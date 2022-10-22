EXCLUSIVE: Comedian, actor, producer and podcaster Andrew Schulz (Infamous) has signed with CAA. One of the biggest and most influential names in comedy today, the business-savvy Schulz has been credited with helping to spur democratization in comedy. He’s among those who have proven that comics looking to retain ownership of their material by self-releasing via platforms like YouTube can achieve equal or greater success, both financially and in terms of the building of an audience, in comparison to those who strike deals with streamers or networks. Schulz recently sold more than 150,000 tickets as part of his 10 month, sold-out Infamous Tour,...

