Lubbock, TX

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Shaler area student news for the week of Oct. 25, 2022

Shaler Area High School senior Candace Kozej was named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2023 competition by taking the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park happenings, week of Oct. 24, 2022

The Ruthfred Acres Woman’s Club will hold its next regular meeting on Nov. 8 at Crowne Plaza Suites Pittsburgh South, 164 Fort Couch Road, Bethel Park. Lunch is at noon. The program, “Pittsburgh on Your Plate,” will be presented by author Joanne Niehl. “Pittsburgh on Your Plate” is a cookbook filled with 175 recipes and stories that define the city, its people and its culture. There is even a special Pittsburgh cookie table section featuring 30 of her favorites.
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2 injured in shooting on South Side

Two people were injured in a shooting on Pittsburgh’s South Side late Sunday, according to Pittsburgh police. At 9:14 p.m., officers received a Spotshotter alert on the 90th block of South 10th Street, according to a report from Pittsburgh Public Safety. Police said they determined the shots came from...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: The tragedy of wrongful conviction is the price not paid

There are two tragedies when the wrong person is incarcerated for a crime. One tragedy is what happened to Drew Whitley. He was 33 when he was locked up for the 1988 murder of a McDonald’s worker in Duquesne. It took 18 years for DNA evidence to prove what he had maintained through appeal after appeal: that someone else was responsible for Noreen Malloy’s death.
DUQUESNE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Woman rescued from Mt. Washington hillside

A woman was rescued after she fell about 20 feet down a Mt. Washington hillside on Sunday, Pittsburgh police said. According to a report from the police, the woman had been bicycling along East Sycamore Street when she struck a median and tumbled down the hill and became stuck. Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Chartiers Valley area happenings, week of Oct. 24, 2022

Bridgeville Borough Council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Nov. 7 in council chambers and virtually via www.zoom.us (Meeting ID: 7328600080, Password: 032445) or by conference call at 1-646-558-8656. The purpose of the meeting is to review and discuss the proposed 2023 budget and general business brought before...
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville area happenings, week of Oct. 24, 2022

The Diamante Trìo with vocalist Lilly Abreu will perform from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 1 in the Gallery Space at Monroeville Public Library, 4000 Gateway Campus Blvd. Members of the trio are Mary Beth Malek (clarinet), Paula Tuttle (cello) and Juan Jaramillo (violin), with a repertoire including bossa nova, samba, tangos, jazz and traditional popular songs.
MONROEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man found shot to death in vehicle in Wilkinsburg

Police are investigating a fatal shooting overnight in Wilkinsburg. Allegheny County Police Department say that a 58-year-old man was found shot to death in his vehicle. At 12:15 a.m. Monday morning, 911 said that there was a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Maple Street, according to the police.
WILKINSBURG, PA

