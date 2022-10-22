Read full article on original website
Slate
Culture Gabfest “Two Severed Thumbs Up” Edition
This week, the panel begins by discussing the new Martin McDonagh dramedy, The Banshees of Inisherin. Then, a chat about composer Michael Giacchino’s foray into directing with Werewolf by Night on Disney+. Finally, they reflect on the generational divide over emoji use. In Slate Plus, the panel talks about...
Slate
Breaking Up Is Hard to Do
Danny Lavery welcomes Margo Donohue, author of Filmed in Brooklyn, and co-host of the podcasts Book Vs. Movie, Dorking Out, and What a Creep. Lavery and Donohue tackle two letters. First, someone who can no longer support her sister through her years long, turbulent breakup from her ex. Another letter writer has a feeling that their boyfriend might be trans, and is wondering how to bring it up. Plus, Donohue takes us on a deep dive through her new book, Filmed In Brooklyn, which is the result of over two years of writing, researching, and photographing over 250 films that take place and/or shot in Brooklyn.
