of a 2008-2012 red Jeep Liberty who hit and killed a man today. Officials were called to the scene on Oct. 24 at around 8:16 a.m. after receiving a call from a motorist who passed by the accident.
local21news.com
18-year-old pedestrian flown to hospital after severe accident, York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating an incident where an 18-year-old was hot by a car on the 1000 block of Carlisle St. on Oct. 22, according to Hanover Borough Police. Police say that the accident occurred around 9:11 p.m. last night when the teen attempted to...
Hummelstown-area interchange to be named for fallen Derry Township Police officer Michael Henry Jr.
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — An interchange on the border of Hummelstown Borough and Derry Township in Dauphin County will be named for Michael L. Henry Jr., a Derry Township Police Department officer who died of injuries suffered during training in 2019, Rep. Tom Mehaffie said Wednesday in a press release.
Police ID Pedestrian Killed In Berks Hit-Run
The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Berks County Sunday night has been identified, authorities announced. James Falasca-Carter Jr., 33, of Boyertown, was walking along Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 when a southbound car struck him, state police said in a press release.
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspected driver, vehicle located in Berks pedestrian hit-and-run
EARL TWP., Pa. - State police say they have tracked down the driver who fatally hit a man along a Berks County road and kept going. Investigators located the vehicle and driver Monday night, less than 24 hours after the accident in Earl Township, police said. The driver, whose name...
Pennsylvania National Guard soldier from New Castle killed in training accident
FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania National Guard soldier from New Castle was killed in a training accident involving two military vehicles at Fort Indiantown Gap. According to the Pennsylvania National Guard, 20-year-old Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay was killed in the accident on Oct. 22. The Pennsylvania National...
Body Found In Apparent Hit-Run In Berks County: Police
State police are asking for the public's help, after a body was found on a Berks County road in an apparent hit-and-run on Monday, Oct. 24. Authorities were called to Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township around 8 a.m. after a driver reported spotting a body on the street's shoulder, officials said in a press release.
Airplane crashes at York Airport
YORK, Pa. — Emergency crews were called to the scene of an airplane crash at York Airport on Saturday afternoon. According to officials, the plane crash occurred just after 12:50 p.m., on Oct. 22. York County 911 Dispatch says that no one was transported from the scene and the...
State police issue Amber Alert for 6-year-old Downingtown girl, arrest warrant issued for mother
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania State Police has issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert for the Downingtown Police Department in Chester County. Downingtown Police are searching for Zoe Moss, who is described as a white female, 3'8", and about 50 pounds, according to state police. She has light brown hair and blue eyes, and is 6-years-old, as well.
WFMZ-TV Online
Person found dead on rural Berks road in apparent hit-and-run
EARL TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a fatal incident in Berks County and say they are searching for the driver of a Jeep Liberty. Police and the coroner were called shortly after 8 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township, authorities said.
Pennsylvania State Police issue Amber Alert for 6-year-old girl
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old girl. According to police, Zoe Moss was last seen with 37-year-old Vanessa Gutshall in the Downington area of Chester County at 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday. Gutshall was operating a gray 2016 Volkswagen Jetta with...
WGAL
Pedestrian hit by car in York County
HANOVER, Pa. — A pedestrian was hit by a car Saturday night in York County. Hanover police said an 18-year-man was hit shortly before 9:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street. The victim was wearing dark clothing and not using a marked crosswalk, according to police. He...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0