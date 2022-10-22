59-year-old man found shot in the head after his car crashed into pillar in SE Houston, police say

A man was found shot in the head after his vehicle crashed into a pillar on a feeder road Friday night in southeast Houston, according to police.

Houston Police Department officers said they found the 59-year-old man on the 3500 block of the Gulf Freeway near a store on Scott Street around 9:30 p.m. with gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

Witnesses told police the car was going the wrong way when it slowly hit the pillar. A store clerk then reportedly saw the man inside the car and noticed he was shot.

Officers said they are unsure where the shooting took place but don't believe the shooting happened where the man was found.

Police said it didn't seem like the crash was related to the man's injuries.

The man was taken to Ben Taub Hospital in critical condition, where he was treated and stabilized.