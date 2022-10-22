Read full article on original website
Related
Most Surprising TV Show Cameos Ever: Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and More
While many TV shows have made household names out of their star players, occasionally showrunners have been able to corral some of Hollywood’s biggest names to drop in for a surprising cameo during a complete episode or a single scene. Perhaps one of the most polarizing cameos belonged to Ed Sheeran on HBO’s Game of Thrones in […]
Men's Health
See The Voice Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton 'Stabs Her in the Back'
In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer...
Comedian Andrew Schulz Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Comedian, actor, producer and podcaster Andrew Schulz (Infamous) has signed with CAA. One of the biggest and most influential names in comedy today, the business-savvy Schulz has been credited with helping to spur democratization in comedy. He’s among those who have proven that comics looking to retain ownership of their material by self-releasing via platforms like YouTube can achieve equal or greater success, both financially and in terms of the building of an audience, in comparison to those who strike deals with streamers or networks. Schulz recently sold more than 150,000 tickets as part of his 10 month, sold-out Infamous Tour,...
The Upshaws Family Comedy Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix
More family-friendly comedy from The Upshaws is coming your way. The half-hour sitcom has been renewed for Season 3 at Netflix, our sister site Variety reports. New episodes will arrive sometime in early 2023. Created by Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes (who also serve as showrunners), the series centers on Bennie Upshaw (played by Mike Epps), a well-meaning mechanic in Indianapolis just trying the best he can to take care of his family. His semi-unconventional family unit includes wife Regina (Kim Fields), firstborn son Bernard (Jermelle Simon), younger daughters Aaliyah and Maya (Khali Spraggins and Journey Christine), and teenage son Kelvin (Diamond...
Fox Comedy Series ‘Animal Control’ Casts Vella Lovell in Lead Role Opposite Joel McHale
Vella Lovell will star opposite Joel McHale in the upcoming Fox comedy series “Animal Control.” The single-camera series was originally ordered at Fox in June, with McHale joining the show in mid-October. The show is described as “a workplace comedy following a group of Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not.” Lovell will star as Emily. Per her official character description, she is “the sweet-natured and endearingly awkward boss of the Animal Control precinct. She may be in over her head at the job, but she’s beloved by her team.”...
Comments / 0