centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Wintry rain-snow mix expected Tuesday night as active weather continues
Across Central Oregon on Monday night, we are still in an active weather pattern. A little bit more precipitation is falling in the mountains and in our lower elevations, but we have a lot of cloud cover. It has been breezy and this active weather pattern is nowhere near over...
Fall rain, snow bring an end to fire season on ODF-protected lands across Central Oregon
After a sudden turn from fall warmth to more seasonable cool, wet (and snowy at higher elevations) weather in recent days, fire season for lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Central Oregon District is ending at noon Monday, the agency announced. The post Fall rain, snow bring an end to fire season on ODF-protected lands across Central Oregon appeared first on KTVZ.
ifiberone.com
Meteorologists predict colder-than-usual winter with above-average amount of snow for local region
'La Nina' is the winter weather pattern that meteorologists with the National Weather Service are saying will take form in Washington state for the third year in a row. A La Nina winter consists of below-average temperatures and an above-average amount of precipitation; meaning more cold rain and snow. The...
KTVZ
Cold and rainy week ahead
Fall temperatures are finally here. Sunday was a crisp day with temperatures about at average. Lots of action is happening off the Pacific in a system heading straight for Central Oregon. Winds are coming out of the north. Temperatures will be below average all week -- average this time of...
Post Register
The weekend storm was just the start
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Thanks to viewer Tom Gresham from Cascade, we’re able to see a beautiful sighta burst of snow with the recent storm. Granted, it didn’t amount to a huge accumulation, but, it is a good sign of things to come as additional storms are on the horizon and all are pointed at Idaho.
KTVZ
More rain and snow coming
We're looking at more snow and rain, with a freeze warning in effect Saturday night into Sunday morning. Convective rain and mountain snow showers have been increasing Saturday afternoon. Snow showers continue to fall over the Oregon Cascades and the Northern Blue Mountains above 4,500 feet. We're expecting additional snow accumulations in these areas of at least a few more inches.
FORECAST: More snow headed to Colorado after 12-plus inches over weekend
More snow is on the way to Colorado, following a stormy weekend in the high country that dropped well over a foot of powder in some areas. While snow isn't expected to be as heavy throughout the week as it was this weekend, it should be consistent and spread across a large swath of the state.
KVAL
NOAA predicts a snowier and colder winter for Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
AZFamily
Below-average temperatures expected this week, freeze warning for northern Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Temperatures across the state are running much cooler than yesterday, all thanks to the storm system that is bringing a big cool down. Tonight, we could see some showers in southeastern Arizona, but the big weather story is going to be how cold it will get overnight. We are tracking the first hard freeze this season for many. This means temperatures drop to 28 degrees or below for an extended period of time. This could kill plants and crops overnight. Make sure to remember the 4 P’s: people, pets, plants, and pipes.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OREGON DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION (ODOT): Autumn rain, fog and snow will mean hazardous roads in the days to come
Western Oregon will see different types of weather in the days ahead and they may mean hazardous road conditions. A mix of autumn weather conditions will continue to bring hazardous driving conditions through the region in the days to come. Rain, snow, fog and even lingering wildfire smoke will make...
Rain, wind bring their own problems to Pacific Northwest
The long-awaited rain has finally arrived to the Pacific Northwest. However, it will bring back several other hazards. This is your reminder for what this inaugural fall rain event will bring. Since the summer solstice on June 21, the Puget Sound area has had less than one inch of rain,...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon Running Klub cleans up Tumalo Historic Canal Trail
Members of the Central Oregon Running Klub took advantage of the sunny skies on Sunday for some trail maintenance. Eight of the members set out on the Tumalo Historic Canal Trail outside Tumalo, clearing rocks and trimming sagebrush. The Running Klub, also known as CORK, has performed trail maintenance since...
Winter storm brings snow, wind; I-80 closed to trucks
The first true winter storm of the season began bringing snow, rain and heavy winds to northern Utah early Saturday.
wild941.com
Guess Which Florida City Is Getting Snow In November?
We definitely don’t get much snow in Florida, but guess which city will be getting it in November?. Snowcat Ridge in Dade City is Florida’s first and only snow park and tickets are on sale for November 11th! General admission tickets start at $29.95 and include a 2-hour snow tubing session on the Snowy Slopes and access all day to the Crystal Ribbon, Arctic Igloo and Alpine Village. This family friendly park allows families to play in the snow at the Arctic Igloo and there’s a bunny hill in there too for the little ones. In the Alpine Village, there’s a variety of food options from , tacos pizza and desserts. You can do some shopping in the Alpine Village and even ice skate at the Crystal Ribbon rink. If you don’t have your own skates, they’re available to rent. You can also book a private igloo for up to 20 guests that includes a private firepit, perfect for roasting s’mores.
Post Register
Where is snow falling tonight and tomorrow?
Idaho (CBS2) — It's a weather alert day for sure as snow is well on its way to many parts of Idaho. Let's take a look at who's getting snow and who isn't. Scattered rain showers have begun to hit the Treasure Valley but no snow is anticipated for any TV communities. Similar conditions are expected in the Magic Valley.
Oregon wildfire season ends in most of state
With cooler weather, increased precipitation, and more rain in the forecast, most of Oregon is officially done with fire season. All except for two fire districts throughout the state have ended their seasons, said Jessica Prakke, spokesperson with the Oregon Department of Forestry. The remaining two are in areas with drier weather, Prakke said. The Southwest Oregon District lowered its fire danger to “low” on Sunday, she said, and the Coos Forest Protective Association estimates it will end its fire season this weekend.
KEVN
Snow for tonight through Monday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snowfall will start tonight in the Big Horns. By the morning tomorrow, Sheridan will see snow, and then it will slowly spread into the rest of Northeast Wyoming during the morning and early afternoon. By the evening tomorrow, the Black Hills and northern counties will see snow. Snow showers will continue for northern and western counties throughout the night into Monday morning. Accumulation totals could be up to 6 inches for the northern Black Hills, Northeast Wyoming, and northern counties. Rapid City and areas to the south and east will not see a lot of snow and almost no accumulation. Temperatures tonight will still be mild with lows in the 40s. However, temperatures tomorrow will not rise very much. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s for South Dakota and 30s for Wyoming. We also will see some windy conditions with gusts up to 40 mph tomorrow afternoon. The windy conditions will continue throughout the night tomorrow and into Monday morning. Monday will be a bit windier with gusts up to 50 mph possible. The good news is that the winds will die down by Monday evening. Temperature wise, Monday will be the coldest day with highs around 40°. After Monday, highs throughout next week will be in the 50s.
Cold front to move through West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky overnight on Tuesday
(WOWK) — We are seeing a sting of warm and sunny days, but changes are on the way for next week. A cold front will move through Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. After this front passes, we will see significant changes in our weather conditions compared to the weekend. Rain […]
Why Oregon is seeing an increase in stink bugs
PORTLAND, Oregon — Chances are you’ve seen— or smelled—those brown insects that crawl and fly, known as stink bugs, around the area. Their name comes as they emit a real smell if they're squished or killed. Their population is booming in Oregon and researchers are linking...
Wickiup Reservoir emptied for an unprecedented third year in a row
Water available for next season likely the same as what the reservoir held last April Wickiup Reservoir, a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon, has nearly emptied again at the end of the irrigation season. Wickiup was just 3% full as of Oct. 11, with around 6,600 acre-feet of water, according to the Bureau of Reclamation website. Some water is being retained to avoid the turbidity problem that occurred two years ago, when the Deschutes River turned an unusual shade of green in Bend. The amount of the remaining water flowing out of...
