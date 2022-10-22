Director of CDC has all the shots, and she has the Covid

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky tested positive for Covid-19. Walensky is up to date with her vaccines, the agency reported, and is experiencing mild symptoms. “Up to date” may mean that since the shots became available, she has had as many as five vaccinations — two primary vaccinations and two or three boosters — against Covid.

Slightly more than 68% of the population of the United States have completed the primary series of Covid vaccinations; for many people that means they had two shots since they became available in early 2021. Just 49.1% of Americans who are eligible for boosters have had one booster, and 40.6% have received a second booster shot. In Alaska 47.8% of eligible people have gone as far as getting one booster shot.

The CDC released data in September that shows less than 4% of Americans eligible for the latest booster shots had received them.

The updated bivalent Covid-19 boosters by Moderna and Pfizer are available in Alaska under emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug and Administration, and are approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Alaska vaccine providers ordered over 38,000 doses of the updated bivalent boosters in September.

Walensky will isolate at home throughout her contagious period, and those who came in contact with her are being tested.