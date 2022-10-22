Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the availability of $28 million to assist seven cities – Albany, Buffalo, Mount Vernon, Newburgh, Rochester, Syracuse and Yonkers – combat gun violence across the state. This funding is being made available through Project RISE – Respond, Invest, Sustain and Empower – to provide community-based organizations in each city up to $2 million to implement, expand and improve programs and services that increase opportunity for youth and families, empower neighborhoods disproportionately affected by gun violence and improve public safety. Additionally, $2 million in capital funding is being made available in each city to support these violence prevention services and safer neighborhoods.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO