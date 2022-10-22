ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Fugitive ID'd As Second Suspect In Double Slaying Of Teen Buddies In Suburban Philly: DA

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Deonte Kelly and Dominic Carboni. Photo Credit: Montgomery County DA

A man who has been wanted for aggravated assault, terroristic threats and more has been identified as a second suspect in the double killings of two teen friends in Suburban Philadelphia, authorities announced.

Deonte Kelly, 23, of Philadelphia — who also goes by the name "Taz" — is wanted on two courts of first- and second-degree murder, robbery and more, in connection with a Pottstown shooting that left two friends dead, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

Dominic Carboni, of Shwenksville, had previously been arrested in the deaths of 17-year-old Skyler Fox and 18-year-old Brandon Bacote-Byer in Pottstown.

The District Attorney is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Kelly, who is wanted in separate incidents for assault, terroristic threats, eluding, person not to possess a firearm and more out of Pottstown, Norristown, North Coventry and PSP — Skippack.

Kelly is a Black male, has black hair and brown eyes, stands 6-feet tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He is to be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should called 911. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Pottstown Police at 610-970-6570 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553.

Anonymous text tips can be submitted using MontcoCrimeTips on the STOPit! app. The STOPit! app can be downloaded for free from the App Store for iPhones or Google Play for Androids, then use code MONTCOPA to get the Montgomery County version of the app.

Comments / 34

Sheik Zuma
3d ago

I’d really love to have the opportunity to conduct a complete forensic investigation of these kids daily mental and recreational habits. What kind of garbage is going into their heads on auto repeat until it finally results in some sad apparently pointless destructive act that costs someone’s life and destroys theirs as well…

Reply(1)
4
me
3d ago

Since they are armed and dangerous they there poster should have said wanted dead or alive! Right only fair

Reply(3)
10
Scotty Tags
3d ago

Tell why people are getting killed over weed? Go get a marijuana card and get it from the dispensary!!

Reply(5)
5
 

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

