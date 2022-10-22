"Obviously everyone's gonna have their different opinions," the 19-year-old influencer said Sophia Grace Brownlee is pushing back at critics who said she's not old enough to be a mom. The 19-year-old British influencer, whose viral video of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" propelled her and her cousin Rosie McClelland to stardom a decade ago on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, opened up in a new interview on Thursday about the backlash she's seen since announcing she was pregnant with her first child. "I feel like 19 is quite young, obviously, to have a...

5 HOURS AGO