PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freshman Morgan Gesinski scores 7 goals in Mt. Pleasant’s rout of West Mifflin in Class 2A
When teams open the WPIAL soccer playoffs, they immediately look to take the pressure off. It’s about that first clean shift, that first productive possession and that all-important opening goal. Ultimately, it can all add up to the first win, like it did Tuesday night for the Mt. Pleasant...
West Mifflin gets past Belle Vernon, earns elusive trip to WPIAL quarterfinals
In what is believed to be a first in program history, West Mifflin is advancing to the WPIAL quarterfinals after holding off a late Belle Vernon push for a 1-0 win in a Class 2A boys soccer first-round match at The Beach at James Weir Stadium. Senior Nick Kosuda’s rocket...
Norwin grad Caleb Yuricha's goal-scoring ability helps make UPG men's soccer a contender
Caleb Yuricha isn’t going to lie. He loves scoring goals. And why not? He has proven to be good at it in club soccer and at Norwin. Now, he is showing his goal-scoring prowess at the college level. Through Pitt-Greensburg’s 3-0 win over Pitt-Bradford on Saturday — it raised...
Defending champs look to continue reigns as WPIAL unveils field hockey playoff pairings
A trio of WPIAL field hockey powerhouses will look to add to their trophy cases when the 2022 playoffs begin Thursday. Three-time defending champion Pine-Richland earned the top seed in Class 3A. Penn-Trafford, the top seed in Class 2A, will be looking for its seventh consecutive WPIAL crown. Shady Side...
Shaler area student news for the week of Oct. 25, 2022
Shaler Area High School senior Candace Kozej was named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2023 competition by taking the...
Billy Lawrence records hat trick as Springdale rolls past Carlynton in WPIAL Class A 1st round
Springdale coach Paul Palo credits a good portion of his team’s attack to the instincts and natural talent among an experienced group of midfielders and forwards. Led by junior Billy Lawrence, that talent was on full display in their WPIAL Class A playoff opener Tuesday night. Lawrence had a...
Bethel Park happenings, week of Oct. 24, 2022
The Ruthfred Acres Woman’s Club will hold its next regular meeting on Nov. 8 at Crowne Plaza Suites Pittsburgh South, 164 Fort Couch Road, Bethel Park. Lunch is at noon. The program, “Pittsburgh on Your Plate,” will be presented by author Joanne Niehl. “Pittsburgh on Your Plate” is a cookbook filled with 175 recipes and stories that define the city, its people and its culture. There is even a special Pittsburgh cookie table section featuring 30 of her favorites.
2 injured in shooting on South Side
Two people were injured in a shooting on Pittsburgh’s South Side late Sunday, according to Pittsburgh police. At 9:14 p.m., officers received a Spotshotter alert on the 90th block of South 10th Street, according to a report from Pittsburgh Public Safety. Police said they determined the shots came from...
Editorial: The tragedy of wrongful conviction is the price not paid
There are two tragedies when the wrong person is incarcerated for a crime. One tragedy is what happened to Drew Whitley. He was 33 when he was locked up for the 1988 murder of a McDonald’s worker in Duquesne. It took 18 years for DNA evidence to prove what he had maintained through appeal after appeal: that someone else was responsible for Noreen Malloy’s death.
Woman rescued from Mt. Washington hillside
A woman was rescued after she fell about 20 feet down a Mt. Washington hillside on Sunday, Pittsburgh police said. According to a report from the police, the woman had been bicycling along East Sycamore Street when she struck a median and tumbled down the hill and became stuck. Pittsburgh...
Chartiers Valley area happenings, week of Oct. 24, 2022
Bridgeville Borough Council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Nov. 7 in council chambers and virtually via www.zoom.us (Meeting ID: 7328600080, Password: 032445) or by conference call at 1-646-558-8656. The purpose of the meeting is to review and discuss the proposed 2023 budget and general business brought before...
Braddock man who served 18 years for crime he didn't commit struggled to find his way after release
Drew Whitley spent more than 6,000 days incarcerated for a crime he didn’t commit. Just 33 when he entered Pennsylvania’s Department of Corrections in 1989 for the killing of a woman who worked at a McDonald’s restaurant in Duquesne, Whitley was 50 years old by the time DNA evidence cleared him.
Chartiers Valley-Carnegie area real estate transactions, week of Oct. 24, 2022
Ralinda Miller sold property at 285 St. Clair St. to Nicole Critelli for $125,000. Maronda Homes LLC sold property at 2614 Arno Drive to Eric Robert and Taylor Joy Lynch for $578,166. Maronda Homes Inc. sold property at 2627 Arno Drive to Shea Waldron for $702,488. Maronda Homes LLC sold...
Monroeville area happenings, week of Oct. 24, 2022
The Diamante Trìo with vocalist Lilly Abreu will perform from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 1 in the Gallery Space at Monroeville Public Library, 4000 Gateway Campus Blvd. Members of the trio are Mary Beth Malek (clarinet), Paula Tuttle (cello) and Juan Jaramillo (violin), with a repertoire including bossa nova, samba, tangos, jazz and traditional popular songs.
South Hills 2022 Halloween events and trick or treat information
A Halloween party will take place 4-6 p.m. Oct. 29 at the township building. There will be a costume contest, crafts, candy, snacks and refreshments, balloon art, a photo booth and more. Trick or treat — 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31. Brentwood. Trick or treat — 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29...
Man found shot to death in vehicle in Wilkinsburg
Police are investigating a fatal shooting overnight in Wilkinsburg. Allegheny County Police Department say that a 58-year-old man was found shot to death in his vehicle. At 12:15 a.m. Monday morning, 911 said that there was a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Maple Street, according to the police.
