Hi, gang. My vacation last week was fantastic, thanks for asking! It’s actually the first true vacation I’ve had in a long time, of the kind where I actually left the continental United States for somewhere else. My family and I traveled to the Virgin Islands for ten days of relaxation, warm weather, and beaches. It was great! I didn’t disconnect entirely from Carty Free the way I intended, but I did exactly as much blogging as I wanted to do and no more than that.

1 DAY AGO