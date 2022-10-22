Read full article on original website
Messi stars, PSG among 4 teams advancing in Champions League
His first goal was a nonchalant, outside-of-the-foot finish. His second was pretty much his trademark — fast feet outside the area and then a precise curler into the corner. Lionel Messi kept up his stellar pre- World Cup form to help rampant Paris Saint-Germain become one of four teams to advance to the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday, along with Chelsea, Benfica and Borussia Dortmund.
Mexico challenged by injuries, tough group at World Cup
Will this be the year that Mexico finally overcomes the “quinto partido” World Cup curse?. There are a lot of hurdles for El Tri to get there. Mexico has experienced both lackluster recent performances and a spate of key injuries as the team prepares for the World Cup. And the Mexicans are in a tough group in Qatar.
Haaland frustrated on Dortmund return as Man City draws 0-0
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund frustrated Erling Haaland on his return and held Manchester City to a 0-0 draw Tuesday to clinch a spot in the Champions League knockout stage with a game to spare. Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel also saved a second-half penalty from Riyad Mahrez to...
Eriksen: Man United 'starting to believe' under Ten Hag
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — When Erik ten Hag made Christian Eriksen one of his first signings as Manchester United manager, it was a statement about the type of soccer he intended to introduce to the club. Eriksen is a cultured midfielder who is capable of receiving the ball in...
ATP World Tour Swiss Indoors Basel Results
BASEL, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Swiss Indoors Basel at St. Jakobshalle (seedings in parentheses):. Pablo Carreno Busta (5), Spain, def. Sebastian Baez, Argentina, 6-2, 6-1. Alex Molcan, Slovakia, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5. Andy Murray, Britain, def. Roman Safiullin, Russia, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4. Dominic...
ATP World Tour Erste Bank Open Results
VIENNA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Erste Bank Open at Wiener Stadthalle (seedings in parentheses):. Marcos Giron, United States, def. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, 6-4, 6-2. Jannik Sinner (6), Italy, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, 6-3, 6-2. Stefanos Tsitsipas (2), Greece, def. Dennis Novak, Austria, 7-6 (2), 6-2. Daniil Medvedev (1), Russia,...
