NewsChannel 36
Arnot to Host Hiring Event November 2 & 3
ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- People looking for jobs in the healthcare field can take advantage of a two-day hiring event by Arnot Health next month. The health system will hold a hiring event on Wednesday, November 2nd, and Thursday, November 3rd from 1PM to 7PM at Arnot Ogden Medical Center. Applicants will be able to talk to staff and leaders for both clinical and non-clinical positions.
whcuradio.com
Road in Ithaca will close for remainder of week
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A road in Ithaca is set to close. University Avenue near the West Avenue intersection on Cornell University’s campus is closing. The City of Ithaca will begin drain work there tomorrow. Officials recommend seeking alternate routes. The work is expected to wrap up at the end of the day Friday.
WETM
Salvation Army Food Pantry hands out meals for the hungry
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Seeing hungry faces throughout Elmira is sometimes not easy, but the Salvation Army Food Pantry will tell you it’s a real problem that does not go unnoticed. Earlier today, the Salvation Army Food Pantry in Elmira served food to people who needed it the...
wskg.org
After months of debate, Binghamton may soon close its most diverse elementary school
Binghamton City School District (BCSD) is poised to decide the fate of its most diverse elementary school, Theodore Roosevelt Elementary. The district has proposed shuttering the aging school in order to cut costs and address a decline in projected enrollment across the district. It’s part of BCSD’s feasibility study, an...
Over 1,000 people at trunk or treat
Broome County's 4th annual trunk or treat gathering took place today, Sunday, October 23rd at Otsiningo Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Electronic recycling event Saturday
SYRACUSE FAIRGROUNDS (WSYR-TV) — Due to new recycling regulations, Sunnking is holding possibly their last large-scale e-recycling event at the Syracuse Fairgrounds. On October 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. residents can bring their electronics to recycle by entering Gate 6 at the New York State Fairgrounds. There are limited drop-off time slots, and […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Donates Over $30,000 to Rudin Family After Fire Destroys Farm
In the five days following a devastating fire that burned most of the Rudin Family Farm to the ground, the greater Owego community has come together to raise upwards of $30,000 through donations, and a fundraiser this past Saturday. After arriving to the scene of the fire last Wednesday, Kathy...
localsyr.com
MOST President still feels downtown Syracuse is a safe place
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the past six years, Lauren Kochian has been the president of The Museum of Science and Technology. Even with the recent news of the Starbucks in Armory Square, right across the street from The MOST, closing due to safety and security concerns, Kochian still believes it is a safe place.
It’s Back! Wegmans Halloween Parade Returns to Johnson City Store
After a two-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the popular "Halloween parade" is coming back to the Johnson City Wegmans store. David Orlovsky, the store manager, said "we're excited" that what quickly turned into a tradition at the Broome County Wegmans is returning. He said the store's first Halloween parade was held in 2010.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins Co. leader calls TIDES a step toward solving Ithaca’s homeless problem
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca area leaders are working on TIDES, The Ithaca Designated Encampment Site. It would see the development of a partnership between the city and “the Jungle.”. Tompkins County Legislator Rich John is a supporter. John says TIDES is one part of a larger, multi-pronged...
NewsChannel 36
Missing Child Alert canceled by police
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Erie County Sheriffs Office is looking for Haileigh Roberts, a 13-year-old who went missing out of Holland, N.Y. at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police believe Roberts may have traveled with an unknown man to Corning. Roberts is believed to be in danger and may be in...
‘A Blessing!’ Woman Marvels at Majestic Deer Seen Only in Upstate NY!
There's a growing herd of very rare, white deer in Upstate New York, and a woman took to social media recently to show off her blessed encounter!. These deer defy all laws of nature, and considering that these majestic-looking creatures could be an easy meal for hungry predators, it's hard to believe that they're not only surviving but thriving!
NewsChannel 36
Check out The Diner in Horseheads for your next breakfast
(WENY)-- Are you looking for the perfect breakfast spot on your way to work in the morning? The Diner in Horseheads is open from 6 AM to 2 PM seven days a week for dine in and take out. The Diner in Horseheads is a great spot for locals looking...
14850.com
Dinner and a show at Sumo Japanese Hibachi and Sushi in Ithaca’s northeast
This week we’re enjoying dinner and a show at Sumo Japanese Hibachi and Sushi, which opened ten years ago this summer in Ithaca’s northeast. The spacious restaurant at the Cayuga Shopping Center offers bar area, dining room seating, sushi bar, private and open hibachi rooms, and a private dining room available for groups and meetings.
In Lansing, a project doesn’t look so Dandy
LANSING, N.Y.—Plans for a Dandy Mini-Mart at a prominent corner in the town of Lansing has resulted in a not-so-dandy response from worried neighbors. As first reported when news of the proposal broke back in January 2021, the Dandy Mini-Mart chain operates several dozen stores across the Twin Tiers, and wishes to add one more in Lansing, at the southwest corner of the intersection of East Shore Drive and NY 34B/Ridge Road, across the road from the Rogues’ Harbor Inn. At the time it was first submitted to the town of Lansing, the project called for an 8,400 square-foot with two gasoline fuel islands and one diesel fuel island.
CNY Restaurant Closes One Year After Getting $500,000 COVID Relief
A year after receiving almost half a million dollars in COVID relief, a restaurant in Central New York is closing its doors. Stone’s Steakhouse opened in 2015 in the ShoppingTown mall. It closed and reopened on Erie Boulevard in 2017. On Thursday, October 27 Stone's Steakhouse will close for good. April Stone made the sad announcement on the restaurant's website.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Lemonade Makers Give Back to the Community in a Unique Way
At Floral Park in Johnson City, you can find free to take hand knitted hats, scarfs, and gloves along the fence. Organized by the Lemonade Makers of It's Raining Lemonade, this yarn bombing event started at 10 a.m. today and will continue until all the items are taken. The items...
localsyr.com
Holiday Shoppes coming back to NYS fairgrounds
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For their 27th year, The Junior League of Syracuse will be bringing back their annual tradition. For a single weekend in November, the JLS will host the Holiday Shoppes. November 11 to November 13 at the New York State Fairgrounds, in the Horiculture Building, you...
NewsChannel 36
Last Chance for Pumpkin Picking at Smithome Farms
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Halloween is right around the corner and Smithome Farms is giving people one last chance to find the perfect pumpkin. Smithome Farms is one of the only pumpkin patches in the Southern Tier where you can pick out your own pumpkin. Tyler Smith, co-owner of Smithome Farms, said his family has been running the pumpkin patch for nearly 20 years. He added, their patch is special to the Southern Tier because they put a big emphasis on family.
whcuradio.com
Pair of incidents in Newfield leads to charges for Groton woman
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Groton woman is facing charges after a series of incidents. State Troopers were dispatched to the Town of Newfield on October 9th for a reported dispute on Ward Boulevard. Officials say 25-year-old Cypress Jana Hill kicked in a door and threatened a victim with a knife, violating an order of protection in the process. The next day, Troopers were again dispatched to Newfield for reports that Hill threatened the same person with a knife near the intersection of Millard Hill and Elmira Road. On October 14th, investigators with the New York State Police at Ithaca Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Hill. She was charged with felony burglary, felony criminal contempt, and menacing. She was processed by State Police at Ithaca and transported to Tompkins County Centralized Arraignment and Processing.
