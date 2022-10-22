ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nyack, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

nyack.edu

Oct 25 & 27 | Chapel Services at Alliance University This Week

For where two or three are gathered together in My name,. there am I in the midst of them. (Matthew 18:20) Alliance University chapel services will be held in person in the Lower Level Auditorium on campus at 2 Washington Street in Manhattan near Battery Park. Remember to follow “Alliance University Chapels” on Facebook and YouTube.
NYACK, NY
WKTV

Gov. Hochul announces $30 million teacher residency program

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday the start of a new teacher residency program through the New York State Department of Labor. The Empire State Teacher Residency Program will match funds for local public school districts and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services who want to create a two-year residency opportunity for prospective K-12 teachers at the graduate level.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Mt. Vernon, Newburgh, Yonkers, receive state funds to combat youth violence

ALBANY – The Hudson Valley cities of Newburgh, Mount Vernon and Yonkers are among seven cities to receive state funding to fight gun violence. Through the RISE program – Respond, Invest, Sustain and Empower – the grants will provide up to $2 million to implement, expand and improve programs and services that increase opportunity for youth and families, empower neighborhoods disproportionately affected by gun violence and improve public safety.
NEWBURGH, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Valley Stream Central district on lockdown amid shooting threat

The Valley Stream Central High School district opened its doors to students and staff under a district-wide lockdown in response to a school shooting threat posted on social media, according to a statement by Superintendent Wayne Loper. The shooting threat was made against Valley Stream North and South high schools...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
uticaphoenix.net

State: Gov. Hochul Announces $28M to Combat Gun Violence

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the availability of $28 million to assist seven cities – Albany, Buffalo, Mount Vernon, Newburgh, Rochester, Syracuse and Yonkers – combat gun violence across the state. This funding is being made available through Project RISE – Respond, Invest, Sustain and Empower – to provide community-based organizations in each city up to $2 million to implement, expand and improve programs and services that increase opportunity for youth and families, empower neighborhoods disproportionately affected by gun violence and improve public safety. Additionally, $2 million in capital funding is being made available in each city to support these violence prevention services and safer neighborhoods.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Voice

Popular Breakfast Chain Plans Paramus Location

A popular breakfast chain with locations across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware is heading to Bergen County. Turning Point apparently has its sights set on space in Plaza 35, located on Route 4 in Paramus sometime next year, restaurant officials tell Daily Voice. The chain came to life in 1998...
PARAMUS, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Iconic Middletown Department Store Demolished

I was looking at my Facebook news feed the other day when I noticed one of my friends had posted pictures of a building being demolished. No big deal. Until I realized it was the old Playtogs Plaza on Dolson Avenue in Middletown. I guess it’s still not that big a deal since Playtogs hasn’t been open for years, but a flood of memories came into my head. I remember the old Playtogs days.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
CBS New York

Rockland County teacher accused of stealing funds from youth soccer club

HILLBURN, N.Y. -- A Rockland County teacher has been charged with stealing money from a youth soccer club in which he served in a trusted leadership role.On Tuesday, CBS2's Tony Aiello spoke with an expert who says theft from youth sports programs is a persistent problem.The Ramapo Valley Soccer Club promises fun, fitness, and friendships.Sadly, there is now another "F" -- fraud -- after grand larceny charges were levied Suffern Central School District teacher Yan Garcia, a soccer club director in charge of finances."There was the creation of several other accounts that the money was diverted to," Ramapo Police Lt....
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

2 Plants Closing In New York, Over 200 Out Of Work

Two New York plants announced plans to close, leaving over 200 Empire State workers looking for new work. Johnson And Johnson announced a "plant layoff" at a New York City location. Johnson And Johnson Laying Off Plant Workers in New York. The Pharmaceutical Supplies company is laying off 64 employees...
BRENTWOOD, NY
travelnoire.com

Largest Private Hasidic Jewish School In New York Admits To Federal Fraud

The largest private Hasidic Jewish school in New York admitted to stealing millions of dollars from government programs. Operators of the Central United Talmudical Academy in Brooklyn admitted in court Monday to the fraudulent wrongdoings. The all-boys school, which serves 2,000 youth in the area, admitted to illegally shifting funds...
BROOKLYN, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Yonkers Police Department Issues Halloween Curfew

To provide for a safe and enjoyable holiday, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano today announced that the Yonkers Police Department will issue a citywide curfew for children 16 years of age and younger on Halloween night – Monday, October 31. “Halloween is a spooky holiday meant to be enjoyed by...
YONKERS, NY

