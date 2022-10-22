SE Louisiana scores 18 in 4th to beat Jacksonville State
Cephus Johnson III passed for 76 yards and two touchdowns, Carlos Washington Jr. rushed for 74 yards and a score and Southeastern Louisiana scored 18 points in the fourth quarter to beat Jacksonville State 31-14 on Saturday.
Johnson found Ivan Drobocky wide open in the end zone for a 5-yard score and the 2-point conversion put the Lions ahead 21-14 to start the fourth. Washington's 2-yard touchdown run with 15 seconds left capped a seven-play drive that took nearly three minutes off the clock.
Johnson also carried it 11 times for 91 yards for SE Louisiana (4-3).
Zion Webb was just 10 of 22 for 126 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for Jacksonville State (6-2). Anwar Lewis carried it 14 times for 125 yards and a touchdown.
Brandon Barbee picked off Webb at the Lion 37-yard line with 2:52 left in the fourth to seal it.
