nyack.edu
Oct 25 & 27 | Chapel Services at Alliance University This Week
For where two or three are gathered together in My name,. there am I in the midst of them. (Matthew 18:20) Alliance University chapel services will be held in person in the Lower Level Auditorium on campus at 2 Washington Street in Manhattan near Battery Park. Remember to follow “Alliance University Chapels” on Facebook and YouTube.
WKTV
Gov. Hochul announces $30 million teacher residency program
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday the start of a new teacher residency program through the New York State Department of Labor. The Empire State Teacher Residency Program will match funds for local public school districts and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services who want to create a two-year residency opportunity for prospective K-12 teachers at the graduate level.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Mt. Vernon, Newburgh, Yonkers, receive state funds to combat youth violence
ALBANY – The Hudson Valley cities of Newburgh, Mount Vernon and Yonkers are among seven cities to receive state funding to fight gun violence. Through the RISE program – Respond, Invest, Sustain and Empower – the grants will provide up to $2 million to implement, expand and improve programs and services that increase opportunity for youth and families, empower neighborhoods disproportionately affected by gun violence and improve public safety.
getnews.info
New Female-Owned Golden Krust Location To Open In Newburgh, New York
Foodies will have a lot more options come October as the famed Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant franchise will be opening up new doors at a new location. For those who wish to have a taste of the Caribbean, Golden Krust is ready to serve you. The Newburgh area of Orange...
Herald Community Newspapers
Valley Stream Central district on lockdown amid shooting threat
The Valley Stream Central High School district opened its doors to students and staff under a district-wide lockdown in response to a school shooting threat posted on social media, according to a statement by Superintendent Wayne Loper. The shooting threat was made against Valley Stream North and South high schools...
Weird “Illegal” Note Left On Car Divides The Hudson Valley
It's official: comments that used to live on Facebook have come to real-life, and so has the drama. A lengthy note recently left on one New Paltz resident's car has sparked a massive debate as to who exactly is in the wrong. Strange Note in New Paltz, NY. "Why do...
More senior citizens and people with disabilities may be eligible for NYC Rent Freeze Program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A new report says more senior citizens and people with disabilities may be eligible for the city’s Rent Freeze Program, which protects eligible tenants living in affordable housing from future rent hikes. The city Department of Finance’s 2022 annual report released Monday details expanded outreach...
rocklanddaily.com
Governor Hochul Visits Rockland to Garner Votes From Chassidic Leaders
Governor Kathy Hochul paid a visit to Rockland County on Sunday, October 23, meeting with several leaders of prominent Chassidic sects at key locations throughout the county in a final-hour bid to win votes before the November 8 election. One meeting took place at the Community Outreach Center and included...
uticaphoenix.net
State: Gov. Hochul Announces $28M to Combat Gun Violence
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the availability of $28 million to assist seven cities – Albany, Buffalo, Mount Vernon, Newburgh, Rochester, Syracuse and Yonkers – combat gun violence across the state. This funding is being made available through Project RISE – Respond, Invest, Sustain and Empower – to provide community-based organizations in each city up to $2 million to implement, expand and improve programs and services that increase opportunity for youth and families, empower neighborhoods disproportionately affected by gun violence and improve public safety. Additionally, $2 million in capital funding is being made available in each city to support these violence prevention services and safer neighborhoods.
Popular Breakfast Chain Plans Paramus Location
A popular breakfast chain with locations across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware is heading to Bergen County. Turning Point apparently has its sights set on space in Plaza 35, located on Route 4 in Paramus sometime next year, restaurant officials tell Daily Voice. The chain came to life in 1998...
Construction machine collapses on Bronx home
It happened around 2 p.m. Monday. Multiple streets near Boston Road were blocked off to clear the scene. Officials told News 12 that no one was inside the home at the time the machine collapsed.
Iconic Middletown Department Store Demolished
I was looking at my Facebook news feed the other day when I noticed one of my friends had posted pictures of a building being demolished. No big deal. Until I realized it was the old Playtogs Plaza on Dolson Avenue in Middletown. I guess it’s still not that big a deal since Playtogs hasn’t been open for years, but a flood of memories came into my head. I remember the old Playtogs days.
Police: White Plains shooting victim not cooperating with investigation
Police say they responded to Bloomingdale Road around Maple Avenue just before 10 p.m.
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announces 13 new bird trail locations
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will be adding 13 new locations to the New York State Birding Trail.
Rockland County teacher accused of stealing funds from youth soccer club
HILLBURN, N.Y. -- A Rockland County teacher has been charged with stealing money from a youth soccer club in which he served in a trusted leadership role.On Tuesday, CBS2's Tony Aiello spoke with an expert who says theft from youth sports programs is a persistent problem.The Ramapo Valley Soccer Club promises fun, fitness, and friendships.Sadly, there is now another "F" -- fraud -- after grand larceny charges were levied Suffern Central School District teacher Yan Garcia, a soccer club director in charge of finances."There was the creation of several other accounts that the money was diverted to," Ramapo Police Lt....
2 Plants Closing In New York, Over 200 Out Of Work
Two New York plants announced plans to close, leaving over 200 Empire State workers looking for new work. Johnson And Johnson announced a "plant layoff" at a New York City location. Johnson And Johnson Laying Off Plant Workers in New York. The Pharmaceutical Supplies company is laying off 64 employees...
Governor Hochul makes announcement regarding gun safety in New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul, along with Attorney General Letitia James, made an announcement on Monday regarding gun safety. They said during a press conference that their main priority is to strengthen red flag laws as part of the large goal of keeping New York safe. Governor Hochul said she wants to continue the […]
NJ hospital fired me for breaking off relationship with CEO, woman says in lawsuit
A former employee is suing a Hudson County hospital and its chief executive officer, claiming that she was fired because she broke off seven-month relationship with him that included sex with multiple women inside the hospital. Serafima Isachenko, 30, had worked as an ultrasound technician at Hudson Regional Hospital in...
travelnoire.com
Largest Private Hasidic Jewish School In New York Admits To Federal Fraud
The largest private Hasidic Jewish school in New York admitted to stealing millions of dollars from government programs. Operators of the Central United Talmudical Academy in Brooklyn admitted in court Monday to the fraudulent wrongdoings. The all-boys school, which serves 2,000 youth in the area, admitted to illegally shifting funds...
yonkerstimes.com
Yonkers Police Department Issues Halloween Curfew
To provide for a safe and enjoyable holiday, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano today announced that the Yonkers Police Department will issue a citywide curfew for children 16 years of age and younger on Halloween night – Monday, October 31. “Halloween is a spooky holiday meant to be enjoyed by...
