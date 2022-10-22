ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Director of CDC has all the shots, and she has the Covid

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UeyCU_0ijCsJcf00

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky tested positive for Covid-19. Walensky is up to date with her vaccines, the agency reported, and is experiencing mild symptoms. “Up to date” may mean that since the shots became available, she has had as many as five vaccinations — two primary vaccinations and two or three boosters — against Covid.

Slightly more than 68% of the population of the United States have completed the primary series of Covid vaccinations; for many people that means they had two shots since they became available in early 2021. Just 49.1% of Americans who are eligible for boosters have had one booster, and 40.6% have received a second booster shot. In Alaska 47.8% of eligible people have gone as far as getting one booster shot.

The CDC released data in September that shows less than 4% of Americans eligible for the latest booster shots had received them.

The updated bivalent Covid-19 boosters by Moderna and Pfizer are available in Alaska under emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug and Administration, and are approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Alaska vaccine providers ordered over 38,000 doses of the updated bivalent boosters in September.

Walensky will isolate at home throughout her contagious period, and those who came in contact with her are being tested.

Comments / 0

Related
Must Read Alaska

‘Won’t happen.’ Dunleavy says no to putting Covid shots on required vaccine schedule for school enrollment

Alaska Gov. Dunleavy is part of a chorus of Republican governors who sat they won’t adopt the Covid-19 vaccine as a required shot for children enrolled in Alaska schools. “There are not, nor will there be Covid vaccine mandates for the following reasons,” he said in a note to Must Read Alaska. “CDC cannot mandate them. HSS would have to change regs. They will not. They know my position. Statute would have to be passed by the legislature as well. Won’t happen. I would have to sign it. Won’t happen.”
ALASKA STATE
News-Medical.net

Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells

In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
Must Read Alaska

Don’t blame him: Fauci says he had nothing to do with closing the schools during pandemic

In an interview with ABC News, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s chief infectious disease officer, said it was not his fault that schools closed during the Covid pandemic. It’s a message he’s been trying to get out during his last few weeks on the job, as he plans to resign at the end of the year. He did admit, however, that the school closures have had some negative effects on children.
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy