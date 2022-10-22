Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Edmonton visits St. Louis in Western Conference action
Edmonton Oilers (3-3-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-1-0, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues and the Edmonton Oilers meet in Western Conference action. St. Louis had a 49-22-11 record overall and a 28-14-5 record in home games last season. The...
Porterville Recorder
Calgary 4, Pittsburgh 1
Calgary220—4 First Period_1, Calgary, Kadri 3 (Mangiapane, Dube), 14:11. 2, Calgary, Kadri 4, 17:41. Second Period_3, Calgary, Huberdeau 1 (Kadri, Andersson), 3:00 (pp). 4, Pittsburgh, Malkin 4 (Poulin, Carter), 4:32 (pp). 5, Calgary, Stone 2 (Lucic, Ritchie), 11:20. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 6-21-6_33. Calgary 20-4-11_35. Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1...
Porterville Recorder
Carolina 3, Vancouver 2
Vancouver101—2 First Period_1, Carolina, Svechnikov 7 (Burns, Necas), 6:06 (pp). 2, Vancouver, Miller 3 (Pettersson, Horvat), 12:30 (pp). Third Period_3, Carolina, Aho 4 (Jarvis, Teravainen), 0:50. 4, Carolina, Fast 1 (Staal, Skjei), 1:27. 5, Vancouver, Miller 4 (Ekman-Larsson, Myers), 10:40. Shots on Goal_Carolina 15-9-15_39. Vancouver 7-6-3_16. Power-play opportunities_Carolina 1...
Porterville Recorder
Vegas 4, San Jose 2
San Jose020—2 First Period_1, Vegas, Kessel 1 (Howden), 15:51. Penalties_None. Second Period_2, San Jose, Sturm 4 (Svechnikov, Labanc), 5:33. 3, San Jose, Nieto 1 (Hertl), 19:25. Penalties_Sturm, SJ (Interference), 15:14. Third Period_4, Vegas, Theodore 2 (Marchessault, McNabb), 0:55. 5, Vegas, Karlsson 3 (Smith, Martinez), 13:13. 6, Vegas, Stone 2...
Porterville Recorder
Arizona 6, Columbus 3
Columbus003—3 First Period_1, Arizona, Gostisbehere 3 (Keller, Boyd), 9:24 (pp). 2, Arizona, Kassian 1 (Ritchie), 15:52. Penalties_Nyquist, CBJ (Hooking), 9:00; Maccelli, ARI (Interference), 16:29. Second Period_3, Arizona, Gostisbehere 4 (Keller, Brown), 7:42. 4, Arizona, Guenther 2 (Valimaki, Maccelli), 15:22 (pp). Penalties_Olivier, CBJ (Tripping), 3:15; Gavrikov, CBJ (Tripping), 4:35; Arizona...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m. Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m. Florida at...
Porterville Recorder
Los Angeles 4, Tampa Bay 2
Los Angeles121—4 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Danault 4 (Anderson, Vilardi), 7:20. 2, Tampa Bay, Hagel 2, 15:14. Second Period_3, Los Angeles, Vilardi 5 (Fiala, Doughty), 5:03 (pp). 4, Los Angeles, Lizotte 1 (Kaliyev, Clarke), 13:17. Third Period_5, Los Angeles, Kempe 5 (Kopitar), 14:30. 6, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 1, 17:44.
Porterville Recorder
Seattle 5, Buffalo 1
Seattle221—5 First Period_1, Seattle, Oleksiak 1 (Sprong, Gourde), 2:20. 2, Seattle, Geekie 1 (Dunn, Tanev), 5:39. Penalties_Dahlin, BUF (Closing Hand on the Puck), 11:13; Larsson, SEA (Cross Checking), 16:15. Second Period_3, Seattle, Sprong 1 (Tanev), 4:46. 4, Buffalo, Cozens 2 (Dahlin, Hinostroza), 12:25. 5, Seattle, McCann 4 (Dunn, Burakovsky),...
Porterville Recorder
Sabres face the Canadiens in Atlantic Division matchup
Montreal Canadiens (3-4-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (4-1-0, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Division foes meet when the Buffalo Sabres play the Montreal Canadiens. Buffalo went 8-14-4 in Atlantic Division play and had a 32-39-11 record overall last season. The Sabres scored 2.8...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 4, Florida 2
Chicago211—4 First Period_1, Chicago, Raddysh 2 (Kane, T.Johnson), 2:57 (pp). 2, Chicago, Kane 1 (Athanasiou, Domi), 19:37. Penalties_White, FLA (Interference), 2:20. Second Period_3, Chicago, Kurashev 2 (C.Jones, Entwistle), 15:58. Penalties_McCabe, CHI (High Sticking), 2:11; Lafferty, CHI (Tripping), 6:20; T.Johnson, CHI (Tripping), 9:35; Dickinson, CHI (Hooking), 10:00; Tkachuk, FLA (Holding Stick), 13:54; Gudas, FLA (Roughing), 17:34; Domi, CHI (Interference), 17:34.
Porterville Recorder
New Jersey visits Detroit in Eastern Conference action
New Jersey Devils (3-3-0, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (3-0-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings -110, Devils -110; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings and the New Jersey Devils face off in Eastern Conference play. Detroit had a...
Porterville Recorder
Ducks bring 5-game losing streak into matchup against the Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning (3-3-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (1-4-1, seventh in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -162, Ducks +136; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks will try to stop their five-game slide when they play the Tampa Bay Lightning. Anaheim went 31-37-14...
Porterville Recorder
Sharks try to break home losing streak in game against the Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights (4-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (2-6-0, sixth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -186, Sharks +154; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks play the Vegas Golden Knights looking to end their three-game home slide. San Jose...
Porterville Recorder
Tuesday's Transactions
DETROIT TIGERS — Named Rob Metzler vice president/assistant general manager. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted CB Tae Hayes to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed DL Henry Anderson on the non-football injury (NFI) list. Signed OT Larnel Coleman from the Miami practice squad and CB Tae Hayes from the practice squad to the active roster.
Comments / 0