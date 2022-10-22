ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Red Bull co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78

By Philip Duncan
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=311PVV_0ijCtO8v00

Red Bull co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz has died at the age of 78.

The Austrian billionaire, integral in Red Bull’s involvement in Formula One, had been battling a long-term illness.

His death was announced to Red Bull staff ahead of qualifying for Sunday’s United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of Americas in Austin.

Mateschitz founded the energy drinks company in 1984. He bought the Jaguar F1 team 20 years later and renamed it Red Bull Racing the following season.

In 2010, Sebastian Vettel landed Red Bull’s first F1 title before winning four in succession.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen secured his second championship in a row at the Japanese Grand Prix earlier this month and the team is set to wrap up this season’s constructors’ championship this weekend.

“It is with great sadness that we learned of Dietrich’s death,” said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

“He was an incredible man and he loved Formula One.

“We owe him a great deal as a team, and what he would want more than anything is to see his two cars go out in qualifying today. My thoughts are with his family.”

Formula One boss Stefano Domenicali said: “I am deeply saddened by the news that Dietrich Mateschitz, a hugely respected and much-loved member of the Formula One family has passed away.

“He was an incredible visionary entrepreneur and a man who helped to transform our sport and created the Red Bull brand that is known all around the world.

“I will miss him greatly, as will the whole community in Formula 1, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and the Red Bull and AlphaTauri teams at this very sad time.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Stefan Ortega reflects on ‘perfect’ Man City debut

Stefan Ortega described his Manchester City debut as “perfect” after keeping a clean sheet in the goalless Champions League draw away to Borussia Dortmund which sealed top spot in Group G.The 29-year-old goalkeeper stepped in to give regular stopper Ederson a rest, making his first appearance since joining from Arminia Bielefeld on a free transfer this summer.“First Champions League game and my first official game for Manchester City,” Ortega said. “In Germany, my hometown and on this great stage with a clean sheet, so quite a perfect day for me.“It was a nice stage for me and I am happy...
The Independent

Ford Fiesta: Britain’s most popular car to be axed after four decades

Ford has announced it is to end production of the Fiesta – Britain’s most popular car – will be stopped after more than four decades. The car giant confirmed reports the model is being axed next year as it “accelerates” plans to sell only electric vehicles (EVs).It means the Fiesta name will follow the Escort, Cortina, Sierra and Mondeo into the history books – with the Focus soon to follow.Since its first production in 1976, almost five million Fiestas have been sold and it was ranked as the bestseller on UK roads for 12 years in a row between 2009...
The Independent

The Independent

895K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy